Trying to change the mind of someone who has been brainwashed to hate Israel and the Jews is as futile as trying to convince an addict who hasn’t experienced enough pain yet that he’s destroying his life. Just as the addict usually has to reach rock bottom before he’s willing to take the steps necessary for recovery, someone who has been fed the media lie about Israeli genocide or who thinks Jews are responsible for everything from Charlie Kirk’s assassination to Spanish train crashes is usually immune to reason until an a-ha moment lifts the scales from his eyes.

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George Mason University student Sam Brown used to be anti-Israel, although he hadn’t reached the point where he believed something as ludicrous as the claim that the Mossad was behind Kirk’s assassination. In fact, that conspiracy theory was Brown’s own a-ha moment that led him to start questioning the lies about Israel he had believed for so long.

In a video posted by Join Impact Now, Brown explains why he now supports Israel. He sums it up in a line that Israel’s defenders, frustrated and tired of being on the defensive against lies, might want to borrow: “I support Israel because the worst people in the world all hate Israel.” He then gives a rundown of these dregs of humanity who are consumed by hatred of the world's only Jewish state.

Think about the worst people in the world: neo-Nazis, communists, Islamists. The worst people in the world. One of the only things these groups have in common is that they hate Jewish people and they hate the state of Israel.

That’s a good list of evil people, but there are plenty of stupid people who hate Israel too, and that realization dawned on Brown after Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. People like Candace Owens soon started promoting the lie that Israel was behind the murder, which only people deficient in critical thinking skills could believe. Brown is not one of them. He explains:

And before he was assassinated, I was actually quite anti-Israel. But, uh, I saw so many stupid people, quite frankly, saying, “Oh, it was the Mossad that did it, yada yada yada.” And I knew for a fact that this made no sense whatsoever: that he had been a strong supporter of Israel throughout his life and that these conspiracy fears were completely bunk. And so I was, uh, thinking, you know, if these people are lying to me about the Kirk assassination, they have to be lying to me about some other stuff.

Ya think? Maybe like Tucker Carlson’s claim that he was detained at Ben-Gurion Airport, which a viral video subsequently exposed as a lie.

Brown traveled to Israel himself in January in search of the truth, not to spread lies. The result? He now calls himself a Zionist, proudly embracing a label that antisemites have used to disguise their hatred of Jews.

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In my article "Not Even the Dentist’s Chair Is Safe for Jews in the Netherlands," I quoted Rabbi Dubi Finkovitz of Chabad in Amsterdam, who explained why he will not leave the country in spite of rising antisemitism. "We will not hide ourselves; we will multiply the light, and we will show that the light will eventually win," he said.

Oliver Anisfeld of J-TV, in a segment discussing the Sam Brown video, made a similar point, suggesting that many Jews don’t fully appreciate the light within themselves.

Think about the great empires that were hostile to the Jewish people. When you look at those who were against Israel and the Jews, actually, I think this should end up giving Jewish people a great deal of introspection into what it is that they see in us that they find so threatening. The fact that the most evil ideologies and evil people throughout history, from Hitler to the ayatollahs, see Israel and the Jews as their archenemy. Well, they represent the darkest ideologies, the darkest emotions of hatred, and they look at us and see us as an enemy. Well, that must mean that they see within us a great deal of light, because darkness hates light. Light that perhaps we don’t even fully appreciate is in ourselves.

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And as I’ve often written here at PJ Media, Jews should also cherish the light in non-Jews like Sam Brown, who stand bravely with Israel when so much of the world, whether through hatred or foolishness, will not.

Related: 2025's Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Israel and the Jews

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover and antisemitic policies.

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