Illegal Alien Forged Judge’s Signature to Kidnap Kids in California

Federal authorities just arrested an illegal alien and his partner, who lost custody of their kids and then came up with a crazy and highly illegal scheme to steal the kids back.

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Mexican illegal alien Alan David Cadena, 43 years old, and his girlfriend LayCee Shyann Sprouse (34 years old) are now in custody after a federal complaint charging them with forging the signature of a federal judge. Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, confirmed the charges and the arrest on September 18.

Illegal migrant’s alleged scheme to kidnap kids from child services exposed in shocking arrest https://t.co/YBGbMWbf7K https://t.co/35ikXY3qiA — California Post (@californiapost) September 18, 2026

Essayli explained that Child Protective Services (CPS) took away Cadena’s four children “with judicial approval after allegations of unsanitary living conditions, drug use, neglect, and unaddressed mental health issues.”

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Cadena and Sprouse subsequently filed a falsified federal court order that told county officials they had to return the kids to the illegal alien (why illegal aliens are allowed to file such orders anyway, I don’t know). “The judge confirmed she neither issued nor signed it,” Essayli added.

He ended, “Forging a judge’s signature to manufacture a court order is a direct attack on the integrity of the judicial system. If convicted, each faces up to five years in federal prison.”

The California Post added more details, including that Cadena tried to blame the forgery on a friend when authorities caught him. Ironically, one tip-off that the document they filed was a forgery was that they had a major misspelling, requesting the return of their “childrens.” The couple was visiting the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services when police caught them.

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Essayli told the Post that he is seeking to deport Cadena. It is not clear how long the illegal alien has been living in the United States, but it seems he has been living here long enough to have four kids with someone not identified as an illegal alien. From the Post:

Investigators visited and determined their unsafe household necessitated the removal of all four children, citing unsanitary living conditions, recent drug use by both parents, general neglect, and Sprouse’s failure to address mental health issues. Cadena and Sprouse appealed the action in Riverside County Superior Court, seeking the return of their children, but that attempt failed.

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Likely California Democrats will try to frame these two criminals as loving parents. Don’t be surprised if you hear a story about the “Riverside dad” heartlessly deprived of his children who only committed a crime because he was such a devoted father. This is the sort of nonsense that Democrats try to push on us all the time.

Essayli has discovered a great workaround that, for some reason, many other federal authorities have not used across the country: If he brings federal charges against illegal aliens, he can take custody of them, even if the local authorities are woke and have sanctuary policies. That’s why he is emphasizing the federal crime while also stating that he hopes to deport Cadena.

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