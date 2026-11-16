A Three Aircraft Carrier Armada Is Now Parked at Iran's Front Door, and Explosions Are Reported

The "Big Stick," the USS Theodore Roosevelt, has now arrived in the Iran Area of Operations, and about the same time as the Roosevelt carrier group came into the neighborhood, explosions were reported on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Qeshm Island is an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stronghold where what's left of Iran's small ship Navy is or was located. Qeshm Island is also the last defensible position for the Iranians before getting to Bandar Abbas, which is Iran's essential container ship hub, or what's left of it, since the U.S. blockade began.

CENTCOM reports that the blockade is going very well, thank you. Four thousand ships and 1.7 billion barrels of oil have been escorted through the Strait since the blockade. The squeeze on Iran's oil exports is part of Operation Economic Outcast, by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

By the way, Bessent's still alive and now living on a U.S. military base, probably in the same neighborhood as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The administration asked The Wall Street Journal not to include a photo of Bessent's home, but it did it anyway, giving away details of its location in the geolocation metadata of the photo.

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Now the IRGC leadership vows to kill him. Bessent's response was, "Eff the Iranian leadership."

U.S. forces continue to work around the clock keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial shipping, strictly enforcing the ironclad naval blockade against Iran, and working with U.S. interagency partners to prevent the IRGC from using land routes and the Caspian Sea to move advanced weapons systems, dual-use tech, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 11, 2026

The island is in the Strait at the nexus of the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

Qeshm has been under U.S. fire reportedly for several weeks, but explosions were heard on the island on Sunday. Sunday was when the Roosevelt's arrival in the neighborhood was reported.

Morning update, Mon 16 Nov. With a third US carrier now on station, I think deliberate US strikes on Iran can come at any point from here. Overnight, several reliable OSINT channels carried reports of explosions and surface-to-air missile fire on Qeshm. Nothing's confirmed yet. Tehran is still sending Araghchi to Muscat on Tuesday, so the talks and the military build-up are both moving at once. Carriers. A US official says USS Theodore Roosevelt entered CENTCOM's area on Sunday. That makes three carrier groups in the region, with the George Washington not yet relieved. An opening wave never needed the third carrier. What it adds is the ability to keep a campaign going for weeks. That takes away the last practical reason to wait. Washington. Trump leaves today for Manila and the ASEAN summit, then goes on to Shenzhen on Thursday to meet Xi and Putin. Those are significant meetings. China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil and Russia has been Tehran's closest partner through this war, so I'd expect Iran to come up when the three of them meet. A strike order doesn't need the president in Washington. But a week of summits puts Moscow and Beijing in the room when the decision is being weighed, and that's when you'd see whether either of them leans on Tehran or on Washington. Hormuz. The IRGC claims a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels sank after striking a mine on an "unauthorised" route, with a second left burning. No ship, flag or position has been named. UKMTO logged one attack on Sunday: a tanker heading east through the Arabian Gulf before entering the Strait. Crew safe, damage not yet known. So that's one attack on the record and a much bigger story from Tehran. Iranian claims have run ahead of the record all month. Markets. Brent opened Sunday evening down about 0.7%, near $95.50. Traders look like they want a ship name before they price the claim. Oman. Araghchi goes to Pakistan for an ECO ministerial meeting, then to Muscat on Tuesday to see Badr Albusaidi. Since Thursday, when Trump wrote "We don't need a deal with Iran" and took Vance out of the talks, nobody has named a US envoy. If anything leaks from Muscat about who's carrying messages back, that's the channel to watch. Bahrain. Context from Sunday morning: Bahrain says its air defences intercepted an Iranian drone attack, the second in three days, and the IRGC claims it targeted a US radar. CENTCOM has said nothing on Sunday's claim. That silence is worth noting. Yemen. On Sunday Reuters reported that southern Yemeni forces had pulled back from Dhubab and the Bab el-Mandeb coast towards Aden. Watch whether the Houthis move into that ground. A Houthi hold on both shores of the strait would change the Red Sea picture. Today I'm watching for Iranian state media or CENTCOM to say anything about Qeshm, and for a name on that tanker. — OSINT Middle East Observer (@osintmeobserver) November 16, 2026

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While this news has percolated, the IRGC has been sending drones to U.S. installations in Bahrain. The IRGC claimed it took out a "U.S. early-warning radar” in Bahrain. CENTCOM declared this claim was fake news and said the U.S. had destroyed the drones before they got close.

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The Theodore Roosevelt, whose crew is dubbed the Rough Riders, joins the USS George Washington and George HW Bush for a total of three carriers, more than 20 surface ships, including more than a dozen guided-missile destroyers, and 200 aircraft — from EA Growlers, Ospreys, to F/A-18's F-35s. There are 5,000 sailors, airmen, and Marines on board each carrier for a total of about 20,000 U.S. military personnel in the group.

According to @BarakRavid of Axios, the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) has now arrived in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, raising the current U.S. carrier posture to 3. This comes against the backdrop of largely stalled U.S.-Iran negotiations, continued and increasing reciprocal strikes between the two nations, and uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s current outlook for the region in a post-Midterm dynamic. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 15, 2026

It's unclear if the Roosevelt will replace an outgoing carrier group or supplement the existing two carriers. The George HW Bush has been in theater since April, and the George Washington has been on station since August.

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Vice President JD Vance was taken off the Iran diplomatic beat after his disastrous Memorandum of Understanding that was almost as bad as the JCPOA agreement under Barack Obama. Recent news had the Vice President leading Iran peace discussions with Qatar.

That's over.

President Trump has been keeping the Iran conflict on the quiet side in the lead-up to the midterm elections, but now there are few excuses to do so, despite saber rattling about impeaching everybody in Trump World.

Edmund Fitton Brown, a former British diplomat and Ambassador to Yemen, and an expert on the terrorist thugs in the region, told me in a recent Adult in the Room Podcast that while there's talk of more discussions with Iran, he's not buying it.

He told me that the show of force in Iran's neighborhood had better work to convey authority because if the U.S. withdraws from the region or fails to maintain this maritime deterrence, the Middle East could be left at the mercy of an Iranian and Houthi "protection racket," ultimately allowing these Iranian proxies to threaten global shipping lanes.

And he says, if the Law of the Sea is sunk in the Strait of Hormuz, it'll happen at many other pinch points in the rest of the world, which would be an abject disaster for the world. He has more dire predictions and fears as well.

See our conversation below.

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