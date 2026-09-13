What Happens When We Elect People Who Hate America to Congress? This.

Yeah, elections sure do have consequences. Given the moribund state of the Republican Party in New York City, two socialists, Darializa Avila-Chevalier and Claire Valdez, are virtually certain to enter the House of Representatives next January, and they’re already excitedly making plans for the damage they’re going to do to the nation’s largest city, and the nation as a whole, once they get there.

Advertisement

The New York Post, which should rename itself Chronicles of a Sinking Ship, reported Sunday that Avila-Chevalier and Valdez “are plotting a socialist push in DC even before being elected — and it could cost the Big Apple more than $215 million in crucial anti-terror funds.”

Now, why would a couple of socialists, one of whom (Avila-Chevalier) is a convert to Islam, want to deny the city that sustained the largest jihad terror attack in the history of this country funding to protect itself from further such attacks? Avila-Chevalier has so much contempt for the United States that on Dec. 23, 2019, she wrote: “I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.” She followed this message with a happy-face emoji.

In 2021, she reposted the statement that “a world without borders — just like a world without prisons or police — is possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward.” She also reposted messages saying “Yes, literally, abolish the border,” and that “all deportation is wrong.” Before she decided to enter politics, she listed her location as “Lenapehoking (NYC)” — a name radical leftists like to use, claiming it’s the indigenous name for New York City.

She has disavowed all this now, because she knows it will lose her some votes, but there is no genuine indication that she has changed her thinking in any serious way. So here is an avowed socialist internationalist who hates America; why should she want terror funding to go to America’s most important city?

Advertisement

These hardcore ideologues are so dead-set on stripping this terror funding from New York City that they don’t even care if they cause political damage to their socialist comrade, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “The anti-DHS plan,” says the Post, “would come at a cost to the local radicals’ de facto DSA leader Mamdani, who has pushed for the funding and would have to answer for his comrades stripping New York City of the more than $215 million in counter-terrorism grants — but the radicals don’t care.”

The Post’s source put it bluntly: “They don’t care what it costs NYC. They are there to make a point.” And that point seems to be that New York City doesn’t deserve to be protected from terrorists. So which side are Avila-Chevalier and Valdez on?

The answer to that question is clear enough, but even though she faces no significant opposition in November, Valdez is furiously trying to limit the damage, and is denying the whole thing. A Valdez representative raged at the Post: “This reporting is wholly inaccurate and any anonymous source describing Claire’s plans for Congress is misinformed, lying or both.”

Related: Firefighter Tells Off Elmo on 9/11 Anniversary, and There’s a Valuable Lesson Here

However, the Post noted, “sources said DAC and Valdez have been trying to keep the plan under wraps because they are concerned it would cause ‘drama’ with their DSA friend and Mamdani official Tascha Van Auken, who heads the mayor’s office of mass engagement. ‘Both of these incoming members know they are piecing together a plan that hurts New York City financially, the safety of first responders, and their own voters — they just don’t care. It’s the exact opposite of “never forget,”’ a federal legislative source fumed.”

Advertisement

Mamdani, however, is all-in on getting this funding, explaining: “We are not talking about reports or studies or abstract security proposals. We are talking about the money needed to fully fund 12 bomb squads across New York. We are talking about the money needed to ensure that in the event of a catastrophic attack, the FDNY can communicate internally and respond effectively. And we are talking about making sure that should New Yorkers ever face a radiological threat, our first responders have the training, the equipment and the capabilities they need to respond. To put it simply, there is no excuse for the federal government to leave the nation’s largest city to shoulder this burden alone.”

Well, it’s understandable that a socialist would be looking for a handout, but if he really wants this terror money, he should rein in his soon-to-be congressional friends.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.