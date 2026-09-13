Guess Who Helped Doxx the Holdout Juror in the Lindsay Clancy Case

The stories of the complete weirdness at the Lindsay Clancy triple murder case are legion. Now, things are getting dangerous, as the mob goes after the one man who held out for a murder verdict for the sick mother.

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The 11-1 vote triggered a mistrial and prompted a planned retrial for America's favorite murdering mother.

Maybe there's an extra room in the Darren Wilson imaginary Home for Leftist Mob Victims where the doxxed juror can stay until he can show his face again — if ever. We understand the Kyle Rittenhouse wing is vacated and awaiting its next victim. The company still should be interesting. They're already readying the Derek Chauvin suite for when an appeals court finds that the George Floyd Dream Team of lawyers and its buddy at the attorney general's office are found liable for civil rights violations.

A doxxing campaign to identify, mob, and hurt the holdout Lindsay Clancy juror is in full operation.

To give you an appreciation for the dynamics, however, let's go through The Dozens on some of the wacky ways of the Clancy case.

She was a sterling mother ... right up until she killed her kids in separate, planned strangulation executions with her workout rope bands in her basement.

Court testimony determined she lied about what drugs she was taking to the multiplicity of caregivers from which she sought help.

She never told those multiplicity of mental healthcare workers that she wanted to kill her kids, for fear of having them taken away.

The jury itself admitted in an NBC Boston backyard interview with three jurors, which looked more like the meeting of a coven, that nurses on the jury offered testimony inside the jury room on toxicology issues. Had prosecutors known that, they could have moved for a mistrial.

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One of those same jurors divulged on NBC Boston that the holdout juror was one of three men on the jury and the only black man — thus putting a target on his back and the beginning of the doxxing campaign.

That juror was also said to have taken the rope, that was in the room for jurors to see, and placed it around a bottle to show how much force it would take to kill a child or baby. The women were shocked at the violence displayed — by the juror, not the mom.

The reporters covering the event were slavish in their devotion to "Kevin!" Kevin Reddington commented on the case against his client and the multiple deadlocks of the jurors, stepping over an ethical line on more than one occasion. He announced to the scrum that the jury was deadlocked 11 to 1 in favor of his client, according to the note sent to the judge. Jurors' notes with such specificity aren't generally divulged to the fawning fan clubs outside the courthouse. He did it anyway.

Outside the courthouse and during deliberations before his adoring fans in the court of public opinion, Reddington claimed that one juror was not applying the court's reasonable doubt instruction. When the coven was interviewed post-verdict, the women, who'd hoped their chosen verdict would send a message about the need for more women's mental health, characterized the situation as the juror not agreeing with their idea of reasonable doubt. That's not the whole story, of course. We later learned that he was conflicted over which degree of murder he thought Clancy was guilty of having committed.

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Setting the table for the doxxing yet to come, Reddington said in public that the holdout juror "robbed" the other jurors of their chosen verdict, saying, "I hope that guy can sleep well at night."

And now the mob has been activated.

More! The Lindsay Clancy Child Killing Legal Circus Collapses



Reddington's wife is part of the mob, posting multiple social media messages, one of which was to direct people to the NBC Boston story in which the coven member began the process of doxxing the juror.

I’M SORRY, BUT WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE?!



The wife of Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer is publicly going on social media and saying this kind of crap.



SHE’S THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY’S WIFE.



The judge should have put a GAG ORDER on every single person connected to this trial,… pic.twitter.com/fsuAkrd0vw — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 12, 2026

But she was just getting warmed up. Deb Reddington pushed the narrative that the holdout juror was a "criminal" and a "squatter." In 2021, he was arrested on domestic violence charges, and later released. The nephew who reported the incident then put a restraining order on him. It expired. The couple is now divorced.

And then there was the Gayle King interview on CBS, when the juror confirmed the holdout was male, black, and in his thirties. It wouldn't be long before they had the name, date, and serial number of the holdout.

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Reddington should have been held in contempt, of course, for his extrajudicial rantings. But that only makes plain the idea that the jurors should have been sequestered and a gag put on those involved in the case, so as not to stoke the mob in the first place.

The defense attorney's wife, a realtor, has since taken down her X account.

Reddington’s wife appears to have deleted her account after she was exposed using it to intimidate jurors after her husband lost a high-profile triple murder case @debreddingtonRE pic.twitter.com/CtgdGqbmBc — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 12, 2026

And that, as they say in the lawyer business, is consciousness of guilt.

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