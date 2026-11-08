The Morning Briefing: Trump's Legacy Will Brilliantly Survive Last Tuesday

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Serbunqwytiin had recently begun to loudly proclaim that he was "lactose indifferent" whenever dining out.

Advertisement

It has been almost a week since the country was hit with a case of the blues. Given the extreme commie bent of the Democratic Party, it's more like a red scare. The color representations of the two major American political parties seem to be due for a reimagining.

As I mentioned on X, I spent the weekend "macrodosing" ice cream and beer as part of my weekly political disengagement. This was one of the better coping mechanisms that I've tried after an annoying election.

The 2026 midterms post-mortem pondering is moving out of the hot take phase and we're seeing some things that are more thoughtful, if not exactly comforting.

Gas prices have been getting tons of attention since the election, but that may just be a lot of noise that's keeping the focus away from deeper problems. My longtime colleague Stacey Lennox is back from a bit of a hiatus and wrote this over the weekend:

Don’t talk to me about gas prices. The average gas price on Election Day 2026 was $4.18. On Election Day 2022, it was $4.10. After 9.1% inflation in June, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan on September 11, and an open border, Joe Biden and the Democrats gained a Senate seat and lost only six House seats. Democrats effectively used fear about further abortion restrictions to turn out their voters and put abortion measures on the ballot in several red states because they know how and what to message.

Democrats are always better at messaging because they're not honor-bound by things like telling the truth or basing their policies in reality. That doesn't excuse the Republicans from historically having almost no messaging skills whatsoever, though. Republicans not named Donald Trump, that is.

There was a lot of good to talk about this year, but most of the Republican candidates never got around to any of it. There were a lot of effective attack ads. Voters like something to vote for, however, not just something to vote against. I've been writing about that for a very long time.

Greg Gutfeld had some post-election analysis that made more sense than almost anything that I read last week. This is from Matt:

"My theory on what happened on Tuesday is definitely pure Trump fatigue," Gutfeld said on Fox News' The Five last week. "And we know this: two years of Trump is like 10 human years of anybody. The guy did so much that we forget about it. We forget about it." Then he walked through the record, and it's a long one.

We've spent a lot of time here at the Briefing discussing President Trump's legendary work ethic and the furious pace that he's gone about implementing his ambitious agenda. An agenda that we all know is good for the long term health of the Republic.

As a Southwesterner, I'd be thrilled if the Trump 47 administration's only accomplishment was securing the border that is just 60 miles away from me.

Sometimes doing what's best doesn't yield immediate, election-friendly results. Yes, the pace of the war effort in Iran was a real drag on the GOP this year, but I do like the idea of not worrying about getting nuked by some psychopath Muslim clerics.

History won't be written by leftist morons forever, and one day the monumental accomplishments of President Trump will be acknowledged. Even if the Democrats succeed in screwing them all up.

Advertisement

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

The Mailbag had a case of the Mondays and will return tomorrow.

Everything Isn't Awful

Best friends.. 😊 https://t.co/fzQ5m7bXMW — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 7, 2026

PJ Media

Hear him out...Greg Gutfeld Has a Theory About the Midterms

Commie DEI is the WORST. Attorney Tells L.A. Mayor-Elect to Read the Constitution After She Defends Violent Riot

Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall, Who's the Craziest New Democrat of Them All?

Now There’s a Coup Brewing Against Hakeem Jeffries

Stacey's back! Don't Talk to Me About the Price of Gas

Judge Takes Off Jihadist’s Ankle Monitor So He Can Focus on Romance and a New School Job

Well, This Got Awkward Fast: She's Known for Years.

Gas Prices are Dropping Fast. I Have Questions.

It Feels Like the Calm Before the Storm. Should We Expect the Unexpected?

Viral Pizza Worker Urges His Donors to Fund Churches, Charities for Christmas Instead

Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them.

Hakeem Jeffries Could (and Should) Be Prosecuted for This

America’s First Digital Control Towers Are Online. Human Controllers Still Run the Show.

Townhall Mothership

Swalwellian. Nvidia CEO Comes Under Investigation After Affair With Suspected Communist Spy

Dave Chappelle Claims to 'Feel Better' Remembering the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Advertisement

IRGC Targets Three Oil Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Running Sham Farmers Market That Processed $212,000 in SNAP Benefits

Antonio Brown's Latest Plea Deal Exposes an Uncomfortable Truth About Our Justice System

More on Amtrak’s Firearm Policy Change: Possession on Auto Train

Ohio Woman 'Did What She Had to Do to Save Her Life' but Still Faces Charges

Jennifer Welch Finally Goes Too Far for Advertisers

The Radiance of Wisdom: Sunday Reflection

Sunday Smiles

👏👏👏Gotta Love It: Leftist Philly Bike Ride Boycott Against 'Zionist' Businesses Backfires Big Time

Trump Shares the One Thing He Would Have Added to Vance's Iran Tweet in '60 Minutes' Interview

AG Blanche: Yes, Trump DOJ May Probe Democratic Oversight

Trouble ALREADY?! LOL! Letitia James Tells DSA They'll Have to Go Through HER to Get Hakeem Jeffries

No WONDER They're Flipping OUT: Stephen Miller's GREATEST HITS Making Media CRY Surface and LOL

Run, You COWARDS! Harmeet K. Dhillon DECIMATES Horde of Frothy-Mouthed BIGOTS and We Are Here for It

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Ma'am, Your 'Aura' Smells Like Miller Lite and Cheap Tequila

Sunday Supplement: The Man Who Bought the Solar System

From National Hero and Crusader to Vampire: Vlad the Impaler, Dracula, and Bram Stoker

Is American Urban Culture Beyond Repair? Addicted to Senseless Violence Volume II

Manufacturing in Space, Once a Pipe Dream, Is Closer to Becoming a Reality

When Terrorists Celebrate U.S. Election Results, You Know Voters Chose Wrong

Sky Candy to the Max

America’s First Bishop's Advice to Parents Is Even More Important Today

Advertisement

The Little Rover That Could: Curiosity Has Been Exploring Mars for 5,000 Martian Days

Senate Republicans Could Protect America With the Will and a Backbone

One Star Exploded. Astronomers Watched Its Light Arrive Again.

Around the Interwebz

‘SNL’ Pays Tribute To Susan Saint James With Title Card

Physicists listened to electrical noise to crack a superconductor mystery

Why Americans Eat Dinner So Much Earlier Than the Rest of the World

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Petunia No. 2 #artbots #okeeffe https://t.co/EsxzxGZQPw — Georgia O'Keeffe (@artistokeeffe) November 8, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/08/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsday

Secondary Print: The Telegraph

Radio: BBC

New Media: Timcast



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

The White House

Closed Press



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with the Prime Minister of the State of Qatar

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

The White House

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.