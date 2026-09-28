Border Patrol Puts Illegal Alien Caravan on Notice

U.S. Border Patrol is already warning the caravan of illegal aliens recently formed to head toward our southern border that they are going a long way just to be disappointed.

Advertisement

It is not clear why the caravan formed at this particular time. Perhaps illegal aliens are hoping that if Democrats sweep the midterms, the Trump administration will be so busy fighting a Democrat Congress that it will not have the time or attention to continue guarding the southern border well. After all, the Trump administration always listens to court orders, no matter how illegitimate, telling them not to deport illegal aliens and terrorists. Is this what the cartels have in mind?

In any case, as of right now, no illegal alien caravan is going to be able to sneak across the border with Mexico and into our country. No large migrant group has achieved that feat since soon after the second Trump administration took office.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared a statement with Fox News that correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X September 28. “The United States Border Patrol is actively tracking a migrant caravan which departed San Pedro Sula, Honduras on September 20, 2026. USBP is closely engaged with its international partners to monitor their movement and any additional developments,” the statement began.

For Our VIPs: The UK Asylum Seeker Who Worked for Hamas and Western Suicidal Idiocy

DHS added, “USBP reminds migrants that under the leadership of President Trump and Homeland Secretary Mullin, the border has remained closed and secured for the last 16 months. Migrants considering making the dangerous journey to our country should also be aware that the days of ‘catch and release’ are over, and Biden’s disastrous open border policy has been SEALED SHUT. Anyone attempting to illegally enter the United States will be apprehended, prosecuted, and removed from the country.”

Read Also: America 250: Washington’s Army and Allies Begin Decisive Siege of Yorktown

DHS also jokingly posted footage of a hot-dogging football player and the comment “Our time has come” in response to the initial report about the migrant caravan.

https://t.co/9FO0uQgzUc — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 28, 2026

The caravan originally started in Honduras but has now crossed into Mexico, according to Fox News. As of Monday, hundreds of people were involved in it, but it still seems to be much smaller than the gargantuan floods of millions that charged our border during the Biden-Harris administration. So most of the foreigners considering coming to America still understand that this is not the most promising time just to walk in and demand asylum.

Advertisement

Fox quoted one member of the Honduran caravan who claimed there was no leader of the group, that hunger and poverty were the only reasons they headed toward the United States. But we have no idea whether we can trust anything he says. And obviously there must be some reason that these illegal aliens are putting all this effort into hiking toward America even though the Trump administration is already planning to deny them entry. What is going on in a secret that we don’t know about?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.