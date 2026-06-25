It's Official: The Democrat Party Is a Socialist Skinsuit

Just about the last thing you should expect from some lefty political insider is a forthright admission of what they're actually up to, but that's exactly what happened when Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) New York City cochair Gustavo Gordillo spoke with NY1's Spectrum News earlier this week.

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It seems like only yesterday [It was only yesterday, Steve —Editor] that PJ Media's own Matt Margolis pronounced the Democrat Party "dead" after three far-left candidates "endorsed by socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani swept their targeted congressional primaries" against their traditional Democrat opponents.

Gordillo is here to tell you that not only is the Democrat Party dead, but he and his DSA comrades wear its skinsuit.

"We’re using the Democratic Party as a ballot-access vehicle, not because we share its goals," Gordillo boldly stated. "We build our own organization, get elected under the Democratic label, caucus with Democrats when it’s useful, and push our own agenda from the inside."

Here's the kicker — the line that should have House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries losing sleep at night and/or wetting himself: "We see the Democratic establishment as an obstacle, not a home."

Of course, I have the clip for you, on the off chance you feel masochistic enough to watch the whole thing.

This is the DSA co-chair. Let me summarize what he says in this video:



We’re using the Democratic Party as a ballot-access vehicle, not because we share its goals. We build our own organization, get elected under the Democratic label, caucus with Democrats when it’s useful,… pic.twitter.com/zYwsv4J8Bt — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 24, 2026

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"It's more feasible to think about a statewide democratic socialist race, maybe then a democratic socialist in [14-term Rep. Gregory] Meeks' seat, which I think is maybe a different kind of challenge,” Gordillo also told Spectrum News, signaling that DSA is far from finished with toppling the New York Democratic establishment.

"Some are hoping Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is next," Spectrum reported, and "one leader wouldn't rule it out."

"Our congressional districts are going to look very different in 2028 if the measure to redraw the lines ends up being successful,” Gordillo added, hinting that Jeffries is on the menu. “So, I don’t think we can make any concrete predictions until that is further along."

Sleep tight, Hakeem — but you aren't the only Democrat establishment figure the DSA has its long knives out for.

According to a New York Post report out on Thursday, Gordillo "warned Gov. Kathy Hochul that the emboldened far-left group will take aim at her over her reluctance to 'tax the rich.'"

Gordillo added, "I think we have to show New York what it means to have three Democratic socialists in the congressional delegation."

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What it means is, should the Dems take hold of the House in November, come January, we'll have fricken socialists helping pen legislation that could affect the entire country.

The NYT described Mamdani as "an undeniable power broker" in New York City politics, but he's just getting started — and his DSA lieutenant Gustavo Gordillo made it clear that their ambitions extend far beyond the city.

And they'll happily wear the DNC as a skinsuit to achieve them.

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