The Democrat Party Is Dead

New York just gave America a preview of who's actually running the Democrat Party, and it isn't Hakeem Jeffries.

On Tuesday, all three socialist candidates endorsed by socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani swept their targeted congressional primaries. Three races, three wins, zero exceptions. Three Democrat incumbents in safe districts all lost.

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“Their positions are some of the most extreme & far left Dems have seen,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin said on X. Trust me, he’s not exaggerating.

Darializa Avila Chevalier took NY-13 on a platform built around abolishing prisons, abolishing ICE, abolishing borders, defunding the police, and opposing the deportation of every illegal immigrant, including violent criminals. Claire Valdez won NY-7, promising citizenship and voting rights for people who broke into this country illegally, taxpayer-funded transgender medical treatments, and the elimination of private health insurance for every American.

These aren't fringe positions anymore. They're the new mainstream of the Democrat Party, and voters in these districts chose them enthusiastically.

And no Democrat is safe. Just look at NY-10, where Brad Lander demolished Rep. Dan Goldman, grabbing nearly 65% of the vote. Goldman was one of the loudest anti-Trump voices in Congress, and he led impeachment efforts against President Trump. None of that mattered. His support for Israel and his refusal to endorse Mamdani are the reasons he lost. Lander, meanwhile, ran on abolishing ICE, forgiving almost $2 trillion in student loans, and packing the Supreme Court.

That's the candidate Democrat primary voters preferred over a guy who spent years trying to remove Trump from office.

BREAKING: Rep. Espaillat concedes. Mamdani-backed socialists have officially gone 3/3 and won all of their respective Democratic primaries for U.S. House in New York tonight. Their positions are some of the most extreme & far left Dems have seen:



Darializa Avila Chevalier… pic.twitter.com/Fal1lHmair — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2026

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The Democrat establishment knows exactly what happened, and it's terrified.

"Tonight wasn't just a bad night for so-called 'Leader' Hakeem Jeffries. It was the night the Democrat establishment officially surrendered to Zohran Mamdani and the socialist wing of their party,” NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement. “Every House Democrat, in safe and competitive districts alike, will now answer to the radicals calling the shots. And Americans should be terrified by where the Democrat Party is headed."

Even CNN's Van Jones couldn't spin his way out of this one. "This is a battle between the establishment and this insurgency," Jones said. "And the roof is collapsing on the Democratic party establishment tonight."

Here's the reality nobody on the left wants to say out loud: the Democrat Party as it existed even a few years ago is finished.

The socialist wing didn't build a new party from scratch. It crawled inside the old one and took it over from the inside, like the zombie fungus controlling a dead ant. The Democrat Party is the corpse. The Socialist Party is what's controlling it now.

This should terrify the establishment because it makes it impossible to keep hiding what the party has become. This is going to terrify independent voters, who are watching candidates run on abolishing borders and prisons while still calling themselves Democrats. They’ll have no choice but to vote Republican to stop the radicals from taking over.

The socialist takeover isn't slowing down. It's accelerating, and every safe-district Democrat in Congress now has to answer to it. And now Republicans have been handed an opening most political parties only dream of.

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"That's what the left is putting out. It's these radical leftists that are being elected. They're being inspired by Mamdani, AOC, Bernie Sanders. They're running all across the country, and the only good news is in a lot of these districts where it's actually competitive districts. If they're putting up these radicals, we're getting a lot of favorable matchups,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said on Newsmax. “It's the mainstream. This is what's happened to their Party. They've gone so far to the left. This is normal. But the people are going to reject this at the polls."

Gruters argues the math looks really good for the GOP.

"There's 18 toss-up seats,” he pointed out. “We're at 212. I think we have a chance to defy history and win these midterms. It's because the left has gone so far to the left. It's really the choices are crazy versus normal, and what do people want?"

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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