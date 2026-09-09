The Morning Briefing: The Kids Are Fine — Old Commie Hippies Are the Real Problem

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zwoötybressk always was wary of what he felt were heightened levels of eagerness among fondue enthusiasts.

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There are a lot of conservative friends and colleagues of mine who like to portray Gen Z as a politically problematic generation. It's understandable, as the young'uns are often not very helpful when it comes to doing what's right for the country. The fact that, from afar, we only see the worst of what college campuses have to offer only serves to reinforce curmudgeonly attitudes towards America's youth.

There are a lot of reasons that I'm not writing off Gen Z, and we'll touch on a few of them this morning.

One is that my daughter is Gen Z (at the older end of it) and while she leans left, she also has a lot of fiscally libertarian or centrist beliefs. I also know for a fact that she's not a woke psychopath like the kids we see at the protests. Because she's my kid, she has a great sense of humor.

There was some evidence after the 2024 presidential election that young Americans weren't the Dem-voting monolith that they're supposed to be. In March of 2025, I lead off one Briefing with the headline "2024's Big Message — The Kids Are All Right." It highlighted a couple of posts that examined the MAGA appeal to young men and the fact that young voters are thoughtful about their choices. Here's something I shared in that MB:

I heard and saw a lot — and I do mean a lot — of anecdotal evidence about the youth of America moving to Trump and the Republicans last year. When he came to Tucson for a rally in September, the crowd was filled with university-aged kids whose enthusiasm gave the appearance of rock-concert energy. It was over 100 degrees and they were cheerfully standing in line and acting like they were waiting to get into the party of the year.

Yesterday, Tim wrote a post that checks in on the current state of youthful energy in this midterm year:

The buzz around this week’s convention is starting to become palpable, as people on the right will be treated to two consecutive nights of President Donald Trump in rally mode, which is arguably his most potent and lethal mode. While he is not on the ballot, officially, the Democrats have put him there. They aren’t running on anything other than their hatred of Trump. Trump appears to have said, “Challenge accepted,” and it’s now game on. What no one could have predicted is that he and the Republicans are getting a huge assist from this year’s crop of college undergrads on campuses across the country. MAGA is back, baby! But not just anywhere. It’s back on college campuses, and you can feel the energy.

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Young people value authenticity. The elders of the Democratic Party village are all B.S. and artifice, which doesn't go over well with Gen Z. When President Trump shows up to speak in public, everyone knows he's not putting on an act. He says what's on his mind, rather than what he thinks a politician should say. The stuff that makes the older "Harumph!" Republicans uneasy makes younger voters cheer louder.

Of course, some young voters are an unfortunate mix of naive and idealistic, which is why they fall for the Democratic Socialists of America lunacy. Zohran Mamdani and his ilk seem authentic to them, largely because they're being compared and contrasted with hapless political performance artists like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

Still, the ones making more informed choices aren't as swayed by the leftist lies about Utopia as the young people of decades past. As someone who lives in a deep blue college city and also spends a few months every year here in Ann Arbor, I can assure you that the most mindless, reflexive Dem voters are the hippie retired academic types who are older than I am. The first "No Kings" protest here was full of people who looked like they might have actually known George III.

These are people who have done quite well thanks to capitalism but had their brains polluted by the radicalism of the 1960s. They have spent over half a century building up powers of denial that are so strong they're incapable of seeing that they've been full of crap all along. They hijacked public education and Academia, which spawned a new generation of knee-jerk Dem voters. (I wrote about all of that in Don't Let the Hippies Shower.)

It is easy for those of us who spend a lot of time paying attention to politics to despair about the future of the Republic. I don't though, because I see signs of hope in some of the young ones out there. One of the strongest voices in the GOP right now is Texas Representative Brandon Gill. At 32, he's technically a late Millennial, but he's just a few years shy of being Gen Z.

I'm not saying that all of the kids are making good choices and doing the right things, but I am saying that none of the Boomer hippies are.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We'll start with this from Bob J. in Michigan:

Good morning, Mr. Kruiser! Weatherwise … you picked a good weekend to visit New Stalingrad (formerly known as Ann Arbor!) Those who constantly “apologize” for Islam fail to comprehend an absolute reality: The Islamic “alligator” may eat them last … but it will eat them!” Further: If it’s “Islamophobic” to call out radical Islam for flatly stating they intend we either convert or be killed … Then I’m proudly “Islamophobic!”

I've been here almost a month already, Bob. These are never quick trips for me. Other than the storm that knocked out the power for two days, the weather has been rather pleasant. Again: it's not Islamophobic to do anything, because Islamophobia isn't real.

Friend of the Briefing Susan writes:

My Dear Majesty Kruiser, I am not a 'drinking' person. However, I am beginning to think that I may be convinced to start the imbibing activity, even though I am an old lady. Better late, than never?!?!? It's beginning to be quite apparent that things in this world are simply getting too out of control, to be starkly sober all the time. Your 'Everything Isnt Awful' and your closings with 'Kabana Comedy' are, sometimes, the only good things that come my way. Keep up the excellent MB!! I look forward to it each day!!!

Honestly, I'm not sure if the Margarita Fountain is something I thought of on my own, or saw at some point in my drinking experience. It's probably the former, because that doesn't seem like something I'd forget, no matter what condition I was in. Yes, these are tough times to avoid being self-medicated. Glad I can help!

We will wrap up with this from another Friend of the Briefing, Roger R:

Islamofauxbia and a Margarita Fountain? You da man Kruiser. Here I thought we were on the edge with Breakfast Beers weekends at some family property near Lake Michigan where we get started with maintenance projects about 8 a.m. before it gets hot and break for a couple of Coffee beers about 10 and make breakfast for the whole crew. Handing it to you on a great Briefing. Thanks

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Thank you very much! I think I'm going to get some mileage out of "Islamofauxbia." Maybe we can all discuss it around a Margarita Fountain one day. Since you mentioned breakfast beers, I'll sign off from the Mailbag today with this:

Everything Isn't Awful

The horse is in an '80s cover band.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/08/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2026 WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: National Journal

Secondary Print: Washington Times

Radio: NPR

New Media: Heartlander News



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: CQ Roll Call, Bloomberg, Reuters

New Media: Breitbart



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:40 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Dallas, Texas

The White House

Restricted Pool



CDT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Pre-Credentialed Media



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Meeting

Dallas, Texas

Closed Press



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT attends the RNC Midterm Convention

Dallas, Texas

Pre-Credentialed Media



8:15 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Dallas, Texas

Pre-Credentialed Media

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: CQ Roll Call, Bloomberg, Reuters

New Media: Breitbart



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsday

Secondary Print: Boston Globe

Radio: NPR

New Media: Frontlines



CDT :

9:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Dallas, Texas

Closed Press



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT tours the National Medal of Honor Museum

Arlington, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Arlington, Texas

Pre-Credentialed Media



5:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an RNC Roundtable

Dallas, Texas

Closed Press



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT attends the RNC Midterm Convention

Dallas, Texas

Pre-Credentialed Media



8:45 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Closing Remarks

Dallas, Texas

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Dallas, Texas en route the White House

Dallas, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Restricted Pool

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