Britain: Arrests As Explosives Plot Uncovered Near Airbase Tied to U.S. Iran Operation

Details are slowly trickling out about arrests of suspected terrorists who might have been planning a major explosives attack against Americans at an airbase where pilots took off to strike the Iranian regime.

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BREAKING First image of the suspected terror cell arrested near RAF Fairford from where U.S. strategic bombers B-52 & B-1B hit Iran The men arrested under the Explosives Act had their clothes taken off to see whether they wore suicide vests https://t.co/dgdNgQc6j1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2026

BREAKING: Bomb disposal robots have started working on the three white vans used by the suspected terrorist cell that tried to attack RAF Fairford airbase in the UK. U.S. B-52 and B-1B strategic bombers use the base to strike Iran. https://t.co/udkNdq3Mjq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2026

The Daily Mail obtained photos after counterterrorism police in Britain arrested five men and seized three vans after identifying an attempted terrorist attack on RAF Fairford. A nearby resident tipped police off to suspicious activity. The British Army brought in a special bomb disposal robot with its explosive ordnance disposal team.

Police are holding the suspected terrorists under the Explosives Act after they found incendiary devices and chemicals inside the vans, The Daily Mail explained.

The heroic local is understood to have phoned the air base to no avail before she dialled 999 at 12.45am to report men 'acting suspiciously' around the white vans, prompting a major counter-terror operation. Footage showed the men being arrested and sitting on the road shirtless while handcuffed, indicating officers may also have suspected they were wearing suicide vests… RAF Fairford, in Gloucestershire, is the US Air Force's command outpost for operations from Europe and has been used for American strikes on Iranian missile sites that have been attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Back in July, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a threat against RAF Fairford because of the U.S. planes leaving from the base.

For Our VIPs: The UK Asylum Seeker Who Worked for Hamas and Western Suicidal Idiocy

UK authorities evacuated more than 80 homes in the surrounding Cotswolds countryside in response to the threat and while sweeping the area, according to the Daily Mail. Unfortunately, Britain welcomes in large numbers of unvetted or barely vetted Muslim men as illegal aliens or “asylum seekers,” including the one who was organizing an antisemitic massacre last year. That idiotic immigration policy puts them at risk of jihadi attacks.

A UK government spokesman told the press that Prime Minister Andy Burnham is aware of the attempted terror attack, but given his love affair with fundamentalist Islam, he’s likely to be completely useless. Commies usually are in a crisis.

[The Daily Mail:] Mr Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer initially refused to permit US bombers to use British bases after the outbreak of the Iran war in February, drawing the ire of President Donald Trump, who said the former Labour leader was 'no Winston Churchill'. Sir Keir soon relented and gave the US permission in March for the 'specific and limited defensive purpose' of destroying Iranian missiles 'at source'.

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RAF Fairford has been on the highest threat alert for the U.S. Department of War after the attempted terror attack.

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