West Coast, Messed Coast™ — California's Contemptible Government-Run Human Trafficking Machine

There's a negative corollary to the old Reagan saying about how it's amazing how much you can get done if you don't care who gets the credit. It's this: It's amazing how much damage you do when someone else will take the fall.

Advertisement

Good day and welcome to this week's edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where the fall rains have begun, talks about drought are momentarily given a rest until the next hydrology report, and where reporters find endless fraud in Seattle's ghost daycares.

Two major California immigration stories take center stage today, but there's more trouble brewing in Portland and its system of Just Us. I talk with the person at the center of the conflict.

Two big governor races are on my mind in Oregon and California, so, without further ado, LET'S GOOOO.

The Babysitter

Xavier Becerra, former congressman, former Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS), and now pretends to be just a guy interested in elections, is running for California governor. It's "his turn" to be governor in this one-party state. He runs against the decent, sharp, and hard-working GOP candidate, Steve Hilton, who has been arduously running for government in this huge state for the better part of two years.

Becerra, who is ahead by an alleged 25% in a new poll at a time when the professional polling industry is falling apart, is a hard leftist who did the unthinkable for the Joe Biden HHS department. He oversaw hundreds of thousands of kids being trafficked and did not lift a finger to help them.

Hilton has been blowing the whistle on Becerra's cavalier treatment of kids who came over the border and were lost — never to be found again. The Trump Department of Homeland Security and immigration officials have found where roughly 150,000 children were sent — traffickers, relatives' homes, unlicensed homes, sweatshops, marijuana farms — and are still seeking the other 300,000 that went missing during the Biden presidency.

While Hilton, who runs Cal DOGE, has been shouting the problem from the rooftops, the media have been assiduously ignoring him. Until now.

Keep Up! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — That's the Smell of Corruption at Karen Bass' L.A. Homeless Authority

According to new reporting by Pirate Wires about one vast warehouse of children in Pomona, Calif., the cost per child at this facility, which was run by Oklahoma's Cherokee Nation via a no-bid contract, was $92,608 in meat-cleaver math.

"The children stayed there while HHS processed them for release to vetted “sponsors”— typically relatives or other adults meant to care for them while their immigration cases proceeded.

The whole operation ran for just 203 days, was managed under a no-bid contract (awarded directly, without competition) by Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting (CNMC) — which is owned by the Cherokee Nation, a tribe headquartered in Oklahoma. According to Pomona whistleblowers, CNMC may have released children into the hands of labor and sex traffickers."

California’s Democratic nominee for governor, Xavier Becerra, as head of HHS, once led the department responsible for a child-migrant facility costing $92,608 per cot — and it may have sent kids to trafficking rings.



The facility cost taxpayers $782 million. Roughly 8,450… pic.twitter.com/pPyha54wde — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) September 21, 2026

DeSantis down the Drazan

When America's Governor, Ron DeSantis, comes to town for a Freedom Foundation event, and you're the GOP candidate for Oregon's governor against the talentless and unfortunately-named Tina Kotek, don't you at least stop by and shake a hand?

Advertisement

Nope.

Christine Drazan, who's staying as far away from associating herself with anything remotely conservative-looking, demurred when asked if she'd like to come and say hello to the most popular governor in the land.

The race is close.

Neville Roy Singham's Indivisible and astro-turfed anti-American AI-paid protesters will be near the DeSantis event on Saturday.

Kotek at one point said she'd stand with the astro-turfers, but canceled.

He's not our kind

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lets out her inner racist by declaring there's no need for a governor's election because that GOP candidate, Hilton, is the wrong color and has a British accent, and Xavier Becerra has a Spanish name.

She said it out loud.

Case closed.

LA mayor Karen Bass makes xenophobic comment about CA gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton. https://t.co/ebWnT4xGrP pic.twitter.com/hvZCSY9LPt — California Post (@californiapost) September 24, 2026

Cali free-for-all

California's migrants-only welfare state is an open secret. People who have paid attention know that there's free food, free school, free phones, free money, rent vouchers, etc. But City Journal's Christopher Rufo took a fresh look at it this week and exposed more that I didn't even know about.

Can you imagine someone breaking into the country and buying them car insurance? Lack of insurance by illegal aliens costs untold millions per year in losses to innocent parties, but wow. I want me some of that free insurance. You don't qualify, however, because you didn't break into the country, get yourself a TIN or fake Social Security number, and start sucking on stupid Californians' government teats.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: California has created a shadow welfare system for illegal aliens. Free housing, cash, healthcare, food, phones, college tuition, even car insurance—costing taxpayers more than $10 billion per year.



We went inside the system and exposed it all. pic.twitter.com/oJh0mpstzN — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) September 23, 2026

Rufo and company write that, "These benefits add up. In California, illegal immigrants can qualify for CAPI, public health insurance, and various tax credits. Their children qualify for others, including CalWORKs and, as in other states, Section 8 rental subsidies." And when all is said and done, "a family of five in California with two illegal-alien parents, two U.S.-born children, and one illegal-alien grandparent can receive public services worth more than $100,000 per year."

California's expensive, you know.

Keep Up With the Crazy! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nothing Says 'We Hate America' Quite as Much as UCLA's 9/11 Event

The Babysitter, part 2

In the Seattle area, a phalanx of mostly independent reporters has begun exposing the apparently empty Somali daycare "Learing Centers," West Coast, Messed Coast™ edition.

BREAKING: I investigated SOMALI DAYCARES in the Seattle metro and uncovered over $5 MILLION of potential misuse of taxpayer funds.



When I knocked on doors, no one answered. Neighbors told me they have never seen any kids!



These individual daycares are receiving $40,000 -… — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 21, 2026

Advertisement

Katie Daviscourt reports that on the same day she exposed more than $5 million in alleged fraud, the far-left Governor Bob Ferguson announced another big infusion — $251 million — of taxpayer dollars to be spent on more Somali daycare centers. That's what you call a purpose pitch.

Just-Us on display

Well, here we go again, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers. Another case of commies attacking conservatives (loud ones) and the conservatives being the ones getting into trouble.

Two incidents occurred. One day before, a young woman refused to allow conservative counter-protesters to enter public property. Using a hard plastic bin lid as a shield, a trained Antifa tactic, a woman refused to allow Tommy Boi, a livestreamer, onto public property. He warned her that this was illegal behavior and if she continued to do it, he would push her out of the way. She did, and he did.

Cut to a second incident over the weekend in which Tommy Boi and crew livestreamed a flag-waving gathering against men in women's sports outside the favorite haunt of the lesbian set, The Sports Bra, a female-centric sports bar in northeast Portland.

Bar patrons and others using weapons chased the flag wavers and followed them for literally miles. One woman, a regular arrestee at Antifa gatherings, carried a baseball bat.

I talked to livestreamer Tommy Boi (Thomas Allen), who, after this latest incident, was charged at the behest of Antifa and Sports Bra for his earlier shoving incident. The we hate cops bunch actually went to the cop shop and demanded his arrest.

Advertisement

Tommy needs a lawyer. Shout out any suggestions.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Just-Us Strikes Again! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Portland Cops FAFO After Appeasing Antifa Terrorists

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Boating on Puget Sound. Cold plunge, anyone?

Puget Sound / Olympia, Washington area (Eld Inlet), where two massive ''Steller sea lions'' decided to take over a small sailboat while someone was out fishing.



These two look like large adult males (or one big male and a large female). Together, that's like 10 big men casually… pic.twitter.com/T2KGp76wW6 — Dane (@UltraDane) April 7, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.