DHS Catches Deadly Illegal Alien Truck Driver at Speeding Stop

Law enforcement finally caught up with an illegal alien truck driver who killed two people in an accident earlier this year, and he was still driving a truck — and speeding.

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Despite the fact that there was a nationwide fugitive warrant out on Chamkaur Singh, his employers evidently didn’t feel any need to fire him. Moab Police Department (MPD) in Utah stopped Singh because he was driving his semi truck 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. MPD figured out what Singh’s employers certainly should have figured out, which is that this driver was wanted for charges of homicide by vehicular manslaughter.

While Singh was driving his semi truck in Utah, you will not be shocked to find out that it was California that issued him his commercial driver’s license (CDL). And apparently neither local authorities nor his employers yanked the CDL after he killed two people near Ontario, Calif., in April. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Singh is finally in custody as of September 18.

Fugitive illegal migrant trucker accused of killing 2 in California crash snared in Utah - with active driver's license https://t.co/of7Ie5cGrJ https://t.co/rtgK9IPOwu — New York Post (@nypost) September 18, 2026

Related: Illegal Alien Forged Judge’s Signature to Kidnap Kids in California

Singh is in the Grand County Jail in Utah, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer request for him. DHS reported:

The crash took place on March 29 in Ontario. While California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were responding to a two-vehicle crash, a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane rear-ended one car, killing one passenger and critically injuring another, before hitting another vehicle and killing a second person. Seven vehicles were involved in total and two other people were injured… Singh claims to have left India in December 2020 and traveled through the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico, before illegally entering the United States through Arizona in August 2021. Although he was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol, he was ultimately RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.

Singh has three convictions on his CDL driving record, but California never took his CDL away. And those convictions are separate from his vehicular manslaughter.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, “Due to the Biden Administration’s open borders and Gavin Newsom’s sanctuary policies, this criminal was released into our country and granted a commercial driver’s license. Despite having three convictions on his driving record, his CDL is still active. DHS is calling on Gavin Newsom and other sanctuary politicians to eliminate these deadly sanctuary policies that give handouts to illegal aliens at the cost of American lives. Illegal aliens have no right to be in our country or on our roadways.”

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There are so many stories that sound like satire, but are real because Democrat policies are so utterly outrageous. And unlike satire, these real-life policies have deadly consequences. The Democrats who protected and rewarded Singh are partly responsible for his deadly crime.

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