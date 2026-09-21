This Might Be Trump's Most Magnificent Troll of All Time

A funny thing happened on the Iranian President's way to the U.N...

But before we get to President Donald Trump's newest and latest and most magnificent troll, please let me take a moment to remind you of just how high he set the bar for himself.

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Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Tex.) told the story to Sage Steele on a video podcast way back in 2024.

"I want to leave Afghanistan," Trump is supposed to have said at a high-level meeting with the Taliban during his first administration. "But it's going to be a conditions-based withdrawal," unlike the rushed and bloody mess that Presidentish Joe Biden put us and the Afghans through in 2021. Hunt recalled Trump saying, "If you harm a hair on a single American, I'm going to kill you."

After the translator did his bit — and Hunt indicated that the translator was shocked by Trump's statement and hesitated before passing it along — Trump pulled a picture of the Taliban leader's home out of his pocket, handed it to him, and then left. While Hunt didn't say, there's no doubt in my mind that the photo was unmistakably taken by a Hellfire missile-carrying Reaper drone.

Statement. Made.

And thus the bar for international trolling was set at an Olympic-level height.

Flash forward to right now, when the United Nations holds its annual General Assembly High-level Week in New York City.

Honestly, I hate these things. It's bad enough that the UN has long served as a Western-funded playground for Second World thugs and Third World s***holes, where the topic of discussion usually centers on how evil the First World is and why we won't give them more money. But the worst part is the quality of people involved — preening bureaucrats playing bigwigs on our dime. Our "betters" around the world most certainly aren't.

But I digress.

Among the worst of the worst is Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with whom, you might recall, we are currently at war. I've had my questions about the speed and execution of the war, but not about the necessity of stopping thugs with pretensions of Armageddon getting hold of nuclear weapons.

But the UN treaty — the one I'd tear into tiny bits and then burn the tiny bits before unceremoniously dumping the ashes into the Hudson. Or these days, maybe I'd shove the ashes into the mouth of Hizzallah Zohran Mamdani. So many choices.

Shoot, I digressed again.

The point is that the UN treaty requires us to issue visas, even to the likes of Pezeshkian, so that they can take their turn dumping on us at the UN. Dutifully, the Trump administration issued Pezeshkian his visa, and he's supposed to fly here from Iran on Tuesday, and it'd be a real shame if he flew private and his jet suffered some kind of technical mishap.

Now for the troll, courtesy of veteran and podcast host Matt Tardio, who posted Monday that the administration effectively "took away Iran's ability to fly to NYC."

Or at least to fly back out.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — another master of the international troll — "announced that starting Weds, any country providing fuel to any Iranian airlines will be heavily sanctioned," according to Tardio.

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"For those of you wondering, that's the same day the Iranian President is scheduled to speak in NYC. GOOD LUCK making it home!"

I bow to the master.

Say, later this week, while Pezeshkian is waiting at LaGuardia to board his Economy Plus flight to Frankfurt or wherever on his long way home, Trump could show up with a recon photo of Iran's presidential Sa'dabad Complex.

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