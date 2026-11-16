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A Three Aircraft Carrier Armada Is Now Parked at Iran's Front Door, and Explosions Are Reported

Victoria Taft Follow @VictoriaTaft
Nov 16, 2026 9:02 AM
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A Three Aircraft Carrier Armada Is Now Parked at Iran's Front Door, and Explosions Are Reported
United States Navy U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The "Big Stick," the USS Theodore Roosevelt, has now arrived in the Iran Area of Operations, and about the same time as the Roosevelt carrier group came into the neighborhood, explosions were reported on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. 

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Qeshm Island is an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stronghold where what's left of Iran's small ship Navy is or was located. Qeshm Island is also the last defensible position for the Iranians before getting to Bandar Abbas, which is Iran's essential container ship hub, or what's left of it, since the U.S. blockade began. 

CENTCOM reports that the blockade is going very well, thank you. Four thousand ships and 1.7 billion barrels of oil have been escorted through the Strait since the blockade. The squeeze on Iran's oil exports is part of Operation Economic Outcast, by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. 

By the way, Bessent's still alive and now living on a U.S. military base, probably in the same neighborhood as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The administration asked The Wall Street Journal not to include a photo of Bessent's home, but it did it anyway, giving away details of its location in the geolocation metadata of the photo. 

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Now the IRGC leadership vows to kill him. Bessent's response was, "Eff the Iranian leadership." 

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The island is in the Strait at the nexus of the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. 

Qeshm has been under U.S. fire reportedly for several weeks, but explosions were heard on the island on Sunday. Sunday was when the Roosevelt's arrival in the neighborhood was reported. 

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While this news has percolated, the IRGC has been sending drones to U.S. installations in Bahrain. The IRGC claimed it took out a "U.S. early-warning radar” in Bahrain. CENTCOM declared this claim was fake news and said the U.S. had destroyed the drones before they got close.

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The Theodore Roosevelt, whose crew is dubbed the Rough Riders, joins the USS George Washington and George HW Bush for a total of three carriers, more than 20 surface ships, including more than a dozen guided-missile destroyers, and 200 aircraft — from EA Growlers, Ospreys, to F/A-18's F-35s. There are 5,000 sailors, airmen, and Marines on board each carrier for a total of about 20,000 U.S. military personnel in the group. 

It's unclear if the Roosevelt will replace an outgoing carrier group or supplement the existing two carriers. The George HW Bush has been in theater since April, and the George Washington has been on station since August. 

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Vice President JD Vance was taken off the Iran diplomatic beat after his disastrous Memorandum of Understanding that was almost as bad as the JCPOA agreement under Barack Obama. Recent news had the Vice President leading Iran peace discussions with Qatar. 

That's over. 

President Trump has been keeping the Iran conflict on the quiet side in the lead-up to the midterm elections, but now there are few excuses to do so, despite saber rattling about impeaching everybody in Trump World.

Edmund Fitton Brown, a former British diplomat and Ambassador to Yemen, and an expert on the terrorist thugs in the region, told me in a recent Adult in the Room Podcast that while there's talk of more discussions with Iran, he's not buying it. 

He told me that the show of force in Iran's neighborhood had better work to convey authority because if the U.S. withdraws from the region or fails to maintain this maritime deterrence, the Middle East could be left at the mercy of an Iranian and Houthi "protection racket," ultimately allowing these Iranian proxies to threaten global shipping lanes. 

And he says, if the Law of the Sea is sunk in the Strait of Hormuz, it'll happen at many other pinch points in the rest of the world, which would be an abject disaster for the world. He has more dire predictions and fears as well. 

See our conversation below. 

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News Topics IRAN | NATIONAL SECURITY | OPERATION ECONOMIC OUTCAST

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