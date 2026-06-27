Fox Reporter Reveals How Haitians Scammed TPS Under Biden

Democrats are horrified that the Trump administration won its case at the U.S. Supreme Court to end temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitians and Syrians a decade or more after the original designation. But what they don't want us to know is just how many Haitians lied about being refugees to exploit the TPS status.

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Ironically, the same leftists who were outraged when President Donald Trump called Haiti a "hellhole" or "s***hole" of a country are now equally outraged that Trump wants to send Haitians back to their country... which Democrats now say is inhumane and dangerous. As usual, Democrats' policies are not based on facts, but on their desire to transform America demographically, rig the Electoral College, and import cheap foreign labor. Speaking of which, the Biden-Harris administration incentivized mass fraud in the claiming of TPS.

On June 26, Center for Immigration Studies' Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan reacted to Reuters bewailing the horror of sending Haitians back to Haiti by pointing out that "a large share of Haitians (and Cubans & Venezuelans) who were allowed in under Biden did not come from their home countries but from 3rd countries like Chile, Brazil and Spain, where they had residency & work permits. So they can return there if they don't want to go home.”

Read Also: ‘Feeding Our Future’ Fraudster Caught in Somalia

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin responded by sharing some photos and his experience at the border during the Biden administration, when he watched numerous Haitians tearing up their documents from Chile because they wanted to claim — falsely — that they were in urgent need of asylum in the U.S. from their home country. In reality, they'd been living and working in Chile and Brazil.

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100% correct. When I was at the Del Rio, TX Haitian bridge camp in 2021, many of the Haitians told me they had been living in Chile & Brazil for years before coming to the US illegally for economic (not safety) reasons. The Haitians were dumping & tearing up their Chilean… https://t.co/KbbX55bKda pic.twitter.com/okEZkjRoqI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 26, 2026

Melugin exclaimed, "The idea that all these Haitians came directly from Haiti after an earthquake or assassination is false. Many of them were living happily and safely for years in South America until Biden’s open border policies became too attractive to pass up. Others also flew into the US via Biden’s CHNV mass parole program which was supposed to be for only 2 year humanitarian parole grants. Of course, most never left."

And just in case anyone questioned his ability to interview so many Haitians, Melugin confirmed that he is fluent in Spanish, and that many of the Haitians were as well, because they had been living in Chile for so long.

Yesterday, HSI Miami arrested a Haitian national charged with unlawful voting and casting a false ballot. He had previously been convicted of narcotics trafficking and weapons violation and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/olG6L2MG6X — HSI Miami (@HSI_Miami) June 12, 2025

HAITIAN ILLEGAL ALIEN RAPIST DETAINED IN BOSTON



Haitian illegal alien Irving Junior Pierre was arrested by ICE @EROBoston and will remain in custody pending deportation proceedings.



He’s been convicted of RAPE and AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON.



His rap sheet also… pic.twitter.com/1bOsEN5YOn — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 19, 2026

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The U.S. government first granted TPS to Haitians in 2010 because of an earthquake. Sixteen years later, Democrats are still howling that TPS is essential. This is obviously ridiculous, both because TPS is by nature temporary, and because the earthquake happened over a decade and a half ago, and is clearly a crisis of the past. Furthermore, there are hundreds of thousands of Haitians taking American jobs and benefits (or, in some cases, committing crimes) for years on end, purely on the strength of TPS, without working to obtain citizenship. With the job market as tough as it is, and our system already burdened with millions of noncitizens, the last thing we need is endless TPS.

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