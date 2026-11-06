West Coast, Messed Coast™ — California Failin'

What we once called the West Coast, Best Coast was a place where people had endless opportunity and the freedom to pursue it as far as hard work would take them. Now, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ has become another redistributionist hellhole, replacing hard work with hammocks.

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Things got worse after Tuesday's election, when California's fall gained full velocity, worthy of a Magic Mountain roller coaster. Not to be outdone, Washington State made moves to become California's mini me, and Oregon rehired truly one of the worst governor s in its history.

Jews, in what I'm dubbing DSLA, are looking for a way out.

Warning: I'm giving us only a few more days of open grieving before we must stop caterwauling and start working. We've got a country to save!

Also, it's not all bad, folks. There are a couple of bright spots from Tuesday's election. Read on to see if you can spot them.

Welcome to DSLA

I'm going to put myself in the head of U.S. Attorney Stand-In Bill Essayli (Thanks, John Thune, for not getting Essayli's and dozens of other Trump admin's jobs cleared through the Senate!) and take a wild guess that he's wondering how many bums were paid to register and vote for Nithya Raman for Los Angeles mayor.

Raman, the openly Democratic Socialist member (read: commie) L.A. councilwoman, outgunned Karen Bass to take the top spot as the farthest left and most clueless mayor Los Angeles, Calif., has ever had — and remember, that city has a high tolerance for clueless mayors, including Antonio Villaraigosa and Mayor Yoga Pants (Eric Garcetti).

If you doubt me, just know that Raman has been in charge of L.A.'s homeless response for years. The prosecution rests, Your Honor.

Bass, the overseer of the fiery destruction of 59 square miles of her city, was defeated by her hand-selected choice to block out Spencer Pratt from the top-two primary last spring.

The parasite ate the host on Tuesday.

This is hard to believe because researcher Chris Rufo discovered that one of Bass's best city-endowed "nonprofits," CHIRLA, was caught on video coaching people to vote for her.

EXCLUSIVE: Last week, we went undercover to the left-wing nonprofit CHIRLA, which was operating an official LA voting station in its offices. They told our reporter to vote for left-wing Democrats. CHIRLA has received more than $100M in taxpayer funds—and is violating the law. https://t.co/p7b1rWuItx — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) November 4, 2026

CHIRLA's the organization that fanned the flames of Bass's riots against ICE in June 2025.

Nithya Raman, a hater of capitalism, cops, and country, and an even bigger lover of corruption and catastrophe, defeated Bass. Of course, they're still counting ballots for days and days, but even Bass can read a 52% to 48% scoresheet.

Despite the fraud

California voters turned down the opportunity to require voter ID despite the fraud found all around them.

BOOM. Nick Shirley (@nickshirleyy) says his video found 108 people registered to vote at one California address. He also says a DOG got registered and voted in two elections. California doesn't require voter ID. Ask yourself why. Pass the SAVE America Act. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/TIm6ujiHnR — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) November 1, 2026

Voters, who didn't have to show ID to register, bought the public employee unions' line that asking for ID proving citizenship when registering was voter suppression.

It's true: It is suppression of illegal voters.

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Recommended: An American Referendum Against Israel and Jews

"Worst Day for American Jews in American History" — Rabbi Barclay

We can't let go of Tuesday's election results without acknowledging that anti-Semitism — The Joos Made Us Attack Iran and Raise Prices! — played a part, maybe even a large one.

The man I call "America's Rabbi," Rabbi Michael Barclay, told me on the Adult in the Room Podcast on Thursday that Election Day wins for DSA ghouls and handmaidens of the Muslim Brotherhood left his family of adherents with one question. It was a question that filled his inbox, texts, and voicemail messages over and over:

"Where do we go?"

Barclay, whose work is known to PJ Media readers, is the spiritual leader of Temple Ner Simcha in Westlake Village, Calif., and he described Tuesday's election like this:

It was the worst day for American Jews in American history. I think October 7 was a wake-up call for Jews, and for a month, all leftist Jews, their heads imploded. They couldn't deal with it. They saw the truth, and they couldn't deal with it. But within a month or two months, they put it in the rearview mirror. And what happened this week, part of it was a wake-up call. And [Tuesday], hunting season was declared on Jews.

He stayed on for most of the livestream yesterday. Our conversation is well worth the watch.

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Make up your mind: Is Counting Illegal Ballots Illegal or Not? Ninth Circuit Just Changed Its Mind Again.

Gavin 'God' Newsom

California's death row was, until Thursday, filled with more than 500 of the worst of the worst serial killers, torturers, murderers, kidnap-murderers, rape-murderers, and child torturers in America.

These people were assessed by judge, jury, and executioners multiple times over many years to be worthy of removal from the gene pool of man forevermore.

Thursday, outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom commuted all of their sentences to life.

Newsom waited until after Election Day to spring his surprise so as not to harm his party's chances. Of course, governor-elect Xavier Becerra is totally on board with the move. He doesn't have a mind of his own, anyway. In so doing, Newsom broke the law that requires the Board of Prisons to notify victims' families, but he didn't care.

Among the murderers whose sentences were commuted were little Polly Klaas's killer, a serial killer whose trial I covered in San Diego, Cleophus Prince Jr. (he liked to sneak up on women in the showers of their homes), "Trailside Killer" David Carpenter, "The Scorecard Killer" Randy Kraft, the Yosemite Park killer, Throat Slash Killer, and killer Charles Ng, who preyed upon families with children, killed the children and men first, and tortured his female victims — the moms — for weeks.

Had they lived this long, "The Night Stalker" and "Dating Game Killer" would have had their sentences commuted, too.

San Bernardino District Attorney Jason Anderson said he wasn't "aware of any victims' family members receiving notice of these commutations from the governor" in advance, as required by law.

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Newsom just issued a statement on Thursday that he was doing it.

Private property confiscation is next?

Dystopian downtown Seattle is full of empty store windows as business owners flee the muck, theft, and rampant homelessness.

This disastrous vacancy rate is due largely to dystopian leadership in the person of Katie Wilson and other dummies who hate capitalism and who have occupied the mayor's office.

Wilson is now eyeing those empty buildings to install pop-up stores run by minorities and hand-chosen by her staff. Oh, and Seattle taxpayers pay the first six months rent.

Meanwhile in Portland

Four overdoses in ten minutes on the streets of Portland. The first person overdosed outside a drag club and was saved by a drag queen. Two others overdosed across the street and were saved by security guards from Echelon. The fourth was a block away and, tragically, did not survive.This is what people voted for. — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) November 5, 2026

Good news

Washington State voters didn't have their collective heads up the wrong vestibule; they approved a measure by which biological girls only are allowed to participate in girls K-12 sports. I wrote about this and other measures in "Girls' Sports Won on Election Day."

Not-so-super El Niño

Crystal Cove, Newport Coast: One of the old cottages that were taken over by the State (my friend grew up in a different one before they forced her family out) was battered by the King Tides and Super El Niño waves.

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P.S.

The left has overplayed its hand before (see COVID and Russia! Russia! Russia!), and now we normies must work harder, collect a pack of like minded R's, D's, and I's, take back the rudder, and navigate ourselves out of this mess. We are the Adults in the Room.

We must begin by taking back the schools from the left.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

The Sierra's Mammoth Mountain is open for skiing as of yesterday.

Have you seen the Mammoth Mountain cameras recently? 🗻👀 ❄️ ⛷️ 🏂 'Tis the season to start checking various slopes around the state. Check out your favorites at https://t.co/d38OlLJ877 https://t.co/UdqcUWbtcf — ALERTCalifornia (@ALERTCalifornia) November 2, 2026

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