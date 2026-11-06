It Feels Like the Calm Before the Storm. Should We Expect the Unexpected?

Just prior to Election Day, and in the days since, President Donald Trump has been uncharacteristically subdued. Observers on all sides have written this off as resignation on Trump’s part to the next two years of a lame-duck presidency. Perhaps. But it just doesn’t feel like that to me.

Advertisement

To be sure, we seen a couple of Trump flamethrower posts on his Truth platform, like this one burying Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for going all RINO in the six months prior to the election, but given the magnitude of the past week's events, Trump has gone largely silent.

If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty! President DONALD J. TRUMP ( TS: Nov 3 2026, 11:35 PM ET )‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‍‌ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the Democrats at all levels are taking victory laps that are so narcissistic and self-absorbed, I think Webster should add a new word to the dictionary – “Abdulsturbation.”

🇺🇸 On The View, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed says he is willing to go through metal detectors all day because he has nothing to hide, and challenges President Trump to take a lie-detector test. https://t.co/TZaucDSPLl — London Baithead (@londonbaithead) November 6, 2026

It’s gonna be a long six years with him, but it could be fun if we on the conservative side can deliver to him defeat after defeat.

Many have speculated that as sure as Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) can find a podium and a microphone, the left is compelled to overreach. And they’ll do so time and again for the next two years while Trump holds the veto card. A lot of wasted energy and drama on their part, but you can count on it.

Still, all of that lies ahead in 2027. Right now, I’m getting a vibe that’s not encouraging, but it’s most definitely not discouraging. Trump is being very businesslike these days. Even the ousting of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and replacing her with Stephen Miller was announced as part of a Friday night dump, the most obscure time of the week to announce news. And this is very big news.

To the extent possible, the White House is burying it. This is kind to Wiles, and that could be part of the reason. But Miller is an absolute pit bull. Selecting him for the post sends a signal all by itself, and still Trump made the disclosure very discreetly.

It reminds me of a couple different types of things I’ve worked on over the years. When I was Investor Relations director of a publicly traded firm, we had to honor blackout periods where you couldn’t say anything until you made an official announcement. Things like earnings reports, merger and acquisition news, or other material events. In practice, and to be safe, for us a blackout period was a moratorium on any interactive communication with analysts, the media, or the public.

Advertisement

This all is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and if you make any missteps during such a period, there could be hell to pay. Blackout periods are not usually slow periods. They are very busy times with a great deal of work going on behind the scenes. That’s partly what I’m feeling coming out of the White House right now.

The other thing that's clear is White House preparations for war political footing. If I were Trump, and I planned to pin the Democrats to the wall, Miller would be my number-one pick for chief of staff. The million-dollar question is, what is the Trump administration about to do?

We know from an agenda standpoint, getting judges confirmed in the Senate before the New Year will be one of his highest priorities. Behind the scenes, people throughout the Trump administration, including Trump himself are very likely lawyering up for the inevitable Democrat witch hunts on Capitol Hill.

But Trump and his people aren’t run-and-hide types. They’re more like stand-and-fight types. More to the point, a few of them are downright attack dogs. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are the first three that come to mind.

Advertisement

Then there’s Attorney General Todd Blanche, who will be key to helping Trump deliver on his promises to root out corruption and perhaps election shenanigans, making guilty people pay the price. There has to be a sense of urgency now. There’s not much time.

I’m sure Trump is focused on all of those things. Still, the man has conditioned us to expect the unexpected. In the next couple of weeks, before Thanksgiving, I wouldn’t be surprised to be surprised by him, surprised by something no one is talking about just yet. It just feels like something is coming. Something that feels like justice.

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!