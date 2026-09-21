The Morning Briefing: Let's Talk About the 800-Pound AI Terminator Intel Ape in the Room

Dear Kruiser fans, our hero is fine; I swear. Yes, I know he is behind enemy lines in Ann Arbor, Mich., or as I call it, Bob Seger's Beijing, but he is known to prowl the local hippie food joints, usually at night. It's funny to him.

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One of the ways to identify a psy-op (psychological operation) is the manner in which it begins.

I remember when the Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies began gushing over some nasty, piddly, Veruca Salt-like demon-child named Greta Thunberg. She was an unknown nerk until the CIA decided she was the "one" to hypnotize kids into the climate change cult and prepare them for a future with no cars, no pets, few rights, and even less hope. Ditto the triggerphobic, anti-gun nut hobbledehoy David Hogg.

Hogg possesses all the social charms his name implies, and rumor has it his dangly bits share the exact genetic code of a Ken doll. I detest him and the soy blood that runs through his tiny veins.

Oddly, Hogg just happened to be a student at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a mass shooting just happened to take place on a day he just happened to maybe not be in school that day. And his dad just happened to be a former FBI special agent, and he just happened to have become the femmy voice of the anti-gun slags.

FACT-O-RAMA! I started the rumor about Hogg's Lilliputian pillock.

Pause for a Cause

Sara Rumpf of RedState reported Piggy Lipps Hogg was not on the school grounds during the shooting. She recanted after an article from Vox claimed he was. However, Vox is to Operation Mockingbird as Hogg is to Aromatase excess syndrome.

Here is a reason I do not trust Piggy Lipps:

Buried video of David Hogg’s interview right after the Parkland high school shooting.



To this day Hogg has still never explained why he was clearly getting coached on his lines. pic.twitter.com/QsuVDBEDtc — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 20, 2026

Back to the point I was trying to make before we got hung up making fun of Hogg's searing case of microphallus: when someone or something no one has heard of is suddenly all over the news, it's likely a psy-op, and the latest "thing" is how AI is going to go full "Ah-nold" Schwarzenegger and terminate us.

My intro to AI was this: data centers use too much water and will kill... something... fish, maybe. I guess, and we will be eaten by AI robots that look like the cover of Queen's "News of the World" album.

FACT-O-RAMA! The "use too much water" line is to herd the lefties into formation to fight against AI and data centers. That Queen album scared me as a kid.

I wonder if there is a picture of the Queen LP on Twitter/X... hot damn!

On this day in 1977 New at No 28 UK Album Chart Queen “News Of The World”It got mixed reviews at the time but I say it’s another difficult choice, I’ll go for “Spread Your Wings” how about you? #1970s #Queen @jillwebb2005 @nikidoog @CarolynPPerry @blackenrho @FatOldAnarchist… pic.twitter.com/oshawrlNp3 — Lee Stevens (@lee0969) November 6, 2024

As I was saying, when the news hit fast and hard that data centers would drain the oceans and that We the People would be held down and garroted by out-of-work Chuck E. Cheese animatronic musicians, I knew something was up.

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Hey, look what else I found!

So why would the Democrats and their fear-peddling commie Pravda friends in Operation Mocking come out swinging so big and hard (oops, sorry Piggy Lipps) at data centers and AI? Two reasons I can think of:

We are clobbering China in the AI race, and they have told their charladies to battle against it.

The Democrats are not in control of the country and thus want to wait until they are before they suddenly realize data centers aren't really going to leave the fish homeless.

All of the above.

Pause for Another Cause

Watch as this freakshow consumes a can of David Hogg sausages:

This man has a system for eating Vienna Sausages.. pic.twitter.com/iqnXxVFUQs — Walmart Battle Orc (@ASo1omons) May 22, 2024

My wonderful friend and drinking partner (sorry Piggy Lipps, not that kind of partner) Paul Nolan, from "Live From Studio 6B" on Real America's Voice network, has this to say about AI:

AI will be dangerousl because of its immense power. And like all power, it’s who wields it.

I believe the more competition and the less centralized the better.

In 2023 Sam Altman asked Congress to license frontier systems and invent a regulator for them.

Later he called… — Paul Eggs Nolan LFS6B (@paul_eggsNolan) September 20, 2026

You can see Paul and me get in trouble on any random weeknight, 8-10 p.m. EST, by watching us on Live From Studio 6B

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Once the Democrats worm their way back into the White House, AI is likely to become the not-to-be-questioned authority on everything. I predict this because it's already begun.

The same cocky (oops, sorry Piggy Lipps) coxcombs (make it a double) who belittled you for not believing Rachel Maddow's network-killing lies about all things COVID will soon do Facebook battle with you, and likely cough up an AI-generated porky pie (oops, sorry Michael Moore) article to prove their point, and they/them will believe that they/them are correct and you are in a "Trump cult."

Under Democrat rule, AI is dangerous. Just wait until "woke" Robocops scan your grandma's face, then shoot it because she has a Betsy Ross flag on her porch. That sort of thing has already begun.

BTW, we are two months away from Thanksgiving. Have you considered serving David Hogg salad?

Mmmm! 😋



Vienna Sausages and Dill Pickles in an easy to slice gelatin mold.



For more delicious meal ideas and helpful cooking tips, please be sure to follow me and subscribe to my page. pic.twitter.com/qW3atgdgpZ — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) May 23, 2025

There is SO MUCH going on that I think you should know about!

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Step aside pork. It's now officially called "Hogg fried rice!"

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APOCHRYPHAL-O-RAMA! The New head of the CDC, Kevin Downey, Jr., has declared that "microphallus" will now be termed "David Hogg disease." The only other names that came close were "Anthony Fauci disease" and Maddowitis.

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Unlike Mitch McConnell, this raven speaks and sings!

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And if you aren't listening to Puddles Pity Party, you aren't living life. Check out this Stairway to Heaven/Gilligan's Island theme mashup while you're on the toilet, "dropping the Bidens off at the pool," if you know what I mean, and I think you do!

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If you are still reading, why not head over to LI News Radio and listen to my pro-American (anti-commie) radio program, The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show? Text the show at 631-451-1039 and let me know what you think of David Hogg and his lack thereof.

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