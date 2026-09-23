The Morning Briefing: It's a Shame Trump Couldn't Shut Down the UN for Good

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Swuszbengkuyl spent much of his free time helping reluctant kiln operators manifest exceptional craft beer.

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Leftists love to portray President Trump as the big meanie monster under their beds but, honestly, I think he's a little too nice sometimes. Of course, he's that way because he understands the gravity of his place in the world and takes his responsibilities seriously, which the Trump Derangement Syndrome freaks never give him credit for.

When he brings it, it's refreshing, and he certainly brought it in his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday. Here's the beginning of Sarah's post about it:

Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday morning, and he gave what I'd consider a pretty decent speech that reminded the world of American exceptionalism. Heck, I think I even needed to hear it because I've been feeling pretty gloomy about things lately. But my favorite part was, of course, what he said about some of the last holdouts in a nearly unified conservative Latin America: Venezuela, Mexico, and Cuba. The president made it clear that he and his team will continue changing the Western Hemisphere, regardless of what the corrupt regimes and leaders in those countries think, and, well, let's just say it didn't go over too well.

The Cuban commie remnants left in protest to ponder their grim fates after Trump called their country an "absolutely failed state." That isn't merely some Trumpian bombast, objective evidence of Cuba's destruction under communism abounds. Members of the Cuban delegation weren't upset that they've got their country swirling down the toilet; they were in a fit of pique because the leader of the greatest country on the planet pointed it out.

Worse yet for them, he did it in a place that the world's scumbags too often consider a safe space. As my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote earlier in the week, the United Nations is "a Western-funded playground for Second World thugs and Third World s***holes." It's a whiny coffee klatch for loser countries that can't afford their own coffee. They get to complain about successful countries and fantasize about one day being able to kick sand in our faces.

They need to be given some tough love and get kicked out of the house.

A longstanding fantasy for hardcore right-wing nutjobs like myself involves shuttering the UN headquarters in New York City and telling the ingrates to leave the United States if all they want to do is complain about the United States. Some of the UN's agencies have been relocated in an effort to make the globalists feel as if there's some globalization going on. Still, the headquarters in Manhattan is the beating, America-hating heart of an organization that provides almost nothing good to the world.

Leftists the world over — especially American Coastal Media Bubble™ types — insist that the UN is the linchpin of global community and understanding. These are the same people who believe that stuff from the government is "free," so they're idiots and not to be taken seriously.

The United States provides more funding to the UN than any other nation. Sure, we get them in one convenient location for the purposes of intelligence gathering, but that can be a two-way street. I continue to wonder about the wisdom of paying to keep that street paved is all. If the U.S. didn't keep paying for the "America Last" grievance sessions, the bad actors and international ne'er-do-wells would probably find that their Eurotrash besties aren't as generous as they might hope.

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Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but I don't like making it easy for people to complain about me. I did think that President Trump's speech to the General Assembly was very good and plenty tough. I would have liked it even better if he'd finished it with something like, "We're pulling the plug on this nonsense and I'm taking away the keys to your clown car. You have until the end of the month to leave."

Namaste, mis amigos, namaste.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Friend of the Briefing Brice with the opener:

I'm not a McConnell fan but I will take him in a coma over anyone Andy Beshear (Spanberger lite) will appoint to replace him. That said... Elaine Chao and Jill Biden both need to be prosecuted for elder abuse by not doing the right thing for their husbands... getting them to gracefully retire.

At present, Kentucky law prevents the governor from replacing the departing senator with someone from a different party. Let's be honest, there are very few Republicans in America who would be worse than kinda/sorta lifelike Cocaine Mitch. Yes, I've been writing about Jill Biden and elder abuse since the 2020 presidential campaign. What a horrid woman. Add Ms. Chao to the list.

Richard M. writes:

Just a quick thought after DJT's verbal lashing of Cuba today at the UN. It occurred to me that once the US citizens go to Cuba for indoctrination and training, why are we letting them back in? If Cuba's so great, why not let them stay there?

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Gosh, it's almost as if the commie places are all hell-holes, isn't it?

Jim V. wraps things up for us today:

O Great and munificent Kruiser, Going back to the idea of merch; I had a WONDERFUL idea - if we could photoshop pix of yourself, Kevin Downey, and the other Steven (Green) onto a shot of the Marx Brothers in Duck Soup - with the Title of 'The Real Marxists of PJ Media.' That could be used by all the parties above! (If you need to, add Chris Queen in Zeppo's place.) But only if you're willing to share the wealth with your brothers in 'thought crime.' We're not worthy, but we honor your munificence!

It occurred to me that I don't mention this enough: there is adult beverage-related "Five O'Clock Somewhere" merch in the PJ Media section of the Townhall store. I should pimp that more frequently and see if we can get some new faces to join me and Mr. Green for a drink on our "Friday Fun Day" episodes. Thanks for your input. We can probably have a lot of fun just crowdsourcing merchandise ideas.

Good times. Let's do this again.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/22/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2026 In-Town Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

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Radio: BBC

New Media: Semafor



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