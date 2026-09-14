What This Clancy Juror Admitted to Is the Worst Revelation Yet

When Lindsay Clancy's trial for killing her three young children ended in a hung jury, the reason for the split became a bigger story than the verdict itself. The lone juror who refused to find Clancy not criminally responsible for her actions was the only black member of the panel, and the pile-on that followed has revealed something far uglier than one holdout's stubbornness.

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No one ever disputed that Clancy killed her three children. The only question before Plymouth County Superior Court was whether she was criminally responsible or legally insane when she did it.

Since the judge declared a mistrial, several jurors have gone public, and one of them, Paula Devlin, has done more damage to her own credibility than to the holdout's.

Devlin, who favored the not-criminally-responsible verdict, didn’t even hold back when she attacked the holdout juror. "He was very arrogant, he really did not take anything that anybody said," Devlin said. "The nurses [on the jury], he tried to ask a question about the medications, and we went back to the report from South Shore Hospital. We had the toxicology report, we could see exactly the amounts. The nurses in the room spoke to that and talked to that. […] They spoke to that specific thing. That was a question that he had, and he just completely disregarded the information that they gave him."

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The attacks on the holdout jury were bad, but it gets worse.

Speaking with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King on Friday, Devlin said justice for Clancy would mean her getting "the help she needs," rather than walking free if her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, wins his appeal. Devlin also outed the lone holdout as a black man, a disclosure that inevitably led to him being doxxed.

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The treatment which this juror has received from his former colleagues is unpleasant and at the same time highly hypocritical, since Devlin, the juror who had earlier called him arrogant for allegedly ignoring the evidence, had admitted to something much worse.

Pressed on her mindset heading into the trial in an interview with Shanelle Kaul on CBS Saturday Morning, Devlin said, "We knew that this was a turning point and this would be something that could change. Something to make it better for other women in the future, for other families, you know, justice for those children is this never happening again."

During her next media tour stop, juror Paula Devlin says the mostly female jury knew the Lindsay Clancy trial could create change to “make it better for other women.”



“We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it… pic.twitter.com/4aBlCDzeUx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 13, 2026

There's no dressing that up. Devlin just admitted she came into the Clancy trial with an agenda, and that's far worse than anything she's accused the holdout of doing.

Jurors are meant to have no bias and to remain open-minded when they enter a trial. The whole reason for selecting a jury is to eliminate anyone who has bias or any preconceptions about guilt or innocence. Devlin didn’t merely bring a preconception into that courtroom; she regarded her duty as achieving a result that had already been decided upon. That is what it means to go in with a predetermined agenda.

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By any reasonable standard, that should have disqualified her from serving on this jury in the first place. The juror, who publicly trashed her colleague for supposedly disregarding evidence in the case, confessed, on national television, that she disregarded her actual job.

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