After 16 Years of Democratic Rule, Is Hilton’s California Wake-Up Call Too Late?

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton faces long odds in his race against former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.).

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Becerra's lead in the RealClearPolitics average is over 20 points, and Polymarket gives Hilton only a 5% chance of winning. Pulling off an upset win would require that a good chunk of the 26% of voters up for grabs, according to a poll Hilton's team took at the beginning of the campaign, wake up ASAP and realize that one-party rule has made California a failed state.

Wearing a T-shirt with that very message — Wake Up California! — Hilton appeared on the All-In Podcast this week to talk about his path to victory a week before his debate with Becerra on Sept. 30. He started with the most damning fact that every Californian hesitant to vote for a Republican while struggling amid the state's affordability crisis — not to mention its homelessness crisis, energy crisis, and crime crisis — should keep in mind as Becerra's campaign attempts to nationalize the race and tie Hilton to Trump: Democrats have run California for 16 years.

What happens when Democrats control all eight statewide elected offices, hold a two-thirds majority in the state legislature, run every major county and city, and maintain a 6-1 Democrat-appointed majority on the state Supreme Court? Hilton put it bluntly: "The rules get piled up because every year they pass legislation that just adds to the burden and the bloat." The Sacramento legislature passed 1,118 bills last year. Hilton's team printed them out, and the stack came to twice Hilton's height.

While that's a striking visual, it can be easily dismissed by voters used to voting Dem as something that doesn't truly affect their lives. A story Hilton shared later in the podcast, however, dramatically illustrates how much damage even just one of those laws can cause ordinary Californians.

A Latino couple asked Hilton to visit the store they've owned in South Central L.A. for 14 years. Hilton described it as a "beautiful little store" in a rough area surrounded by squalor. The couple recited the litany of complaints Hilton is used to hearing from business owners in the state: high taxes, insane bureaucracy, increasingly expensive and complicated permits, and costly electric bills. However, that wasn't the reason they invited Hilton to the store. He related:

They took me outside. You walk along. We went for a walk. Two city blocks. Could have gone even further. Every single part of the sidewalk, street vendors. You think illegal street vendors. What are they selling? Shoes and apparel and T-shirts. Just the entire sidewalk. This 14-year business, a lovely little local business, everything spotless, everything clean, exactly what we would want to see, is going out of business because you got people there that are not paying tax, not paying electric, not paying rent, not complying with any licensing. And then I said to the guy, "When did all this happen? Uh, when did it start? Has this been here all the time you've been here?" No, it's the last six or seven years. Said, "Is it something to do with the pandemic?" No. I looked into it. Eight years ago, in 2018, they passed a bill in Sacramento to legalize street vending in California across the state. Cities can't do anything about it. Counties can't do anything about it. You've got food stands there that are pouring their grease into the drain right in front of their store. You got rats. You got all of it legalized.

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In other words, California is a state where, as Hilton put it, "if you do the right thing, you're punished and if you do the wrong thing, you're rewarded."

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt joined the podcast and gave another example of people being rewarded for doing the wrong thing. He explained that even though Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who replaced the pro-criminal George Gascón, is attempting to crack down on drugs and crime and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli is going after criminal cartels and gangs, it's like playing whack-a-mole.

Related: The Video Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want You to See

Pratt described going to L.A.'s MacArthur Park one Tuesday morning and seeing dozens of people smoking crack and injecting drugs. This happens every day because nonprofits go to the park to hand out crack pipes and needles to drug addicts — nonprofits that are funded by taxpayers.

Chamath Palihapitiya told Pratt and Hilton that stories like these, which are the very definition of functional stupidity, are what can change the minds of voters — of any political persuasion — and "crack the entrenched system."

But are there just too many stupid voters in California for Hilton to even have a chance? After all, Pratt did an exceptional job of campaigning against Mayor Karen Bass and still ended up finishing third in the primary. And now, as Pratt says, "we're up against dumb and dumber" — dumber being the "socialist, communist, alleged terrorist supporter Nithya Raman."

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That's the mayor's race. At least Californians still have a chance to vote for the smart candidate in the governor's race. If any of those 26% of voters still up for grabs are unsure which candidate that is, they should consider what Becerra's former Biden administration colleague, Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice, had to say about him. She not only reportedly said he was a “b****-a**” but also called him an “idiot.”

Or these voters can simply watch the debate on Sept. 30 and see whether Becerra proves Rice’s point in real time.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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