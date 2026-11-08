The Morning Briefing: Trump's Legacy Will Brilliantly Survive Last Tuesday

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Serbunqwytiin had recently begun to loudly proclaim that he was "lactose indifferent" whenever dining out.
It has been almost a week since the country was hit with a case of the blues. Given the extreme commie bent of the Democratic Party, it's more like a red scare. The color representations of the two major American political parties seem to be due for a reimagining.
As I mentioned on X, I spent the weekend "macrodosing" ice cream and beer as part of my weekly political disengagement. This was one of the better coping mechanisms that I've tried after an annoying election.
The 2026 midterms post-mortem pondering is moving out of the hot take phase and we're seeing some things that are more thoughtful, if not exactly comforting.
Gas prices have been getting tons of attention since the election, but that may just be a lot of noise that's keeping the focus away from deeper problems. My longtime colleague Stacey Lennox is back from a bit of a hiatus and wrote this over the weekend:
Don’t talk to me about gas prices. The average gas price on Election Day 2026 was $4.18. On Election Day 2022, it was $4.10. After 9.1% inflation in June, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan on September 11, and an open border, Joe Biden and the Democrats gained a Senate seat and lost only six House seats. Democrats effectively used fear about further abortion restrictions to turn out their voters and put abortion measures on the ballot in several red states because they know how and what to message.
Democrats are always better at messaging because they're not honor-bound by things like telling the truth or basing their policies in reality. That doesn't excuse the Republicans from historically having almost no messaging skills whatsoever, though. Republicans not named Donald Trump, that is.
There was a lot of good to talk about this year, but most of the Republican candidates never got around to any of it. There were a lot of effective attack ads. Voters like something to vote for, however, not just something to vote against. I've been writing about that for a very long time.
Greg Gutfeld had some post-election analysis that made more sense than almost anything that I read last week. This is from Matt:
"My theory on what happened on Tuesday is definitely pure Trump fatigue," Gutfeld said on Fox News' The Five last week. "And we know this: two years of Trump is like 10 human years of anybody. The guy did so much that we forget about it. We forget about it."
Then he walked through the record, and it's a long one.
We've spent a lot of time here at the Briefing discussing President Trump's legendary work ethic and the furious pace that he's gone about implementing his ambitious agenda. An agenda that we all know is good for the long term health of the Republic.
As a Southwesterner, I'd be thrilled if the Trump 47 administration's only accomplishment was securing the border that is just 60 miles away from me.
Sometimes doing what's best doesn't yield immediate, election-friendly results. Yes, the pace of the war effort in Iran was a real drag on the GOP this year, but I do like the idea of not worrying about getting nuked by some psychopath Muslim clerics.
History won't be written by leftist morons forever, and one day the monumental accomplishments of President Trump will be acknowledged. Even if the Democrats succeed in screwing them all up.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media!
The Mailbag of Magnificence
The Mailbag had a case of the Mondays and will return tomorrow.
Everything Isn't Awful
Best friends.. 😊 https://t.co/fzQ5m7bXMW— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 7, 2026
PJ Media
Hear him out...Greg Gutfeld Has a Theory About the Midterms
Commie DEI is the WORST. Attorney Tells L.A. Mayor-Elect to Read the Constitution After She Defends Violent Riot
Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall, Who's the Craziest New Democrat of Them All?
Now There’s a Coup Brewing Against Hakeem Jeffries
Stacey's back! Don't Talk to Me About the Price of Gas
Judge Takes Off Jihadist’s Ankle Monitor So He Can Focus on Romance and a New School Job
Well, This Got Awkward Fast: She's Known for Years.
Gas Prices are Dropping Fast. I Have Questions.
It Feels Like the Calm Before the Storm. Should We Expect the Unexpected?
Viral Pizza Worker Urges His Donors to Fund Churches, Charities for Christmas Instead
Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them.
Hakeem Jeffries Could (and Should) Be Prosecuted for This
America’s First Digital Control Towers Are Online. Human Controllers Still Run the Show.
Townhall Mothership
Swalwellian. Nvidia CEO Comes Under Investigation After Affair With Suspected Communist Spy
Dave Chappelle Claims to 'Feel Better' Remembering the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
IRGC Targets Three Oil Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz
Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Running Sham Farmers Market That Processed $212,000 in SNAP Benefits
Antonio Brown's Latest Plea Deal Exposes an Uncomfortable Truth About Our Justice System
More on Amtrak’s Firearm Policy Change: Possession on Auto Train
Ohio Woman 'Did What She Had to Do to Save Her Life' but Still Faces Charges
Jennifer Welch Finally Goes Too Far for Advertisers
The Radiance of Wisdom: Sunday Reflection
👏👏👏Gotta Love It: Leftist Philly Bike Ride Boycott Against 'Zionist' Businesses Backfires Big Time
Trump Shares the One Thing He Would Have Added to Vance's Iran Tweet in '60 Minutes' Interview
AG Blanche: Yes, Trump DOJ May Probe Democratic Oversight
Trouble ALREADY?! LOL! Letitia James Tells DSA They'll Have to Go Through HER to Get Hakeem Jeffries
No WONDER They're Flipping OUT: Stephen Miller's GREATEST HITS Making Media CRY Surface and LOL
Run, You COWARDS! Harmeet K. Dhillon DECIMATES Horde of Frothy-Mouthed BIGOTS and We Are Here for It
VIP
VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Ma'am, Your 'Aura' Smells Like Miller Lite and Cheap Tequila
Sunday Supplement: The Man Who Bought the Solar System
From National Hero and Crusader to Vampire: Vlad the Impaler, Dracula, and Bram Stoker
Is American Urban Culture Beyond Repair? Addicted to Senseless Violence Volume II
Manufacturing in Space, Once a Pipe Dream, Is Closer to Becoming a Reality
When Terrorists Celebrate U.S. Election Results, You Know Voters Chose Wrong
America’s First Bishop's Advice to Parents Is Even More Important Today
The Little Rover That Could: Curiosity Has Been Exploring Mars for 5,000 Martian Days
Senate Republicans Could Protect America With the Will and a Backbone
One Star Exploded. Astronomers Watched Its Light Arrive Again.
Around the Interwebz
‘SNL’ Pays Tribute To Susan Saint James With Title Card
Physicists listened to electrical noise to crack a superconductor mystery
Why Americans Eat Dinner So Much Earlier Than the Rest of the World
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Petunia No. 2 #artbots #okeeffe https://t.co/EsxzxGZQPw— Georgia O'Keeffe (@artistokeeffe) November 8, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the Conversation
VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.