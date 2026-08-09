Aid to Israel Is a Partnership and a Tiny Fraction of the U.S. Budget

With all the trillions of dollars that America’s government wastes on welfare recipients, illegal aliens, Muslim dictatorships, endless litigation with woke judges, aid to hostile nations, and more, the idea that we’re broke over the money and equipment we send to Israel in exchange for invaluable military assistance is laughable. We should cut off Ukraine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Gaza, and many other nations, but not Israel, which is our best ally.

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Indeed, antisemitism is the only possible explanation for wanting to gut our money to Israel. Joe Biden alone lavished $14 billion of American taxpayers’ money on Islamist groups and governments, and Donald Trump has orchestrated a pricey rebuild of Gaza, where the overwhelming majority of people support jihad. Yet after Israel’s spectacular assistance in the Iran conflict, where Israelis took the brunt of casualties, we’re supposed to panic over a few billion dollars to Israelis? How can we take this seriously?

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a Hamas co-founder who defected to Israel and converted to Christianity, certainly is exasperated at American politicians’ increasing antisemitism. In a lengthy Saturday X post he titled, “The $3.8 Billion Lie: Why Cutting Aid to Israel Would Sabotage America’s Power, Not Save It,” Yousef addressed the arguments of those who want to defund Israel.

“The US federal budget is about $7 trillion. That $3.8 billion to Israel is less than 0.05% of it. The defense budget is around $960 billion. The aerospace and defense industry generates nearly $1 trillion in sales and about $500 billion in economic value. Most of that $3.8 billion goes right back into American companies and jobs,” Yousef pointed out.

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He continued, “Israel’s own budget is about $220 billion. This is not charity, and Israel is not dependent on it. If it was just a matter of money, Israel could build its own weapons on its own. It has that capacity. But this is a real partnership, just like any corporate partnership where each side contributes to the project.”

Yousef emphasized, “Israeli pilots and the Israeli defense establishment operate under constant threat from terrorists, jihadists, and anti-American entities. They make real-time, do-or-die adjustments to equipment developed for both countries. That is what gives American weapons their edge over Russian, Chinese, and other competition. This is how America builds and maintains power through smart, long-term vision.”

Tucker Carlson, Hasan Piker, Candace Owens, and the rest are liars. “Yet the anti-Israel crowd, including figures like Ilhan Omar and Zohran Mamdani, tells the public that cutting this tiny fraction would make everyone rich. It’s not just a lie. It’s ridiculous,” Yousef exclaimed.

It’s certainly anti-Christian also. At Mass today, the Gospel reading was Matthew 14, where Christ walks on the water and calms the storm. One verse is usually translated, “Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid.” But in the original language Christ actually says YHWH, the holy name of God. In other words, Jesus tells the apostles not to fear the elements because the Divine Creator himself is present. Christ identified Himself fully with the God of the Israelites, of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the God Who promised Israel to the Jews as a perpetual possession (Genesis 17:8). And in the epistle today (Romans 9), St. Paul wrote of his people the Israelites, “theirs the adoption, the glory, the covenants, the giving of the law, the worship, and the promises; theirs the patriarchs, and from them, according to the flesh, is the Christ, who is over all, God blessed forever.” How can any Christian be antisemitic and anti-Israel?

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Yousef slammed anti-Israel politicians. “If people with that Robin Hood mindset gain real power, they would sabotage the American way of investing, developing, and staying dominant. At the same time, American Jews, roughly 7.5 million strong, contribute an estimated $250 billion annually to the US treasury through taxes. Their bond with Israel isn’t just strategic; it’s family,” he said. “Cutting aid to Israel while pushing to isolate it sends a clear message to this highly productive community: your taxes may fund policies hostile to your family and your values. “

He minced no words. “These new voices aren’t serving the American people. They’re advancing Islamic and communist agendas, whether funded by China or anti-American Islamic regimes,” Yousef argued. “This outrage over Gaza is manufactured by the same terrorists and jihadists who dragged Israel and America into this dirty war, using human shields and weaponizing civilians by design to turn Americans against their own government and allies.”

He concluded by warning, “Replacing a proven alliance and a successful economic fabric with dependency and foreign interests is a dangerous gamble. The average American needs to wake up.” Indeed.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's young people get the education they deserve.

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