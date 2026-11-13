West Coast, Messed Coast™: The Good Guys Finally Win One

Let's start out with some good news this week in our West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, where black-robed jurists rendered justice for the law enforcers who showed the door to the kid diddlers and other unwanted, illegally present personas non grata in the United States of America.

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Woke governors begin to consolidate their election wins to install their mirror image in the Oval Office.

And in the Democracy Dies in Darkness Department, Seattle thumbs its nose at statewide voters who passed an initiative to keep boys out of girls' locker rooms.

Lots to get to, so let's get started.

Choked Portland Chicken

It took a while, but the good guys finally won one.

PJ Media's Dave Manney points out in his story this week, "A Judge Tried to Supervise Portland’s Federal Officers. The Ninth Circuit Rejected It," that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals wasn't buying the pile of poo that anti-ICE "protesters" were selling outside the ICE headquarters near downtown Portland.

What the man who dresses up as the "Portland Chicken" and four others who routinely run with, if not join, the unruly vandals, rioters, assaulters, and bomb lobbers outside the ICE HQ were told by a three-judge panel on the federal appeals court that, no children, you have no cause of action.

The legal claim was that federal officers breached their First Amendment rights when they accidentally got pepper sprayed while they were in the scrum of scum trying to hurt and impede ICE officers. The Chicken and other plaintiffs also wanted to redesign the ICE officers' uniforms, and dictate when officers could defend themselves.

Keep Up: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — California Failin'

The reason they were at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals was that a dillweed District Court judge thought these were great ideas.

I go through the case here in Thursday's livestream of the Adult in the Room Podcast. I've got it cued to 1:24:00 where I talked about it.

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🎶🥁This Is What Democracy Looks Like 🥁🎶

"There is only the fight!" as Hillary Clinton said of her mentor Saul Alinsky's raison d'être. Or as it looks in the original Russian, "Есть только борьба."

And as a result, there is no finish line, no takedown, no win by points — not even if there's a TKO.

This is what Washington State voters of all political stripes are finding out now after passing Initiative 638 to keep boys out of girls' locker rooms and teams.

The common-sense measure passed with a convincing 56% to 44% in a blue wave election in a blue-majority state, as I wrote in "Girls' Sports Won on Election Day."

But now the Seattle Unified School Board has voted unanimously to use taxpayer funds to fight the measure that was passed. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson will also use other people's money. The ACLU is taking point on the lawsuit to thwart the will of the people.

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🥁This is what Democracy looks like II🥁

From the desk of reelected governor of Oregon, the unfortunately-named Tina Kotek:

So what's next? In two years we have to take back the White House. The presidential race gets the headlines, but it's won or lost on the ground: by state parties that have trained organizers, working voter files, volunteer lists that are already warmed up, and a bench of local leaders ready to run. The work starts now, not in 2028. Here's what we're building: Year-round organizers, so we never start from zero

Voter protection teams ready before the next election

A pipeline of new candidates running for local office in every corner of Oregon

Volunteer networks that stay active between elections, so they're ready when 2028 arrives.

Maintaining a robust communications apparatus so we can talk to voters wherever they are.

None of this is cheap, and none of it can be built in the last three months of a campaign.

The never-ending campaign is here to stay.

No compromise, no comity, no civility.

You want a concealed carry permit? It'll cost ya.

From Dave Manney's piece this week, "The Second Amendment Applies to People Who Can’t Spare $2,100," about California's attempted financial strangulation of people who want concealed carry weapons.

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On November 9, President Donald Trump’s Justice Department sued Glendale over its concealed-carry permitting system. Federal officials put total initial application costs between $1,971 and $2,106, with renewal costs between $1,271 and $1,406 every two years. The DOJ alleges the expense and discretionary screening violate the Second Amendment.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Portland City Hall Declared a Brain-Free Zone

Rules for thee, but not for...

Oregon New York's third senator, Ron Wyden, and his wife were caught with their hands in the COVID cookie jar by the Trump administration.

The little woman, who owns a famous Strand Bookstore in NYC, you know, where Wyden lives, took $1.5 million in paycheck protection pay when she wasn't eligible to receive it because she's married to a senator. =

On behalf of Strand, Ms. Wyden made a number of certifications as part of the loan application, including that the spouse of a Member of Congress does not directly or indirectly hold a controlling interest in the applicant. Ms. Wyden’s certification was knowingly and materially false and Strand was not eligible for the second draw loan it received.

Emphasis added.

NEW: #Russiagate conspirator Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden and his wife have been ordered to pay $1.5 million to settle a DOJ faud investigation into their filing a false claim for Covid PPP funds for their Strand Book Store in NYC in violation of SBA statutes https://t.co/ctDVnWxrhi https://t.co/J21tbAme9x — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 5, 2026

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'Tis good to be King.

Recommended: Using Its Own Voter ID Logic, California Democrats Have Made Smoothies the New 'Jim Crow'

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Tahoe's open with fresh powder due to that Super El Niño.

This road went from bare to white in about 6 minutes today. That's the Mt. Rose Highway above Lake Tahoe, and it's still coming down. Video: Nevada DOT https://t.co/AQ9JYuGuKw — Ryan Hall, Y’all (@ryanhallyall) November 13, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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