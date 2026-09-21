'He Died in My Arms' — Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Speaks

Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy — the woman has become some sort of leftist hero after she killed her three young children in 2023 — sat down with 60 Minutes for an interview that aired on Sunday, and honestly, I found it difficult to watch. It was his first time speaking out since Lindsay's time in court ended in a mistrial, and he shared some details that I wasn't really aware of, such as the fact that the baby, Callan, lived for four days before dying in his father's arms.

Advertisement

He talked about the day he came home, found his wife lying in the yard with her throat and wrists cut and unable to move, and how he found his older children, Cora and Dawson, dead in the basement. Baby Callan, however, was revived by paramedics and airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital, where his father hoped there was a chance he would survive. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

"So I didn't have all the details of Callan's condition. I just knew that they got a heartbeat back," Patrick said. "So I remember that night, I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live. And I remember just thinking, 'Just give me one. Just give me one kid, and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I'd tell him about his brother and sister.' And I was holding out hope for that. And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor. I saw the look on her face, and I knew that it wasn't gonna be a good prognosis."

Callan lived for four days before succumbing to his mother's actions.

"I'm so grateful for those four days that I had with him. And I'm so grateful he hung on," Patrick said.

Interviewer Ross Douthat asked Patrick if he had talked to the baby during those final days.

"I said, 'I'm so sorry.' And I got to hold him. I got to lay down next to him. And he died in my arms."

While Patrick was holding his dying son, he said he used his other hand to type tributes to his children because he didn't want them to be forgotten.

Patrick Clancy talks about the final days with his 8-month-old son, Callan.



“I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live,” he tells 60 Minutes. “And remember just thinking, ‘Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid,’ and I would raise him as best I could, and I would… pic.twitter.com/5HMfnujj1d — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 20, 2026

As for his ex-wife, Patrick says he has forgiven her and knew that if he didn't, he "would be eaten up inside forever." While he never asked her why she did it, he did ask her if she remembered it. She apparently told him that it was like waking up and remembering a dream.

When asked if he felt like he'd failed his children, he said, "I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time. And I live with the outcome. I live with it every day." He confessed to having suicidal thoughts and wondering if he'd live to see his 35th birthday.

Testifying at the trial was also difficult for him:

Testifying is very difficult. On the second day, a lot of that was focused on the night of January 24th. We did take a break right before they played the 911 call, which I knew was gonna be just horrific. And I went to a back room, and I started having this massive traumatic panic attack. My heart was pounding. And they put me in an ambulance they offered me some medication, but I said, 'I don't want it, 'cause I want to go back and I want to finish this so I can be done with this.' And I went back and I finished the testimony.

Advertisement

Those of you who followed the trial closely probably know that Patrick is remarried now. A few months after losing his family, he moved to New York City to get away from the town where he'd lived and live a more anonymous life.

About a year after his children were murdered, he met Dr. Rachel Danis, a fertility doctor, in a running club. They had coffee, and Danis noticed the background on his phone was a picture of his three children, so she asked about them. That meeting eventually led to a relationship, and the two were married in April of this year. They have plans to have children of their own, and Patrick says he can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.