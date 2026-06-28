Brandon Gill Shows How Dems Used Temporary Protected Status to Change Red States

Democrats are not simply furious at the Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Trump administration on removing temporary protected status for Haitians and Syrians because this cuts cheap foreign labor and is a win for law and order over mass migration. It’s also because Democrats specifically weaponize mass migration to change the demographics of red states.

Advertisement

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) pointed out a key part of Democrats' fury over the SCOTUS ruling against Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians and Syrians, both of which were granted by the U.S. government more than a decade ago in response to past crises. There are hundreds of thousands of Haitians alone living in the U.S., not infrequently in Republican states. Moving Haitians, Syrians, and other migrants to red states and towns was deliberate. Like so many asylum claims (as Gill also pointed out), TPS is ripe for fraud.

People who traverse across several countries and show up to our southern border "looking for a better life" are not legitimate asylum seekers.



You don't have a right to claim asylum in America just by showing up to our border.



"Asylum" has a specific definition under our… — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 28, 2026

I have discussed before the danger of Democrats using mass illegal migration to rig Congress and the Electoral College in their favor. This is why the Biden administration wanted to count all residents in a state in the Census — and thus in congressional apportionment — regardless of their legal or illegal status. The Democrats always have a dedicated brainwashed base, but in order to take over the country permanently, because none of their policies bring positive results, they need to cheat. They are fine with cheating, and one of the ways they rig elections is through illegal immigration.

Rep. Gill posted on X June 26, "By the way, many of the Haitians who were given TPS under Joe Biden did not come from Haiti. They were living in nations like Brazil and Chile and came here to take advantage of Biden's open border. They were sent, not to Martha's Vineyard or Sherman Oaks, but to blue collar, midwestern towns like Springfield, Ohio. And the people there were called racist for objecting to the culture of the town they built being fundamentally changed overnight."

Advertisement

If Temporary Protected Status is not Temporary, then it's just amnesty with another name. Democrats wants TPS to continue because, whether they call themselves moderates or progressives, all of them wake up every day and think about giving illegal aliens amnesty. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 27, 2026

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin confirmed Gill's facts based on Melugin's own experience at the border. "When I was at the Del Rio, [Texas,] Haitian bridge camp in 2021, many of the Haitians told me they had been living in Chile & Brazil for years before coming to the US illegally for economic (not safety) reasons," Melugin explained. "The Haitians were dumping & tearing up their Chilean documents at the river’s edge hide this fact from the US so it wouldn’t hurt their fraudulent asylum claims."

Exactly correct — the hordes of Third World “temporary” migrants did not settle in tony Ruling Class enclaves.



They were sent to working class communities like Charleroi, PA, which I profiled as the town struggled to deal with the influx… pic.twitter.com/yAf0jjGLxM https://t.co/eZY2d3twgg — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 27, 2026

It has long been true that the overwhelming majority of asylum claims are fraudulent, but in the case of TPS, it's such an easily exploitable program that we shouldn't be surprised at mass fraud.

MS NOW on Haitians in Springfield:



"So of the 350,000 Haitians in the United States with TPS, a little over 10,000, close to 15,000 live here in Springfield, the population of Springfield is about 58,000. So with this decision from the Supreme Court, 20% of this community in… pic.twitter.com/Wgb985jgXm — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 27, 2026

Advertisement

Melugin emphasized, "The idea that all these Haitians came directly from Haiti after an earthquake or assassination is false. Many of them were living happily and safely for years in South America until Biden’s open border policies became too attractive to pass up. Others also flew into the US via Biden’s CHNV [Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans] mass parole program which was supposed to be for only 2 year humanitarian parole grants. Of course, most never left." That is how Democrats want it, and why they're enraged at the Supreme Court.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and just before this historic July 4, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.