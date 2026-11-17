When radar and communications failures grounded every U.S. flight for several hours last week, the shutdown looked like an alarming one-off. Then the failures kept coming. Microsoft experienced an outage, then on Monday, United Airlines and several major banks reported widespread system outages of their own. JPMorgan Chase pinned its problem on an internal software bug.

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That is a frightening amount of critical infrastructure failing in a matter of days, and Americans have noticed. Vice President JD Vance has already had to assure people they don't need bunkers or emergency stockpiles of water. He sat down for an interview as the United Airlines grounding unfolded.

"A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water," Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "My answer to that is no. We don't see a crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything. We want to make sure we prevent the worst outcomes, but we're also prepared for the worst outcomes."

The obvious suspicion is a coordinated cyberattack, and you could hardly blame anyone for jumping to that conclusion after watching airlines, banks, and the national airspace fail one after another.

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As far as the cyberattack theory goes, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin doesn’t buy it at all. He’s 98% certain that the U.S. is not under attack from a foreign adversary. No group has claimed responsibility, and there’s been no digital footprint to suggest there’s been any activity coming in and out of the systems in question. In his view, the trouble started from the inside.

"They're all individually unrelated," Mullin told Fox News.

So what is going on?

Mullin suggested artificial intelligence could be the culprit behind the whole string of outages. He said a source in the tech industry, whom he confirmed was not Elon Musk, pointed to brand-new AI running on outdated systems, though he used President Donald Trump's preferred term for the technology, "SI," short for "super intelligence."

"I believe it's SI, because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is," Mullin said, quoting his source.

He then walked through the theory. "So when they put in a program that's able to write code, it goes in and self-fixes itself, as it starts to self-fix itself, like a change order on a house," he explained. "When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing as a ripple effect."

Mullin added, "It causes the systems to be overrun that weren't designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today. That was the conversation I had today. That kind of makes sense to me."

MULLIN ON OUTAGES: I talked to one guy in the tech industry, he asked not to mention his name, it's not Elon. I asked, what could be causing these outages? He said I believe it's SI, because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is.



So when they put in a program… https://t.co/aFwWcVfcm3 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2026

To be clear: Mullin put this forward as a theory that came out of a conversation, not as a conclusion. The problem is that people in the industry see the same risk. Industry experts have told the New York Post that the outages happening at the same time are no coincidence and that it could get worse. Companies are rushing to bolt new AI tools onto their complex, legacy systems in the run-up to the holidays when spend is at its peak, and more staff will be on holiday.

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Marva Bailer, CEO of the tech advisory firm Qualaix, said legacy systems are scrambling to keep pace by adding components from AI companies and third-party vendors, which creates more points of failure.

"It's holiday time, it's travel time, it's shopping," Bailer said. "So you have all those higher spikes in volume, and more pressure to [update your systems]."

If Mullin’s theory is correct, the real threat here is the reckless speed of a rollout that no one has fully stress-tested. If that’s the case, the only good news here is that this isn’t the result of a foreign enemy attack. The problem is that even if they’re not behind the recent outages, it doesn’t mean they can’t take advantage of them.

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