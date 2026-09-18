Holdout Clancy Juror Goes Into Hiding After Mob Targets Him

A man refuses to declare a mother who killed her three young children not guilty by reason of insanity, and the reward for that courage is exile.

Not applause. Not protection. Exile.

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Attorney Edward Paltzik announced on X that he's now representing the holdout juror from Clancy's trial, who’s been named as Michael Desronvil, a devout Catholic Haitian immigrant. Paltzik said his client has been driven into hiding at an undisclosed secure location in rural Northern New England. Paltzik wasn't shy about naming what's happening to his client.

"I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial," Paltzik wrote. "He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice."

Paltzik didn't stop there. "Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond," he continued, adding that his client "remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith" and, as "a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him."

I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice.



Please pray for him and help us protect him.



This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States… — Edward Andrew Paltzik, Attorney (@EdPaltzik) September 17, 2026

Nobody disputes that Clancy killed her three young children in January 2023, strangling them with an exercise band. The only question before Plymouth County Superior Court was whether she was criminally responsible or legally insane when she did it. Eleven jurors decided to let her off the hook. One of the female jurors later criticized Desronvil during an interview with the media, lamenting that he "had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay Clancy viciously killed her children."

Desronvil’s refusal to go along forced Judge William Sullivan to declare a mistrial.

Paula Devlin, one of the eleven jurors who wanted Clancy found not criminally responsible, sat down with CBS Mornings for an interview broadcast Friday and effectively outed Desronvil as the only black man on the jury, a fact that anchor Gayle King had a hard time accepting.

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"I'm curious about the jurors themselves, because we know it was nine women, three men. What was the age range, what was the racial makeup? I haven't heard any of that — what was it?" King asked.

"Ummm, 70-ish to 22. And one person of color and then everybody else was white," Devlin said.

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When King asked whether that person of color was a man or a woman, Devlin answered, "A man."

King seemed to know exactly where this was headed. "Is the holdout juror a person of—a black man?" she asked.

"Yes," Devlin said.

King, sounding stunned, repeated it back. "A black man is the holdout juror?"

"Everybody else was white," Devlin reiterated.

"I have to sit with that for just a second," she said.

Sit with it, Gayle. One black man on a twelve-person jury refused to excuse a mother for murdering her own children, and once that fact went public, he's the one who had to vanish.

No juror should ever have his life turned upside down for doing exactly what jury duty demands of him. Michael Desronvil didn't cave to eleven other jurors, a defense team, or the mob demanding he excuse the inexcusable.

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