Patrick Clancy came home from getting his wife food to find she had thrown herself out the window after strangling their three babies to death. His haunting 911 call, as he screamed out the name of his “buddy” and older son, Dawson, and realized his children were gone, should strike at the heart of every American. And yet, the misinformation campaign against him has been so heinous online that he is receiving death threats from people who side with his evil ex-wife.

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Cora

Dawson

Callan



Say their names, TikTok moms. pic.twitter.com/fP80xzpAGv — Joshua Haymes (@haymes_joshua) September 2, 2026

“Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating, and destructive defamation campaign,” his lawyer Howard Cooper revealed when speaking with Boston 25 News. “This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers, and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”

“This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real-life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life,” Cooper said, referring to an increase in insanity after the mistrial. “Patrick has no choice but to address this situation – with the clear goal of stopping injurious behavior, creating accountability for lies that are self-serving to the perpetrators, and being able to return his attention to what matters: preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges,” he said. Cooper warned of legal consequences, and I hope there are some for those issuing death threats.

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Frankly, I think the fact that Patrick didn’t physically attack Lindsay after realizing she had killed their children is incredible. He must be an amazing human being. Since then, he has urged people to donate more to charity in his children’s name, and he raised $75,000 for a children's hospital in their honor. Meanwhile, his guilty wife claimed she couldn’t help killing her kids because she supposedly heard a voice that told her to do it once, and she wants a pardon from Donald Trump. Which one of these parents is an object of sympathy?

There is absolutely no question that Lindsay is the guilty party. She herself fully confesses to the fact and described in detail how she killed the children, even how she killed three-year-old Dawson first because she disliked him the most. Lindsay’s DNA was all over the exercise bands with which she strangled the children, and we have the full transcript of Patrick’s 911 call after he came home and found his wife and his dead children.

Earlier in the day, Patrick had praised Lindsay for being a “good momma.” He was working from home to help her out and ordered her takeout as soon as she said she wanted it. All the evidence from texts and circumstances indicates Patrick was trying his hardest to help Lindsay with any depression and make her feel good about herself and the kids. Meanwhile, Lindsay, as she messaged about Cora’s doctor’s appointment and cheerfully gushed about the toddlers playing in the snow, was calculating exactly when and how she could kill them. How in hell could anyone have sympathy for her?

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Lindsay Clancy is not a victim. There is absolutely no amount of postpartum depression that could ever possibly justify deliberately injuring, let alone killing your children. Maternal love should mean that you are willing to suffer anything for your children. In fact, since today is the traditional date of the birth of Christ’s mother, perhaps we should remember how much she suffered and yet how loving and forgiving she was — that is the standard of maternity. Motherly duty is not canceled out by depression or stressful circumstances. Think of how many women still tried to protect their children in Nazi concentration camps or Islamic terror attacks.

Secondly, I don’t really care if Lindsay was crazy or not. What she did is so horrific that it merits the death penalty. Every murderer is abnormal to some extent, because ordinary people do not kill those whom they find aggravating (watch a psychologist explain how Lindsay’s level of premeditation means she knew exactly what she was doing). The standard of justice is not whether a person is psychologically or morally abnormal, but whether his or her actions deserve the highest possible penalty. And hers certainly do.

We are supposed to hate Patrick Clancy because in the more than three years since the triple murder, he has moved to a different state and this year remarried. I hope he has children with his new wife. He won’t ever get over the loss of his three babies, or how horribly mistaken he was in his first choice of wife, but maybe he can rebuild his life to the extent of having a family again.

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But the people who hate him aren’t interested in the truth. Their despicable reaction is purely based on the fact that Lindsay is a woman and Patrick is a man.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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