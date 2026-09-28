Bourbon Psychology: Col. E.H. Taylor, Jr. and I Dive Into Trans Violence

The bourbon "committee" met yet again this week for an informal "M & I" (mediate and inebriate) assemblage, or as I like to call it, a "corn-squeezin's pow-wow."

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Making an appearance was the esteemed Col. E.H. Taylor, Jr., who, in all his brilliance, had a lot to contribute to the conversation. The topic of pontification: the dwindling psy-op we call transgender tommyrot and the violence that these bearded ladies bequeath.

FACT-O-RAMA! Mr. Taylor was every bit the military officer that Col. Sanders of KFC is.

Gender-bending ghoul doctors have long tricked parents into agreeing to have their kids' dangly bits ginsued into pulp by asking if they "prefer a dead son or a living daughter," suggesting that Carl will kill himself if you won't let him become Carla.

If you read my stuff here at PJ Media, you've likely heard me mention that dudes who want to be broads are 12.12 times more likely to attempt suicide once they engage in gender-affirming surgery genital redistribution. This comes from a study posted by the National Library of Medicine (NLM).

The NLM also claims that 0.3%-0.6% of the population "identifies" as being a transamabob, but when you only include Decepticons who have begun transitional surgeries, that number drops to 0.008% of the population.

The NLM states that some reasons for the high suicide attempt rate are "often due to life experiences that include discrimination, harassment, violence, misgendering, and enacted stigma that may generate poor mental health outcomes and harmful behaviors."

Col. Taylor and I found it hard to believe that lady-boys off themselves because a guy in a MAGA hat used his proper pronouns rather than "ze/zhim," "melanocytic/nevus," or "grape/ape," and thus, the research began.

Apparently, the NLM "missed" this 2010 study by San Francisco State University, proving that the LGBTFBI community suffers more mental health issues because of a lack of family acceptance.

A recent story from the California Post revealed that trans teens are not more likely to attempt suicide if they can't trim their twig and berries.

A recent study from Cambridge further proves that members of the LGBTCIA are far more likely to be cuckoo for Coco Puffs than straight people. The scientists at Cambridge also state "that shared familial causes, and not minority stress, are the most important causes of mental health disparities in non-heterosexual persons." Once again, the family, not MAGA, is responsible for the gay cray-cray.

That's when the Col. and I decided to look into the heap of violent trans crimes, and look what we found:

Prison officials in the UK found:

62% of trans (men who want to be women) prisoners were busted for sex crimes (the average for the general prison population is 23%)

More than 90% were convicted of sex or violent offenses

U.S. prison studies show trans dudettes are over-represented in crimes involving violence or sex as well, with roughly 61% convicted of violent crimes, including homicide and sex crimes, frequently involving kids, at a rate of 34%.

Col. Taylor and I knew what I am about to tell you; I've written about it before: trans people aren't killed by MAGA, white supremacists, or Klan klowns; they are killed by their squeezes.

So if you take out the seven trans people hit by cars or killed while committing a crime, several prostitutes, and a homeless person, we are left with six killed with no known motives/suspects and one inconvenient truth: that the majority of trans people are killed by current or former romantic partners. - KDJ

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Related: Reality Check: Guess Who Kills Transgender People the Most?

Murders of transgender people primarily motivated by 'intimate partner violence' - not hate: report https://t.co/lnMTFNL0oe pic.twitter.com/zhewqf6HLs — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2026

What have the Col. and I learned?

We learned, or confirmed, that trans people are killed by their current or former pookie bear, not by drooling peckerwoods in "Trump 2028" hats.

The LGBTHAHA communi-tay is nuttier than straight people, and that has everything to do with their families and not MAGA.

Trans prisoners are far more likely to have been arrested for engaging in violent and/or sex-related crimes.

All this talk of trans crimes makes me want another drink.

Let's lighten up the mood for my next Taylor Manhattan and see what's going on with our friends at "Jokes and a Point."

Why not give them a follow and support patriotic comedians? We are way funnier than those hirsute, blue-haired gorgons.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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