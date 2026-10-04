Yet Another Lindsay Clancy Disciple? Texas Woman Kills Sons.

I don't know about you, but it seems as if every day lately, there is another mom in the news who has killed or harmed her children. On Friday, I wrote about the Texas mom who shot her four-year-old daughter on a day when a judge awarded custody of the child to the father. The little girl's father was on his way to pick her up that evening when the stepfather and babysitter heard the gunshots from downstairs.

Advertisement

We can be thankful that this woman also shot herself and died later at the hospital, so we won't have to sit through another ridiculous trial.

But another Texas "mom" (do you even earn the right to that label anymore when you kill your children?) has done something similar. Unlike many of the previous women we've covered here at PJ Media in recent weeks, this one's children weren't babies and toddlers — one was a teenager and one was adult. I can't decide if that's more or less horrific.

According to a local Texas ABC affiliate, on Thursday, deputies were called to a home around 4:13 a.m. in the town of Waxahachie. A search warrant affidavit said "911 dispatch received the call and the caller hung up the phone. Dispatch got the caller back on the line and a female said all units were needed, and before they could get more information about what was going on, the caller hung up again."

When the deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Colleen Nichole Lemmon yelling for them to bring more help and telling them she had a gun in her hand. They found her in the living room, covered in blood with the gun next to her. She apparently had "self-inflicted" cuts on her wrists.

"I shot both of my kids," she told them.

The deputies found her 21-year-old son deceased in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. The 15-year-old was also shot in the head in another bedroom, but he was still alive. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, but sadly, he died there from his injuries.

Lemmon was rushed to a hospital to receive treatment for her injuries and then transferred to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center afterward. She's been charged with two counts of capital murder, and her bond was set at $2.5 million.

🚨#BREAKING: IT'S HAPPENED AGAIN!!!!!! A TEXAS MOTHER HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR SH00TING AND K*LLING BOTH OF HER SONS!!! ...a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old boy. According to a search warrant affidavit she told deputies: "I SH0T both of my kids." On Thursday, October 1st, at 4:13 in the morning, a 911 call came in reporting an "unknown emergency" on Big Sky Drive. When Ellis County deputies pulled up, they say a woman was yelling at them to send MORE UNITS... and telling them she had a GUN in her hand. Christopher was pronounced d*ad at the scene. His 15-year-old brother was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He didn't make it. Their mother, 42-year-old Colleen Nichole Lemmon, was found with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say evidence at the scene shows she was responsible for sh00ting BOTH boys. Two counts of capital m*rder. Bond: $2.5 MILLION. There is still NO word on why. Their father now has to bury BOTH of his sons. WHY DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING?!!!!!!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 2, 2026

The boys' father has spoken out and said he will seek justice for his sons. He also pointed out that his youngest had just celebrated his 15th birthday.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the victims' father, family members, and loved ones involved in this tragic incident," Sheriff Brad Norman said in a statement. "They will remain in our prayers during this difficult time."

Advertisement

I can't find any word on a motive, but since these murders are so different from some of the others we've witnessed lately in that the kids are older, you have to wonder what was going through this woman's mind. You also have to wonder what kind of coward shoots her own sons and then chickens out and doesn't shoot herself, if she truly has suicidal intentions.

In case you missed it, last week, I set out to determine whether there has been an increase in the number of mothers who murder their children, or if this is just a media fixation due to the Clancy trial — or even a pure coincidence that we're witnessing lately. While I did find that historically, men are just as and sometimes more likely to kill their children than women, there really isn't much post-pandemic data out there. But I think it's something worth looking into, with all of these headlines popping up in recent weeks.

Related: Are Maternal Child Abuse and Filicide Really on the Rise?

Editor’s Note: Here at PJ Media, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining PJ Media VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.