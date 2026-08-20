BREAKING: FBI Disrupts ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack on New York Statehouse

A 35-year-old Albany, N.Y., woman is in federal custody for allegedly planting a bomb in the State Capitol building with lawmakers inside.

Details are still thin, but I'll give you what we know and some choice reactions.

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A Fox News breaker reports that the FBI told the network that a suspect named Jessica Bowie plotted to kill New York lawmakers after she "pledged allegiance to ISIS," more accurately known as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Bowie allegedly planned to hide a bomb inside a DoorDash bag, "hoping to strike while state senators were meeting."

Wednesday, Bowie allegedly bought from two FBI informants what she thought was an explosive device, but was actually inert, according to the bureau. She was also given a non-functioning handgun.

Tom Winter at NBC News posted that Bowie is "expected in court at 2pm today to face a single count of material support for ISIS," which means the hearing might still be going on as I write these words.

Winter added, "The FBI says Bowie wanted to bomb the NY State House in the name of ISIS and they say she praised the September 11th attacks."

"Praise be to Allah for September 11th," an account linked to Bowie allegedly posted on May 28, according to Newsweek. That same report continued: "Several social media accounts linked to Bowie posted messages indicating support for terrorism between May and July, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday."

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I haven't yet been able to locate any of these social media accounts, but I'm still working on it.

In photos just published online by the New York Post, Bowie can be seen on what appears to be video surveillance purchasing nails at a hardware store. Nails are often added to improvised explosive devices to serve as deadly shrapnel. It isn't entirely clear from the grainy images whether Bowie's face and body have been blacked out or whether she's wearing a hijab or similar garment — but I think it's a hijab.

Bowie reportedly converted to Islam five years ago and began planning the thwarted attack in July. It isn't yet clear how she popped up on the FBI's radar — whether the bureau sicced undercover informants on her, or whether the informants went to the FBI first.

According to the criminal complaint via the Post, Bowie "also allegedly tracked the Capitol building for weeks, taking pictures from various vantage points including an 'observation hall nearby.'” It remains unclear how blowing up some New York State legislators advances the cause of ISIS, but you just never know what goes on in the minds of would-be killers.

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Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to address the foiled attack this afternoon.

Normally, I hate making sweeping generalizations like Newsmax contributor Nick Sortor did on X, but let's get into this a bit.

"What the hell is going on with women right now?" Sortor wanted to know, and after watching this clip of a protest outside the Lindsay Clancy trial, it seems like a fair question.

Lindsay Clancy brutally strangled her 3 kids to death



Current scene outside the courthouse: pic.twitter.com/LC6do0LdzT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 20, 2026

Updates to follow, I'm sure.

Recommended: I'm Sorry, The Feds Wasted HOW MANY TRILLIONS in Improper Payments?

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