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Miller and Hegseth Ready to Take on Dems’ Onslaught

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 06, 2026 5:59 PM
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Miller and Hegseth Ready to Take on Dems’ Onslaught
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

One of the smartest and most fearless members of the Trump administration will be the new chief of staff at the White House, and he and our incomparable secretary of war are already defiant and ready to take on the Democrats after the midterm election.

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Stephen Miller has served as an advisor to the administration and will be taking over as Chief of Staff as Susie Wiles switches to a different role. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who is perhaps the cabinet member most attuned to ordinary members of the base and the one least likely to cave to woke pressure, is very excited about Miller’s appointment. Goodness knows we need some good news and some Republican leaders unafraid of the opposition after the disappointing midterm election results.

While Miller might have exaggerated his praise of President Donald Trump somewhat, we know that he will never backstab Trump the way that Vice President JD Vance did after the midterm with his remarks about Israel and Iran. And as Miller is Jewish, he also won’t blame every problem on Israel. That obsession is preventing too many people from doing their job well.

For our VIPs: Poll Shows Iran War ‘Crucial’ Only to 1/4 GOP Voters, Most Love Israel

“It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have served on [Trump’s] team from Day One, and I am honored beyond words to serve as his White House Chief of Staff,” Miller posted on X on November 6. “I want to thank the incomparable Susie Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, and for her friendship. The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic.”

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President Trump made the initial announcement in a brief Friday post on TruthSocial, his customary platform for sharing news with Americans. “I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!” Trump wrote.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin had a meme response to Miller’s appointment:

The next two years are going to be a difficult slog against the Democrats in Congress and at the state level. Now more than ever, it is important for Trump to have people surrounding him who are not afraid of the Democrat machine and who are not willing to back down on important issues.

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The painful lesson that Republicans learned this year is that voters will not accept halfway measures or unending delays on the agenda points they most want. Republicans need to start being as aggressive in implementing their agenda as Democrats are at ramming through their evil policies.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics PETE HEGSETH | REPUBLICAN PARTY | STEPHEN MILLER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE

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