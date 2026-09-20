16 Months of Zero Border Releases and a Crackdown on Illegal Alien Voting

The Trump administration‘s greatest accomplishment is achieving 16 months without releasing any illegal aliens at the border. Another Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initiative that is of paramount importance this midterm election year is the investigation into illegal alien voting.

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Kayleigh McEnany spoke with Homeland Security Sec. Markwayne Mullin on Fox News. “On the southern border, there was some data that came out this week… 16 months with zero releases of illegal immigrants to the interior of the country,” she noted. “President Biden said Congress needs to get it done. How did you do this without Congress?”

Mullin gave an unexpected answer: “The American people did it. They elected a new president. Congress never had to … act. We knew that the nation's laws were there, and the president had the authority to do it, but that wasn't the Democratic agenda. The American people's agenda was secure a border. That's why they put President Trump in there with record numbers.”

Radical Democrats created open border chaos. Turns out, all we needed was a NEW president. “Congress never had to act. We knew that the nation's laws were there, and the president had the authority to do it.” @SecMullinDHS Thanks to @POTUS Trump, we’ve had 16 straight months of ZERO ILLEGAL ALIENS released at the border. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 19, 2026

We the People “wanted something different” than the massive crime wave, housing crisis, government spending spree, and job loss thanks to mass illegal immigration. “The Biden administration, their agenda was to create chaos, for whatever purpose, their reason was — is to have an open border,” Mullin emphasized. “If it was because they wanted amnesty, [but] I believe it's because they were trying to change the voter population.”

And this is a point that I made multiple times during the Biden administration. We saw huge influxes of illegal aliens not only into Democrat states that had lost population due to horrible policies, but also into red states. In both cases, the illegal aliens could impact congressional apportionment because the Biden administration reversed Trump’s policy seeking to exclude illegal immigrants from the congressional apportionment count. A big part of the reason Arizona is no longer a solidly red state, for example, is because of how many illegal aliens have flooded into the state in recent years.

Mullin was right to comment that “it's scary to see what took place, and why I say that, Kayleigh, is because the only way you can take a Republic, like the United States or America, or a democratic country around the world, and make it into a Communist country, is by single-handedly making chaos, and then coming back in, saying, ‘Hey, listen, it's not working. This democratic policy, or this republican experiment… isn't working.' A Communist Party comes in and takes over. We’ve seen that happen in a lot of countries.”

But, Mullin promised, “It's not happening in the United States, because the Democrat Party was voted … out of power, because of the chaos that they were trying to create on our southern border.”

Related: U.S. Attorney Tells Newsom His Threats Won't Stop Election Investigations

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Of course, Democrats are more determined than ever to take back Congress and even more state and local governments this midterm election year. And given how frantic Democrat states have been to block any federal attempts to clean up their election systems, it is obvious that they intend voter fraud, certainly involving illegal alien voters. That brings me to another DHS project:

American elections belong to the AMERICAN PEOPLE. To any illegal alien who attempts to vote in our elections: we will hunt you down, we will find you, and we will charge you. @SecMullinDHS https://t.co/JFNCoM1C1r — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 19, 2026

Mullin says the DHS is investigating 300,000 potential incidents. Think how many elections could be affected if those investigations uncover illegal votes.

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