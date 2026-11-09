Using Its Own Voter ID Logic, California Democrats Have Made Smoothies the New 'Jim Crow'

It doesn’t take someone with a Mensa membership to understand that California’s and other states’ laws not requiring identification to vote are among the most logically void acts of corruption ever. One cannot move through life in these United States without needing ID to do practically anything.

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I just had to show my ID to buy beer at a ballgame last weekend. Hint: I don’t remotely look like I’m under 30. But, rules are rules, as they say. The state requires ball yards to make sure they don’t serve underage people so they card everybody. And while I think it’s dumb that someone who is obviously the adult in the room has to show ID, I understand.

This logic should apply to elections. Sure, we could all look like American citizens, but we don’t know who’s a citizen without showing ID that correlates to citizenship.

And so, in one of the most implausible and boneheaded rhetorical dipsy-doodles, the Democrats argue that requiring people to show ID to vote, in fact, is racist. Their ongoing bleating about how showing identification, to quote Obama’s “wingman” Attorney General Eric Holder, is “harmful to minority voters” is ridiculous. Former President Joe Biden called voter ID “Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” though we don’t know whether the longtime racist-y former president actually wrote the words he spoke. On the other hand, we guess he’d know racist-y behavior better than most.

The raw hamburger “griller,” Chuck Schumer, claims that requiring ID to vote is “modern-day Jim Crow.”

Newly Biden-minted NGO millionaire Stacey Abrams, the former governor of Georgia — in her own mind, that is — said that voter ID is “a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie.”

And California voters, who are not required to show ID, just ratified that stupidity by voting against voter ID, a common-sense way to make sure only citizens vote.

And the reason is clear. The left is in charge of every mechanism to get people to vote against their own interests. The media, the institutions, the very people you depend on to teach your kids and give you lifesaving medication in a hospital are all in thrall to unions that work against the interests of the American citizen.

The largest contributor to the campaign against Proposition 39 was the Democrat Party, which has been in majority power for years in California. Sidling up to the D's were the farthest of the far-left groups whose power is also dependent on Democrats staying in power. The SEIU, California Teachers Association, California Nurses Association, and California Labor Federation were all-in on the continued power consolidation. They were joined by the ACLU <please clap>, League of Women Voters <please laugh>, Planned Parenthood, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, and a group called "Equality California."

Now, I point out the 60% to 40% loss of this measure came at the same time the majority of voters voted against tax increases and to reject the billionaire tax. At least we think those two tax measures passed. Mail-in ballots that were postmarked on Election Day are still being counted.

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Seems like that universe of voters would be on the same side of voter ID, no?

But now we juxtapose these authoritarian desires on the part of the Oppressive Party to cancel out actual citizen votes with the thousands of illegal votes (and likely many more) already proven. They do so on the basis that such laws are racist.

And today I bring you this information hot off the press from California State Assemblyman David Tangipa. Outgoing Governor Newsom has officially made it illegal to sell some protein and creatine powders, among other dietary supplements, to people under 18.

🚨 NEW CALIFORNIA LAW REQUIRES ID FOR CREATINE AND PROTEIN POWDER Starting next year, an ID will be required to buy: Creatine. Protein powders pre-workout Diet pills And more dietary supplements You can’t make this up. We were just told for the past year that requiring an ID is racist because of the systemic barriers associated with obtaining an ID. So either the majority doesn’t want black, brown, poor, and immigrants to have access to health supplements, or they’ve been lying to us about their arguments over ID requirements. Stay informed. Stay involved. Share. Save California. — David Tangipa (@DavidTangipa) November 9, 2026



Starting in 2027, there will be a higher barrier to entry to buy protein powder, which my husband and I routinely have in our smoothies, than to vote in California. For the under-18 crowd, the items also may not include “creatine, green tea extract, raspberry ketone, garcinia cambogia, or green coffee bean extract.” ID must be shown.

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But don’t worry, salt-and-pepper protest screechers, the kids can still have an abortion and sex change surgery with impunity.

Steroids are also included in this new law, but are we to believe that California didn’t already outlaw steroids to teens? Why, whaddaya know, yes, they did.

And who buys and uses this stuff? Athletes, bodybuilders, and skinny guys. And some of those people will be minorities.

And now all the rest of us will have to show ID to buy this stuff in California.

That’s racist, right?

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