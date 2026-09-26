What Tucker Carlson Gets Wrong About Jews — and What Conservatives Get Wrong About Antisemitism

In NPR’s fluffy profile of Tucker Carlson, journalist Steve Inskeep wrote, “Carlson has taken the view not only that Israel influenced Trump to launch the [Iran] war, but that Israel gave Trump no choice, and in fact that outside forces control both American political parties, which he described as the ‘uniparty,’ a single organization. Carlson’s theories have raised questions about antisemitism — a charge he denied before being asked.”

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Inskeep also revealed that Carlson’s dogs were “impressively well-behaved,” but I’m less intrigued by that Pulitzer-worthy scoop and more in Carlson’s unsolicited, unprompted denial of antisemitism.

Because that’s completely normal: People proactively deny scandalous conduct all the time.

They bring it up out of the clear blue. It’s not self-incriminating at all.

Yessir, when my wife asks, “Are you going to work tomorrow?” and I say, “Yeah, but I’m not having an affair with my receptionist!” she nods her head and reminds me to take an umbrella. Obviously, I have nothing to hide.

I just told her, I’m NOT having an affair!

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have so thoroughly jumped the Jew-hating shark, their “fans” only exist online now. Admitting you listen is too embarrassing: It’s tantamount to saying you’re a conspiracy-obsessed, low-I.Q. bigot. They’ve swapped their credibility for clicks — quite enthusiastically, too — rendering themselves irrelevant.

At this point, getting angry at Carlson or Owens for trafficking in (more) Jew-phobic tropes is like getting mad at strip clubs for the gratuitous nudity: It is what it is.

But they’re still useful as cautionary tales. They reflect antisemitism’s stubbornly seductive siren’s song — and they prove, alas, that no movement is immune to its charms.

Including ours.

So far, most of the Carlson-Owens news coverage has centered on their sensationalist claims — which, of course, feeds their financial model. (Ca-ching!) A minority of coverage focuses on how the GOP should “punish” them, or if doing so is self-defeating. Journalists commonly cite phrases such as the “MAGA civil war.”

But there’s virtually no news coverage on how to stop antisemitism.

(Which is kind of weird, because stopping antisemitism is a yuugely bigger issue, isn’t it? Way bigger than the moral failings of any podcaster. And it’s the more consequential issue, too, because it’s a beachhead belief in the rising Muslim-Socialist axis in politics: Kill antisemitism, and you defang DSA’s propaganda.)

Trouble is, conservatives are REALLY bad at addressing it. Simply horrible. We’re unpersuasive, unconvincing, and off-key.

Why?

Because we’re disconnected from the subject matter. It’s diametrically opposed to how our brains are wired.

We don’t get it. Antisemitism and ethnic hatreds are alien concepts.

Because conservatives believe in the glorious, God-given sanctity of the individual. It’s our foundational tenet: Each life is precious, unique, and irreplaceable. The individual is the smallest, most vulnerable minority on the planet — and morality demands his protection. Conservatism embodies individuality, self-determination, and the pioneering spirit.

Reducing a person to the sum-total of his ethnicity is the exact opposite of that.

Which undermines our PR outreach, because we can’t persuade when we don’t understand. Making sense of antisemitism is a real struggle for us. It’s a major PR handicap, because the #1 mistake in marketing is failing to tailor your message to your audience. Poorly targeted messaging is inefficient.

We’ve got to meet antisemites where they are, not where we are.

But it’s an uphill battle, because our biases shape our worldview. It’s why Christianity.com attributes Israel’s PR woes to a lack of Christian Biblical literacy when, I suspect, that ain’t the pond with the most fish: Sadly, this probably has less to do with American Christians misreading the Bible — and more to do with not enough of us reading the Bible at all.

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So what motivates today’s antisemites? What turns a spark of antisemitism into a raging wildfire?

It begins with perception: Conservatives see people as individuals, but other ideologies, alas, do not. They deliberately divide us into groups. These groups are sometimes tied to class, but more often to gender, religion, sexuality, and — most of all — race.

In left-wing America, racial identity is king. Our skin color is our group.

But not all races were created equal: White people carry the stigma of being bigots, exploiters, parasites, and rich, evil colonists. Our pale flesh is proof of our “privilege” — and thus our guilt.

Which creates an insurmountable optics problem for “white” Israelis fighting “brown” Palestinians.

Group identity is a prerequisite for antisemitism; individualism negates it. If you’re an individualist, hating all Jews is as illogical as hating someone for their height or eye color. Because genetic superficialities do not define us; our actions, choices, decisions, and beliefs define us.

To quote the Gipper, we’re “masters of destiny, not victims of fate.” We decide our own future. Nobody else.

And genetics certainly do not predetermine our future.

Accentuating group identities blazes an open lane for ethnic hatreds to spread. It’s why the ideology behind The 1619 Project is so insidious.

Group identity and a rejection of individualism are the first two ingredients. They sow fertile fields in Goebbels’ garden: In every historic example of antisemitism, group identity superseded individualism.

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And in every recent example, what made it spread like wildfire was a sense of victimhood.

The more victimized you feel, the angrier you are. The more grievances you have, the more retribution you seek. It’s why Carlson and company are obsessed with making their audience identify as victims — and to then redirect their rage at the shadowy Jews behind it.

If you watch their podcasts, victimhood is the dominant theme. All roads lead back to it.

Tucker Carlson this week: “I’m in no sense obsessed with the Jews.”



COUNTING EVERY mention of “JEW” by Tucker Carlson AND his guests on The Tucker Carlson Show over the past year to see if that’s true...



SPOILER: It’s not. pic.twitter.com/wIvdGZjGLm — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) September 25, 2026

Not rich? Blame the Jews. Don’t own a house? Blame the Jews. The war in Iran? Blame the Jews. High prices? Blame the Jews. Federal debt? Blame the Jews. Jeffrey Epstein? Blame the Jews.

And if you’re too polite to blame the Jews, blame Israel. Six of one, half a dozen of the other.

Because, ladies and gentlemen, a secret underground cabal of elite Jewish saboteurs has infiltrated our society! They’re loyal to Israel, hate America, love killing non-Jews, and have enslaved Donald Trump! Why, they even murdered Charlie Kirk — because Charlie unmasked their sinister semitic schemes!

(Tune in to the next episode of Tucker Carlson and/or Candace Owens for more fast-breaking news that “they” don’t want you to hear. Click to subscribe; Christ is King!)

If you’ve ever wondered how antisemitism infected the MAGA movement, wonder no further. Victimhood and group grievances were the Trojan horse. And they still are.

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Stopping antisemitism therefore demands a two-step response: Showcase the superiority of individualism — and re-instill faith in the American Dream.

Reject Carlson’s caricature of perpetual victimhood. Replace it with stirring stories about the limitless potential of the American dreamer — whose success didn’t depend on Jews, Israel, or “outside forces.” Because here in America, it all depends on you: How hard you work, how big you dream, and how much you pray.

That’s the sacred power of the individual. There’s only one of you — and God made you for a reason.

It’s a quote attributed to Mark Twain: “The two most important days in your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.” (And I’ll bet it’s a good reason, too, because God doesn’t make mistakes.)

Now go discover your purpose and make your dreams come true!

Antisemitism has survived for many millennia. But conservative values are a recent phenomenon — as is the United States. We’ve barely been around for 250 years. But in that short time, no country has done more to protect the Jewish people. When other countries persecuted them, jailed them, and slaughtered them (repeatedly), we provided safe haven — and in turn, Jews have been our doctors, served in our military, built atomic weapons, cured polio, invented Hollywood, and revolutionized industries. From Wall Street to Main Street to Silicon Valley, it’s been one of the most fruitful, two-sided, win-win partnerships in world history.

It worked because the American Dream is antithetical to antisemitism. The stronger the former, the weaker the latter.

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The solution, then, is strengthening faith in the American Dream.

What’s right about America directly contradicts what’s wrong about antisemitism. It’s why we’re still the Land of Opportunity — and still a beacon of hope for humanity.

No matter what Carlson and Owens say. No matter how many times they say it.

It’s why the American Dream is still worth defending.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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