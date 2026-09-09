After the Lindsay Clancy Verdict, Jurors Are Speaking Out — and Making Things Worse

Matt Margolis | 10:18 AM on September 09, 2026
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool

Back when word first got out that a single juror, a man, was standing alone against a not-guilty verdict in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, many on the right (not the left for sure) called him a hero.

Advertisement

That’s the understatement of the year.

Three of the women who sat on that jury, including the foreperson, have now gone public about what happened behind closed doors. Their account of the deliberations that ended in an 11-1 deadlock, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial, paints a portrait of an activist jury that wanted to let a mother who admitted to killing her own children be declared not criminally responsible for her actions, and one man would not let them.

According to the Boston reporter who interviewed the three women, the 11 jurors who favored acquittal were frustrated that the holdout "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children."

Juror number two described the holdout's behavior during deliberations. "He, I think, got up to the cart [with the exhibits] once and then went back to his seat," she said. "He would not interact with us and try to understand. We read to him the definition of reasonable doubt."

She also recalled him asking for the instructions to be read again. "He said one day, 'Why don't we have the judge read it again?' and we were like, 'No, we have it in front of us,'" she said.

Advertisement

This was not a man who caved to a room full of frustrated colleagues. He held out because the facts, and his own conscience, would not let him sign his name to an acquittal.

Recommended: Report: ABC Finally Pulling the Plug on Jimmy Kimmel’s Garbage Show

The foreperson said she became hopeful when the holdout voiced "reasonable doubt" about the case. She believed that the panel was finally close to a unanimous vote to acquit, and she had already begun filling out the paperwork.

"He had reasonable doubt. He admitted he had reasonable doubt," she said. "I started filling out the forms, I was so excited. There were three forms I had to fill out, and then he said, 'But I'm still not going to say she's not guilty.'"

She had reportedly signed all three verdict forms before he told the group he would not agree to a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Advertisement

The holdout juror has not spoken publicly, and that is probably wise. As my PJ Media colleague Catherine Salgado previously reported, pro-Lindsay fanatics have already attacked her ex-husband, Patrick, and made death threats against him. A man who single-handedly kept a child killer from being held criminally responsible would probably be an even bigger target.

Even Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, was not shy about his contempt for the holdout. He said his client had been "robbed" of a favorable outcome and added, "I hope that guy can sleep well at night."

I bet he does, actually.

I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that one of the female jurors openly complained that the holdout "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children," as if that fact were beside the point. Liberal women on that panel let their sympathy for a killer matter more than justice for three dead children.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME JUDGES LAW AND ORDER JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT LINDSAY CLANCY

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: The Kids Are Fine — Old Commie Hippies Are the Real Problem Stephen Kruiser
How to Virtually Eliminate Gang Violence With This One Weird Trick Stephen Green
Report: ABC Finally Pulling the Plug on Jimmy Kimmel’s Garbage Show Matt Margolis
Democrats Aghast at GOP Midterm Strategy to Embrace Trump Rick Moran
Judge Gives Haitian Who Killed Dad and Son 20 Days in Jail Catherine Salgado
The Empty Shelters Along Mexico’s Border Tell a Story Washington Can’t Ignore David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

‘The Night the Lights Went Out in Florida’: FSU’s Problems Are Bigger Than a Power Outage
The Anti-Israel Mob Keeps Coming for Jerry Seinfeld. He Just Keeps Laughing.
We Are Not Prepared for 'First Contact' With a Civilization From Beyond the Earth
Advertisement