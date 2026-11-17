You've seen them, I'm sure. Maybe you even have an I Love Me Wall of your own. As one retired military officer (and self-described REMF) put it, it's "an office wall dedicated to awards, photos, plaques, diplomas, and various recognition we had received" that also acts "as a visual shorthand to inform visitors of your history."

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Honestly, I love a well-put-together I Love Me Wall, especially when it belongs to a retired Air Force pilot and includes those cool little replica planes.

Presidents tend to have somewhat bigger egos than even Air Force pilots — only 45 men have held the office, after all — and the traditional I Love Me Wall in their home office simply won't do. In the modern era, presidents require something a bit more grand.

Think of it as an "I Love Me Complex," and I don't mean "complex" in the Freudian sense. Or at least not entirely.

We call them presidential libraries, and over the 10 administrations before Donald Trump's — that's JFK through Barack Obama — they tend increasingly toward the obsessive.

Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter built fairly modest libraries, at 80,000-86,000 square feet, and adjusted for inflation, they cost comparatively little to build. "Merely" $54 million and $80 million, respectively.

The second-oldest one on my list is LBJ's, a middling structure of 144,000 sq. ft. that nonetheless cost $149 million.

Ronald Reagan's is a bit of an outlier. It's huge at 147,000 sq. ft., but that includes the large Air Force One pavilion. It's in the bottom half by cost at $140 million in today's dollars. Considering he's one of our greatest peacetime presidents, that doesn't seem overly extravagant.

Spending got out of control after Reagan, however, with George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama each outspending his predecessor. Obama's Brutalist installation is an imposing eyesore that cost nearly ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and the cheapskate allegedly failed to pay some of his contractors.

Maybe it would help to think of Obama's library as less of an I Love Me complex, and more like an I Hate All of You complex.

Fitting, yes?

This is the Obama Presidential Library. It looks like a house the villain would live in, in a Roald Dahl children's novel. https://t.co/RNEtlDgoLN — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 25, 2025

This is exactly what Chicago deserves for foisting Obama on the rest of us.

So why the recent history lesson? Because before getting to today's news, you needed a little perspective about I Love Me complexes — er, presidential libraries — and their ever-increasing size and expense.

CBS News reported Monday that the Joe and Jill Biden Presidential Library Foundation "is nearing a decision on a site in Delaware, as it tries to gain fundraising momentum after bringing in less than $1.5 million in 2025."

Not 15 million dollars. One. Point. Five.

That's about two zeroes shy of what the LBJ library cost to build, which is fitting when you consider two items of importance. The first, of course, is that Biden's election to office was at best questionable. The second is how often he actually served in the role, and how often the autopen did it for him.

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I mean, if library donors pledged, say, half a million dollars for every decision Joe made on his own, then $1.5 sounds about right.

With that kind of money, you can forget about building anything. Better just lease a small office somewhere with a tiny Rolodex containing his positive achievements.

I was about to ask my automated research assistant — aka Grok — how much office space you could buy or rent in suburban Delaware for $1.5 million, but the question became moot when I got to the part of the CBS News report that said Biden's library foundation "spent about $2.1 million last year, mostly on staff, consultants and legal fees, running a deficit of around $600,000."

The figures come courtesy of "sources familiar with the planning and a copy of its most recent tax filing obtained by CBS News," but they don't include funds raised in 2026. An insider told CBS that in 2026, the foundation "stepped up its fundraising, securing several multimillion-dollar donations, including two $5 million gifts."

So there is more money coming in, but not like it did for Biden's predecessors. By the time Obama had been out of office for two years, his foundation had raised $418 million in contributions and pledges.

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I wasn't even close to kidding when I wrote that Biden "is easily the worst human being to hold the office of president of the United States of America," and it's with further good riddance that I hope his tiny little library reflects the puniness of his character.

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