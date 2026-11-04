An American Referendum Against Israel and Jews

Over the last number of years, I have become like the classic 19th-century rabbi, whose most important question was, “Is it good for the Jews.” In today’s world, that question also needs to expand into “Is it good for the Christians,” as those who have truly accepted Christianity on their hearts are often the biggest supporters of Israel and the most passionate opponents of antisemitism.

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I pray that I am wrong, but based on those criteria, Tuesday’s election may have been the worst election for American Jews not only during my lifetime, but in the history of this country.

This is not about Democrats or Republicans. It is not about the overwhelming victory of the Democratic Party. It’s not about the resounding condemnation of Donald Trump. This is about the reality that America is now heading down a path where people of faith, especially Jews and, even more especially, Israel as a nation, are going to be scapegoated and attacked on all fronts.

One of the two overriding issues according to exit polls is the Iran/Israel war (the other being the economy). Given the candidates’ positions, many of whom are affiliated with the DSA, this blue tsunami can also be interpreted as a referendum against Jews, Israel, and devout Christians. And the evidence is in the candidates who got elected, many of whom are directly connected with the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamic terror groups. Groups that have in their charter the statement that “The Day of judgment will not arrive until every Jew is killed, and the few left hide between rocks and trees. And the tree calls out, O Abdullah O Muslim, come kill this Jew hiding behind me.”

Some of these newly elected officials have repeatedly shown their devotion to words like these throughout their lives.

Abdul El-Sayed is now a Michigan Senator. The first Muslim Senator in history who has said that there should absolutely be a state of Palestine, but only a state of Israel if the Palestinians are ok with that. El-Sayed’s family has longstanding ties to the Muslim Brotherhood; CAIR has been a huge supporter of El-Sayed; and he is proud to personally practice Sharia Law, which demands the death, conversion, or enslavement of all infidels.

Adam Hamaway won a Congressional seat for New Jersey. Hamawy, an Egyptian national, was a disciple of and traveled for years with the Blind Sheik, who was convicted of terrorism after 9/11 and who said (with Hamawy at his side) that “Jihad is the pinnacle of Islam.” Hamawy has been consistent in his lifelong support to destroy Israel.

Reps. Tlaib and Omar easily won reelection, both of whom have dedicated their political careers to attempting to destroy Israel. 51 Muslims were up for office nationally in these midterms, and 38 won and will be installed in office. This does not include the dozens of other candidates who were supported by CAIR and won their elections.

We should be prepared for a slew of anti-Israel legislation to be proposed, and sadly, to be passed.

But we should also be prepared for a new strength to arise from Israel and from the Jewish people. History has shown us that the tougher things get for us, the stronger we become. Perhaps this will shock American Jews into waking up and recommitting themselves to their faith. Perhaps these elections will help people of faith to see the real dangers around them of secularism, of antisemitism, and of the red-green alliance.

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And since, as of today, Israel is much more alone in the world, perhaps they will deepen their covenant with God, and act in the ways that they have been commanded in the Torah.

May we all keep faith, strengthen our ties to our faith community, and know that the Holy One will always keep His covenant. No matter how many Jew-haters get elected, may we always remember that this is only one political election, and that the King of Kings will, as He has always done, take care of us. Always.

Chazak u’Baruch and Am Yisrael Chai

Rabbi Michael Barclay

November 4, 2026

24th of Cheshvan, 5787

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