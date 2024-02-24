Could Illegal Alien Flood Rig Congress, Electoral College for Dems?

Some experts are warning that, thanks to Joe Biden’s ongoing border crisis and a 2021 executive order, Democrats could permanently bloat congressional representation in their favor.

As actor James Woods put it, “The most obvious fear is that these people, in a ‘wink-wink’ understood quid pro quo for Democrat swag, will vote illegally in American state and federal elections.” Everything from bank cards to health insurance to housing and food is given to these illegal aliens free (that is, on the taxpayer dime) and likely “incentivizes millions of illegal Democrat votes.” But that’s not all. “This, believe it or not, is the lesser of the evils in this master plan to turn this nation into a Democrat one-party supermajority system, modeled after the horror show that is modern day California,” Woods warned.

More than one expert agrees with him. You see, back in 2021 Joe “Open Borders” Biden signed an Executive Order requiring the U.S. Census Bureau to include all residents in its U.S. population calculations — even those who aren’t citizens. The issue is that seats for the House of Representatives, and thus votes in the Electoral College, are determined based on that calculated U.S. population.

Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), which regularly exposes the extent and impact of the border crisis, was one expert who spoke to Fox News. “Illegal immigration has all kinds of effects and among them is that it distorts the mechanics of democratic government,” Krikorian explained. “Illegal immigrants aren't even supposed to be here, so their inclusion in the census count for purposes of apportionment really is outrageous.”

He then detailed the impact of this apportionment: “There are a lot of close votes in Congress, more than there used to be. So, it can, in fact, make a difference. It shouldn't be a question of: Does this give you personally more influence in Washington? The question should be: Is it right? Is it healthy for our democratic process to be distorted this way? The answer is no.”

With an estimated 16.8 million illegals living in America as of June 2023 (and over a million more entered since then), illegal alien population represents about 22 extra congressional seats. That’s a significant number. According to House GOP, the number of illegals who entered America through the southern border since Biden took office — 7.2 million — is greater than the population of 36 American states.

[Fox News] And the most recent census, which was conducted in 2020, reduced the number of House seats apportioned to New York from 27 to 26. The state, according to the Census Bureau, would have needed just 89 more residents to maintain its previous apportionment, a calculation that highlights how fragile states' House seat levels are.

Heritage Foundation's Border Security and Immigration Center also told Fox the issue “deserves a bright, hot spotlight.” She and RJ Hauman, the president of the Immigration Center For Enforcement, insisted “Biden’s intentional border crisis has produced unprecedented apportionment issues.” They support Republican senators’ Equal Representation Act to exclude non-citizens from the census count. Reps. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) and Warren Davidson (R-OH) introduced similar legislation in the House of Representatives, Fox noted.

Woods summed it up:

The Electoral College chooses the President of the United Stares. Its numbers are, of course, based on the numbers of Representatives in the House (the two votes in each state based on the Senators never vary, naturally). So, the hordes of border invaders don't even have to vote really. In solid Democrat warrens like California, just the bloated number of Electoral College Electors is enough to tip the balance in a presidential election.

Republicans need to take action to protect our democratic republic and its election system now.