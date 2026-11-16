Here's How We Stop the Democrats' Scheme to Nuke the Electoral College

Democrats have made it clear they'll use every power grab available to lock in permanent control of the federal government. That means nuking the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court, and establishing two new blue states. After the midterms, one of those schemes moved much closer to reality.

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The plan is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Under the compact, each state agrees to give all its electoral votes to the candidate who wins the most votes nationally (regardless of how its own voters have voted). The compact remains dormant until the members of the compact collectively hold at least 270 electoral votes. At that point, it comes into effect.

Here's why Democrats are suddenly excited.

The compact already has 222 electoral votes, 48 short of the required number. The Dems just took full control of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada, which together hold 61 electoral votes. If all five of those states join, the Dems would have enough states in the compact to make the 2028 election effectively a national popular-vote contest.

There's some irony here, though: President Donald Trump won the national popular vote in 2024.

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., have signed on since organizers launched the compact in 2006, and every one of them backed Kamala Harris in 2024. If the compact had been in force, Trump would have won the Electoral College 533-5.

Fun fact for @TheDemocrats: This would have been the outcome of the 2024 presidential election under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. pic.twitter.com/WGiIlVzIZa — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 16, 2026

Beautiful map, isn’t it?

The Democrat Party has literally built a weapon that would have handed its opponent a historic landslide.

Of course the Democrats wouldn’t be going down this route if they thought it wouldn’t work in their favor. In the 2024 election alone, you could have a handful of dubious batches of votes in a few deep blue enclaves, and that would be enough to swing the nation. Get rid of the Electoral College, and you make elections far easier to steal. The people who are pushing for it know precisely what they're doing.

So what happens if Democrats actually pull this off?

Attorney General Todd Blanche has a plan.

On Fox News' Life, Liberty & Levin, host Mark Levin asked Blanche whether he'd take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court if Democrat states tried to sidestep the Constitution with a compact.

“There is no doubt," Blanche told Levin. "And by the way, it shouldn't even need to get to the Supreme Court. It shouldn't get past the District Court."

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“I’m optimistic that the Supreme Court will never have to deal with this, because if there is a judge in this country that would even let this happen for a minute, we have a big problem, but I have full confidence that if they try this maneuver, it'll be stopped immediately," he continued. "But yes, we will take it to the Supreme Court if we have to, because this would be a blatant violation of the Constitution."

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Levin went on to explain the stakes for his audience. Under the compact, a state whose voters went red could still be compelled to give its electors to the Democrat. That would mean 12 to 14 deep-blue states would effectively control the presidency, and the rest of us would be completely without a say.

"It is such a attempt at a power grab, but luckily we have our great Constitution," Levin says.

AG Todd Blanche calls the Democrat Plot to nullify the Electoral College a ‘Blatant Violation of the Constitution’ and says he will take it to the Supreme Court if necessary. https://t.co/fq65AwlwvP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2026

Democrats are always looking for a way around the Constitution as they keep losing the arguments in it. The good news is the Constitution they hate is still there, and so are the people who are sworn to defend it.

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