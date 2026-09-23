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BREAKING: Palestinian Terrorist Shoots Israel’s U.S. Ambassador’s Son

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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BREAKING: Palestinian Terrorist Shoots Israel’s U.S. Ambassador’s Son
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The son of Israel’s ambassador to the United States is in critical condition after a Palestinian terrorist attack.

There have been multiple Palestinian terrorist attacks this week, especially on the holy Jewish feast of Yom Kippur, the culmination of months of escalating Palestinian violence against Israelis in Samaria and Judea (what Hamas and woke Westerners deceptively label the “West Bank”). Following the murder of a Jewish father on Yom Kippur eve, Amb. Yechiel Leiter’s son suffered life-threatening injury in a terrorist attack Wednesday.

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Leiter himself posted about the tragedy on X, begging for prayers for a miracle to save his son. “I am grateful to the IDF, to the medical team at Shaare Zedek who are now fighting to save the life of Neria Dov ben Chana, and for the prayers of the people of Israel,” he wrote. “I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle. Neria continued to serve in the reserves after losing his older brother, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory. Since October 7th, he has served hundreds of days in the reserves on multiple fronts.”

Highlighting the root cause of the tragedy, Leiter exclaimed, “Palestinian terrorism seeks to uproot the people of Israel from their land. They choose death - we choose life.”

Related: Shareholders Sue New York Times Over Egregious Anti-Israel Bias

Israeli influencer Hananya Naftali noted that Moshe died in November 2023 in Gaza. Now that fallen Israeli patriot’s brother is in danger of dying from his wound. 

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This is a developing story. Please pray for Neria and his father.

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News Topics GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM

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