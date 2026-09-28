The Morning Briefing: Dems' Virulent Antisemitism Could Be the Midterm Wild Card

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Khzourosbaldo greatly enjoyed his fondue time with the Lesser Brady Bunch Children Discussion Society.

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Let's just get something clear up front: I am not here to figure out why Jewish Americans vote for Democrats. I'm a lifelong practicing Roman Catholic and I can't fathom why anyone from my faith tradition votes for Dems. What the heck, let's leave religion out of it — it's a mystery to me why anyone would ever vote for a Democrat.

The Democrats have been on the more antisemitic side of things since the Hamas terrorist attacks in October 7, 2023. The three year anniversary of that horror comes less than a month before the midterm elections this year, and it's worth wondering if Jewish Americans might break with historical trends and be a deciding variable.

Any exercises in moral equivalency between Hamas and the Israeli response to October 7 are patently antisemitic, and the Democrats have been involved in a lot of them. The Brownshirt revival on college campuses post-October 7, 2023 has received explicit and implicit support from the Democrats.

Here's a snapshot of the thinking of a leftist activist who Robert wrote about over the weekend:

Flores, like many contemporary leftist activists, hates Jews, and thinks they’re behind everything that a “progressive” thinks is wrong with the world. Their nefarious hegemony extends even to the local politics of Sonoma County, Calif. Says Flores: "But we’re literally run by the gay Jewish mafia — the Zionists in Sonoma County. The Jews still run the world. That’s where we’re at. All our money gets sent to Israel, but nobody wants to talk about that."

A lot of Democrats will insist that disapproving of the United States/Israel alliance isn't antisemitic, but any deep dive usually proves that it is. American leftists hate Israel because they hate Jews. And they hate Jews because they've spent a kajillion years telling themselves that the Islamic jihadi psychopaths who want to wipe Israel — and eventually the United States — off the map are good people.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members who are ascendant in the Democratic Party are, for the most part, unhinged antisemites. I added the qualifier "for the most part" there just in case some leftist troll managed to find one who isn't. I don't think that will happen though. Zohran Mamdani, Abdul El-Sayed, Rashida Tlaib, and DSA Psycho Queen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all prefer that Israel be destroyed and Islamic terrorists hold complete sway in the Middle East. That's what "Free Palestine" is all about.

El-Sayed is a big moral equivalence antisemite. This is from Catherine:

The Nazis slaughtered six million Jews, the Holocaust from which the global Jewish population has never recovered. The Jews were entirely innocent victims of irrational and violent hatred. El-Sayed wanted to pretend the Arab Muslim loss in the 1948 Israeli independence war is an experience of similar trauma

Sane people never say, "Ya know, what we went through was just like the Holocaust."

Because it wasn't.

The question now is how many Jewish American voters will realize that the power base in the Democratic Party is rapidly shifting towards people who truly and deeply hate them. The Dems may be slipping up a lot lately, but they're still pretty crafty with false narratives and obfuscation. There's also a strongly inherent level of gullibility that has to be factored into anyone who's ever voted for Democrats. Hoping for a sea change in that voting bloc might be a bit much.

Or, we might get lucky and legacy Dem voters will finally realize that "free health care for all" isn't a thing.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will start with this from OG Friend of the Briefing Brice:

About fifteen years ago my middle daughter gifted me a t-shirt with a huge red maple leaf with "Invade Canada" printed underneath the maple leaf. The girl must be Nostradamus adjacent and now I have a reason to wear it more often.

I think I'm having an emotion. I've heard lots about them. That's beautiful.

FOB Gretchen writes:

So we have bandied about a number of things. I have thoughts. 1) you need a logo. 2) tee shirts with the logo, Everything Isn't Awful, and a still from today's video with the cow and the donut. 3) I had to go let the dog out and now I forgot. I really enjoy your taste in art. Please look up Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors . Particularly Dance With Everybody. The energy in that song will get you moving no matter what.

The merch conversation is my favorite right now. I love it when the regulars just take things and run with them. You guys are the BEST. I'd have to crowdsource a logo. As I told all of my wonderful production colleagues back in the PJTV days when we launched Kruiser Control, I don't know what any of it should look like on camera, I'm just the words guy. "I Had to Go Let the Dog Out and Now I Forgot" is a great album title.

Also FOB Sheryl V-R brings us home today:

Happy Monday! Yesterday was my natal anniversary and the celebration included watching the NFL game from Rio. (Been a Cowboy fan since Doomsday, don't be cruel. ) I wonder what you think the odds are that PDJT noticed the pre-game Brazilian flag was much larger than the US one and is in Goodell's ear on it? Think the useless congress critters could run up some law about singing the anthem without all the ornamentation? Important stuff. Have a great week!

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Happy Belated Birthday! I'm a Steelers fan, so I was reluctantly rooting for the Cowboys in that game because it's impossible for me to ever think nice thoughts about the Ravens. I could write volumes on the stupidity of the international NFL games. Brazil gets a bigger flag if we're playing in Brazil, which we shouldn't be. The woman who sang the national anthem only did a flourish at the end but, yeah, we don't need that. The Steelers have a game in Paris coming up next month. Roger Goodell hates football.

We're gonna have a great week. Probably. Maybe. Let's try, anyway.

Everything Isn't Awful

Sea otters spend hours grooming so their fur stays waterproof.



This one paused mid-routine and now looks like it just remembered an unpaid invoice.. pic.twitter.com/GMXR9fCl1L — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 26, 2026

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A little Monday pick-me-up.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/27/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Boston Globe

Secondary Print: USA Today

Radio: AP

New Media: Townhall



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Print Interview

Oval Office

Closed Press

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