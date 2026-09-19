U.S. Attorney Tells Newsom His Threats Won't Stop Election Investigations

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is trying to cow federal authorities into not investigating election fraud. A U.S. attorney has already warned Newsom that no amount of rushed legislation or threats of prison will deter him.

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I already wrote in more detail about the package of bills Newsom just signed to prevent verification of phony ballots, restrictions on mail-in ballots, investigations into vulnerable election machines, accountability for corrupt officials, and analysis of questionable election results. Newsom is blatantly protecting a system his fellow Democrats rigged to allow fraud, knowing very well that fraud will help them defeat popular Republicans like Steve Hilton.

One bill about which Newsom is particularly bragging would make it a felony for anyone, including federal officials, to take charge of or investigate the authenticity of ballots before state officials have had time to certify the results, even if the “counting” is taking weeks. The purpose of this is obvious. Democrats know that Republicans are terrified of challenging the legitimacy of an election once officials have certified it, no matter how bogus the results are. Newsom is trying to prevent any investigation that might delegitimize the results that his fellow Democrats have predetermined will occur. Check out what happened with the recent Los Angeles mayoral race if you want to know how that goes.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, has already made multiple arrests related to election fraud and has promised many more. Nor does he have any intention of letting Newsom stop him.

Just so there’s no confusion, nothing a state governor signs can prevent @TheJusticeDept from conducting lawful investigations into voter fraud. We have started indicting election fraud in California. We will continue to investigate, arrest, and prosecute all violations of federal election laws. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 19, 2026

Essayli is fearless in a way that very few federal officials are, but unfortunately, if Republicans are going to keep letting fraudulent elections like the L.A. one ride, Newsom will get his way. We might find out later that elections are fraudulent, but no one will lose his illicitly obtained office over it.

Election fraud is real. Election fraud is illegal. Election fraud will be prosecuted. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 19, 2026

For Our VIPs: As Hilton Rises in Polls, Newsom Enacts New Laws to Protect Fraud System

Democrats always count on the fact that Republicans are reluctant to challenge anything considered official or judicial, no matter how obviously unconstitutional or bogus it is. The GOP might have to buck that trend this November if the California elections turn out to be as riddled with fraud as all the indications are that they will be.

California Election Fraud Update: James Brass, 47, of Victorville, was arrested today on a federal indictment charging him with paying people on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles to sign petitions using stolen identities of registered voters to qualify initiatives on ballots in California elections. Brass is expected to make his initial appearance this afternoon in United States District Court in Riverside. Also charged in the two-count indictment are two petition circulators who worked for Brass: Courtney Price, 49, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jateisha Herron, 33, of Boron, California. All three defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit identity fraud in furtherance of a state felony. Brass and Price are charged with an additional count of identity fraud in furtherance of a state felony. The charged conduct undermines the confidence voters have in our election systems. We will vigorously investigate and charge anyone involved in corrupting our elections. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 10, 2026

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Newsom is heading for a major legal fight.

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