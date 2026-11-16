The Jensen Huang Story Keeps Getting Weirder, but Wait'll You See This...

Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.

Well, that's the last time I take seriously any "credible" reports of an American tech CEO's alleged involvement with a Chinese intelligence asset.

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"The more I learn about the paucity of actual evidence against [Nvidia chief] Jensen Huang," liberty-minded tech guy Eric S. Raymond posted Sunday night, "the more convinced I am becoming that pushing him out was an op by people who have evil motives and must be stopped."

Eric continued: "I'm a little ashamed of myself. I've seen media psyop frenzies before. I should have twigged that this is one of them."

I feel your pain, brother. Believe me.

Without getting too deep into the weeds, Jensen had an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed — and, as the media would have it, a Chinese intelligence asset. The guy designing the world's most advanced AI chips and a Chinese spy? He had to go.

But those allegations fell apart over the weekend.

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney posted Sunday that "The articles backtracked from their original incendiary, and now clearly false, claims to something more like 'Jensen did lawful things that powerful people didn't like'. It still appears the original claims came from a single competing Big Tech lobbyist."

Oh my.

I spoke with someone in the industry over the weekend, who had a conspiracy theory of his own.

"China," he told me, and I'm lightly paraphrasing, "liked Jensen exactly where he was — turning a blind eye to chip sales to Chinese firms."

"Jensen's loyalty is more to tech than any country. He just wants to see progress."

A new CEO might prove more committed to enforcing President Donald Trump's chip bans, and that's a risk China wouldn't want to take.

Nvidia is also set to acquire Hugging Face, a France-based site where China distributes its open-weight AI models. Beijing's business plan involves giving away the models for free, then making bank on services.

Does that mean patriotic Americans should rejoice in Jensen's ouster? Not necessarily — there's a lot more to the AI competition than just Nvidia chips, and that's where the rivalry between Nvidia and Anthropic comes in.

Who stands to benefit from Nvidia's troubles? Anthropic, set to make its initial public offering later this week, at an expected valuation of up to $1.4 trillion.

Most of the politicians calling for investigations of Jensen Huang over the past two weeks have extensive links to Anthropic. Nvidia is one of Anthropic's biggest rivals. Nvidia wants open source and freedom. Anthropic wants closed source and government regulation. https://t.co/oeSfSlQJfw — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) November 14, 2026

People took notice — and the free versus regulated debate is no joke. "When I see the chiefs of a money-losing industry begging to be regulated," I wrote previously about Anthropic, "it makes me think less of the dangers of rogue AI's, and more about the dangers of private interests entrenched by government fiat."

On Sunday, the New York Post and other sources reported that Huang is even "considering a comeback just days after he resigned from the $4 trillion company — and he’s getting a boost from big backers in big tech."

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Well, he should, and they should be. There's too much riding on America's dominance in AI to lose the man who did more than any other single person on the hardware side to make it happen.

President Trump just jumped into the fray:

"I don't know that she was a spy at all," Trump says of Alice Huang, re her affair with Jensen Huang. Of Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia, he said: "That certainly isn't a bad idea." https://t.co/qYE60VeoPD — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 16, 2026

Endorsed.

Here's a fun fact: Our "dominance" is estimated as a six-to-12-month lead over China. Wins and losses are measured in weeks, if that.

In light of new evidence — or more accurately, lack thereof — Jensen most emphatically did not "have to go," as I wrote last week.

Today, now that I've had a chance to wipe the egg from my face, here's to hoping that Jensen makes a comeback that's rapid even in the high-speed world of artificial intelligence.

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