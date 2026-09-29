Why Jews Who Turn on Israel to Be Loved Still Get Hated

What compelled UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, a Jew, not only to shake hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi but also to meet with anti-Israel New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani without meeting any Israeli officials at the United Nations General Assembly this month?

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According to Jewish historian Trudy Gold, the explanation is simple: Miliband, like most people, wants to be loved and to belong.

If most of the world says that Israel is evil, then it's much easier to go along with that lie than to stand up for the region's lone democracy, which is fighting a regime that seeks Israel's destruction and has killed tens of thousands of its own citizens. In an interview on J-TV, Gold said she feels sorry for the "deluded" Miliband and is "offended that he calls himself a Jew."

Her exasperation doesn't mean she fails to understand why so many Jews turn against Israel to side with the majority. It takes real bravery to resist, as we've seen with non-Jews like Boy George, whose outspoken support for Israel and the Jews has made him a target of the anti-Israel mob. Contrary to what Susan Sarandon says, it's the pro-Israel stance, not the pro-Palestinian one, that is more likely lead to real ostracism in the arts community. Jews understand that better than anyone. Gold notes:

I think also if you think of the kind of community of the liberal left, and it's tied up with sort of the university campus with all the music festivals. I mean, anti-Semitism in the arts is completely out of control now. And look how many Jewish celebrities and Jewish writers have joined the charge against Israel because they want to be loved. They want to be loved by the majority. Because tragically, all this teaches us that the Enlightenment that I think Jews were emancipated under, the idea of reason... What this proves to me more than anything else is that we are not creatures of reason.

The latest Jewish actor to prove the point is Adam Brody, who said Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza. "Put me down as thinking it's a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine," Brody said in an interview with GQ. "It's awful that it's taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it's reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago." He went on to criticize President Donald Trump, who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, brokered the Abraham Accords, and took out Iran's nuclear program, making him perhaps the most pro-Israel president ever.

I included Trump in my "2025's Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel" list. Nothing is more heartening for Jews than seeing non-Jews bravely support the Jewish state, and few things are more depressing than seeing so many Jews condemn it. Gold explains: "The antisemitism is so deep and as far as these Jewish self-haters are concerned, they don't want the burden of it. They want to be loved."

But as we saw with Jewish California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-District 11), who was harassed by pro-Palestinian activists at San Francisco's Trans March, even though he has labeled Israel's actions in Gaza genocide, they aren't loved. When they're embraced, it's only to be taken advantage of, and they're definitely not respected.

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Related: 2026’s Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel

I just got off the phone with a Jewish friend of mine from high school who is considering leaving America if things continue to get really bad, but he expressed the naive hope that perhaps someone like Jon Ossoff as president could help curtail the rising antisemitism. Yes, the Jewish Jon Ossoff, who votes to block arms to Israel.

So many of these Jews who turn against Israel are adrift from their heritage. Gold explains that "Judaism is a religion of knowledge and if you haven't got it and if you don't get the benefit of the community and you don't get the benefit of the wisdom or the feeling" you'll turn for it elsewhere.

Jews who strongly support Israel and those who turn against it share one thing, though: the sense that things are changing quickly in the West, and not for the better. Why should a non-Jew care about all this? Gold, who is British, explains:

Jewish self-hatred is a symptom of a very sick society. But I know that Brits have got to watch it, because when the Jews start moving, it means society—because we have the most tuned [antennae] since the Shoah. We have the most tuned antennae possible. We want to get out. Many of us are getting out now. So it—I hope, I know I was going to say, I hope that the politicians come to their senses, but I don't have much hope of that, really, because I look at the kind of political class now, and I just don't see any gravitas whatsoever.

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It's hard to have hope when the hosts of a Cornell University event for New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-14th District) led a "from the river to the sea" chant as the warm-up act. And she is a possible 2028 presidential candidate. If one day we have President AOC, how many Jews like my friend will decide to leave, including the ones who turned on Israel hoping to be loved?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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