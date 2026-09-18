Lindsay Clancy Juror Now Outs Himself — Oh, and There's Something Else You Should Know

Here we go again with the latest chapter of the holdout juror drama in the Lindsay Clancy case, and this one is big.

First, the juror has now identified himself, stood up on his own two feet, and said he never had a doubt about his belief that Clancy, the mother of three until she killed her kids, was guilty of murdering them.

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"I didn't have any doubts," juror Michael Desronvil said in a statement obtained by CBS News through his representative, Ray Marcel.

Desronvil was called a liar in public multiple times by defense attorney Kevin Reddington and belittled by a coven of older females who felt he just didn't understand how reasonable doubt worked in a courtroom.

The women told NBC Boston that the holdout juror simply did not understand how reasonable doubt worked and that it was he being unreasonable by not changing his mind and coming over to their side.

But they didn't understand. At all.

What Michael Desronvil was guilty of was not accepting their way of seeing things.

It is exactly what I thought happened in this case. They all but said it in the NBC Boston backyard interview, where these We're smarter than you suicidal empaths imbued with Toxic Feminism could not understand it.

They wanted to use the case as a female empowerment political statement. He thought it was a murder case.

Who are the dumba**es now?

I pointed this out in an episode of the Adult in the Room Podcast last week that you should see.

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Desronvil said through an attorney, in his statement, "As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present."

Why are we not surprised that they kept cutting him off in mid-sentence?

But there's more. They're the ones who revealed enough information about Desronvil for Internet sleuths, including the defense attorney's wife, to figure out who he was. Enough information had been leaked about him, including his name and address, that stalkers were outside his and his family members' homes.

As I said in "Guess Who Helped Doxx the Holdout Juror in the Lindsay Clancy Case," he's now going to have to go into hiding.

Maybe there's an extra room in the Darren Wilson imaginary Home for Leftist Mob Victims where the doxxed juror can stay until he can show his face again — if ever. We understand the Kyle Rittenhouse wing is vacated and awaiting its next victim. The company still should be interesting. They're already readying the Derek Chauvin suite for when an appeals court finds that the George Floyd Dream Team of lawyers and its buddy at the attorney general's office are found liable for civil rights violations.

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And as Matt reports nearby, Desronvil has done just that.

My longtime colleague Kyle Becker over at RedState drew my attention with his story "Holdout Clancy Juror Breaks Silence. What He Says About 'Activist' Jurors Makes Them Look Worse."

He included the following video by the man who runs the Fugitive TV YouTube channel, who had spoken to the juror, whom he refused to identify. And I watched the whole thing and got a real nugget of information pertinent to the conversation.

The juror showed the host, Ray Marcel, his juror summons, his juror number, and legal documents pertaining to his ex-wife's immigration status, a domestic violence arrest and a subsequent temporary restraining order by his wife's sister's adult son (who was much larger). He said didn't lie on his jury form about being arrested.

Desronvil told the host that he didn't endear himself to his fellow jurors. He's a Catholic man of faith, and…

He's a Republican.

"We started talking. He thinks he knows why he might be getting targeted. He is a black Republican," Marcel told his audience. "He has conservative views. He believes he might be getting targeted because of that, because the media and the reporters, as you would see, they kind of have left views. He was in a juror panel with people of the Democratic party," he noted. "Now, we don't know if that is the reason, but we talked about it. And then as soon as he told me that he was Republican, it's just common sense," he said.

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Sure is.

Maybe that's why he's got a mob around his house right now.



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