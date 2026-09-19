The Great Greenland Gaslight: What Happens When Pacman Rescues the Princess?

They were shocked! That rude, disgraceful vulgarian did it again!

Because in international diplomacy, negotiations aren’t really negotiations — they’re wish lists, performative art, and virtue signaling. The purpose, after all, isn’t to get results.

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It’s to express political sympathies while protecting the status quo. (And take a lovely photo-op at the cocktail party.)

But that ain’t how it works in New York real estate: You come in high and hard, manufacture leverage, and negotiate from a position of strength. Boom, boom, boom. Sharks and minnows.

Because in New York real estate, the purpose is to sign the best possible deal.

So when President Donald Trump started talking about seizing Greenland, diplomats all over Europe were aghast. “Why, sir! Have you no shame?”

It was a dreadful breach of decorum! (Plus, it totally killed the vibe of the cocktail party.)

But y’know what? It worked.

Just as “peace through strength” worked for Ronald Reagan, “negotiating through strength” worked for Trump. Because human nature is constant; the common denominator is strength.

And in life, whoever projects the most strength usually wins. It demotivates aggression and wobbles knees in negotiations.

Been that way since the dawn of time. It’s simply who we are.

Yesterday, it led to a stunning diplomatic breakthrough: The U.S. just came within a whisker of annexing Greenland — and we did it without paying a dime or firing a single bullet.

As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis wrote:

The United States, Denmark, and Greenland signed a permanent agreement Friday that hands Washington lasting military rights across the island while permanently shutting out China, Russia, and every other non-NATO adversary. The deal gives the U.S. permanent access, basing, and overflight rights in Greenland, along with the authority to build new military installations there whenever it decides it needs to, according to a senior U.S. official who briefed Fox News Digital. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wasted no time celebrating. "This historic deal is a huge win for the United States and the American people," he said. "This historic agreement permanently guarantees U.S. security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the U.S. taxpayer."

President Trump crowed on social media:

BREAKING NEWS: I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2026

Almost immediately, a media consensus emerged: Yawn. This is no big deal — it’s the same as before. And since Greenland isn’t “officially” part of America, Trump lost the negotiations.

What kind of crazy, screwed-up world is this when we must turn to Al-freakin’-Jazeera for a less-biased spin? (It says something about the sad state of American media when President Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House for political bias — yet Al Jazeera remains.)

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But here we are:

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We gained permanent rights, control, and access to Greenland, completely independent of NATO — and also independent of Greenland declaring itself a sovereign nation. It’s now de facto American territory.

Additionally, Russia and China are frozen out. Forever.

From the American point of view, it was a helluva victory. Best of all, it didn’t cost taxpayers a penny.

In exchange for lifting the (completely manufactured!) leverage of annexing Greenland, Trump got EVERYTHING he wanted on a silver platter.

And that’s great news for the American people — and a much-needed break for the GOP with the midterms 45-ish days away.

Because winning begets winning. The Greenland breakthrough won’t shift the midterms all on its own, but it can do something even more meaningful.

It can signal the start of a new narrative: the great American winning streak!

Too much of the midterms' focus has been on what’s going wrong. From gas prices to groceries to the Iran War to AI doomerism, it’s been a season of discontent.

But there’s so much positivity to report: The border is secure. Crime is at record lows. So is the poverty rate.

Yet the Republicans refuse to spike the damn football!

I don’t know how else to say this, boys and girls: If we don’t forcefully — and passionately — tell voters our story, they’re not gonna hear it.

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‘Cause the media sure as hell won’t tell them for us.

If you’re a conservative, things don’t move on their own. We must proactively push them. The burden is ours.

So sell the crime, border, and poverty stats. Add our Greenland victory.

And now we have the beginning of a new political narrative.

Which, one hopes, more positive news stories will bolster. Which will then become part of this new, emerging narrative: The great American comeback is now underway — and if we want to keep the good times rollin’, we better keep those crazy communists out of Congress.

Because, as a one-off, Greenland will be like a burp in a hurricane: It’ll come and go, gone and forgotten. Its staying power is nonexistent.

Trump solved a problem that very few voters care about.

Americans want high-paying jobs, dirt-cheap gas and groceries, affordable housing, and personal freedom and security. It’s not intuitive to them how Greenland fits into the equation.

Trump is kind of like Pacman — but instead of eating the dots and evading the ghosts, he’s crowing about saving Princess Peach from Bowser in Super Mario Bros: Great work bruh, but that’s not the game we’re playing.

And that’s why the smartest PR play is to connect the Greenland victory — which was a real, honest-to-God victory — to something even greater. And for MAGA’s purposes, the best possible connection is to the MAGA mission itself.

Making America Great Again!

(In other words, winning.)

Don’t treat the Greenland deal as an independent story, but as a pivot point. An opportunity to shift the narrative — before it’s too late.

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Otherwise, the media’s Greenland gaslighting will turn our victory into another paragraph in the “Trump is distracted” narrative: Instead of lowering prices, he’s wasting time in the frozen Nordic tundra.

(See? Trump doesn’t care about people like you and me. Vote for someone sane and grounded — y’know, like Abdul El-Sayed.)

Make no mistake, Greenland matters for America’s future — and leveraged correctly from a position of strength, it could reset the 2026 midterms. Its value isn’t just what it is, but what we can do with it.

The rest is up to us.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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