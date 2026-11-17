It’s hard to choose the most disturbing example of antisemitism in a new i24NEWS report on how life is changing for Jews in the Netherlands, but a dental hygienist abusing a patient during her teeth cleaning is certainly near the top of the list.

Advertisement

The patient, an Israeli woman who grew up in Israel before getting married and settling in the Netherlands, is not identifiably Jewish, but her accent was enough to lead to the dental appointment from hell. Lior Ashkenazi went to see a new dentist two years ago. Her conversation with the hygienist, a blonde Dutch woman her own age, started off pleasant enough. Soon, however, the hygienist noticed the accent and asked Lior where she was from. Lior’s answer, “I was born in Israel,” led to complete silence. Then the cleaning turned rough. Lior said the abuse escalated until she almost couldn’t breathe and had to raise her hand to make it stop, but the hygienist pushed her down by the shoulders. When it became too much, Lior finally jumped out of the chair and said, “I can’t breathe.” The hygienist just replied, “It’s fine; you’ll get through it.”

It’s a good bet that the hygienist thought of her patient as a “Cancer Jew.” An observant, and thus identifiably Jewish, father and son share in the interview that “Cancer Jew” is a common slur in the Netherlands. The father explained, “If you want to hurt someone, you use the word cancer to curse someone out.”

Related: Is It Time for Jewish Patients in America to Start Worrying?

Both father and son still go out on the street wearing their kippahs even though it makes them a target. The son actually videoed an incident in which a man came up to him and his grandfather shouting “Cancer Jew” and saying he’d kill them. When the son turned off the video and started walking away, the assailant called someone else over who almost ran over the son and grandfather with a fat bike, while also screaming “Cancer Jew.” The son explained, “It felt weird, like we’re in our own country and we were supposed to feel safe in our country, but we weren’t completely safe.”

The report then introduces Danielle Perry, an Israeli woman who lives in Utrecht. Being an ardent opponent of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the war in Gaza has not shielded her from antisemitism, proving the truth of her words that “people here don’t make the distinction between the government and Israelis.” Danielle talked about the hate she started to experience at a community center she visited frequently. One day, when she walked in, the woman at the desk said she recognized her. Danielle was confused, said "Okay,” and was told by the woman that she was on their “ban list” and not allowed to be there. The employee then showed Danielle the post they had published in their Signal group. This was the message above Danielle's photo, a perfect illustration that anti-Zionism is the new antisemitism:

This is Daniel [sic]. She is a veteran of the IDF and sadly well-integrated into the local vegan scene. She needs to break down her Zionism before being allowed near us again.

What was more chilling for Danielle was that her friend, who was inside the community center at the time, did nothing when she saw what was happening. “It reminds me of this almost pre-World War II,” she said.

The next two examples show how prevalent antisemitism has become in academia and the media.

Jessica Rotiman, a professor in the Jewish Studies Department at the University of Amsterdam, described colleagues who won’t talk to her or sit next to her at faculty events. Some colleagues even started a petition to try to get rid of her. She mustered a note of defiance, but it sounded like it could crumble at any moment: “It’s not the worst price in the world and I’m willing to pay it, but it’s sad and it’s tiring.”

Advertisement

Ester Voet, an editor at the Jewish newspaper Nieuw Israëlietisch Weekblad, talked about being canceled by Dutch television. She explained:

You see Jews that are very left-wing, that are part of the periphery of the Jewish community, critical of Israel. Those you see on television. You don’t see somebody who is in the core of Jewish life.

The 40,000 Jews in the Netherlands now face a decision so many Jews throughout the world face, from New York City to Paris: stay as antisemitism continues to rise or move away, maybe to Israel. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten admitted this month that antisemitism is threatening Jewish life in the country where Anne Frank hid with her family before she died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. He had a plea for Dutch Jews: “I would like to ask those people not to give in. Because this is your home. The Netherlands is our common home.”

Rabbi Dubi Finkovitz of Chabad in Amsterdam is one Jew who isn’t giving in, even though he hears shouts of “Cancer Jew” every few weeks and police and municipal security cameras had to be installed outside his synagogue. There’s enough reason for him to leave: “I have a son who is really traumatized. There is a park he doesn’t go to because they shouted at him on Rosh Hashanah.”

However, the rabbi delivered a strong message to those who want to hurt Jews. Standing in front of his synagogue, which is bulletproof and protected by a special security door, he said, “We don’t play games. We will not hide ourselves; we will multiply the light, and we will show that the light will eventually win.”

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Jews in New York City are now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.