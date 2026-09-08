LIVE RESULTS: New Hampshire Determines Who Will Replace Shaheen and Much More!

Welcome, PJ Media readers! Just when I thought we'd gotten through all the states... we have yet another exciting Tuesday night of people participating in the electoral process ahead of us!

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This week, the good folks of New Hampshire go to the polls to cast their votes in their primaries. The biggest race that has all eyes of the nation on it is the one to replace 79-year-old Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is retiring this year after serving three terms.

Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte is also up for reelection, and there are two House races — Districts 1 and 2 — that we're keeping an eye on, as well. Let's dig in, shall we?

Senate

The race to replace Shaheen is the big one that could impact every single one of us, not just the Granite State. Sen. Shaheen is, of course, a Democrat, but could this Senate seat flip? It's possible.

On the Democrats' side, you have center-left Rep. Chris Pappas of the 1st District, who is the clear favorite. His closest opponent is Karishma Manzur, a scientist and activist, and member of the Democratic Socialists of America. She's been hammering Pappas for his support for Israel and funding from pro-Israel groups throughout the race, and while a recent University of New Hampshire poll shows the gap between them narrowing, Pappas is likely to win if the New Hampshirites don't lose their minds.

On the Republican side, you have some bigger, more nationally recognized names vying for the GOP spot on the November ballot. The first is John E. Sununu, who served in the U.S. Senate from 2003 until 2009, when Shaheen ousted him. You also have Scott Brown, who filled Ted Kennedy's Senate seat between 2010 and 2013 in Massachusetts and later went on to serve as Donald Trump's ambassador to New Zealand.

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While both men have name recognition, Brown arguably has more, but Sununu has something potentially more powerful: an endorsement from President Trump. He's currently leading in the polls.

Governor

This race is pretty boring, to be honest. Gov. Ayotte does face some challenges in her primary, but she's pretty clearly projected to win. Her Democrat opponent, Cinde Warmington, a former Executive Councilor, runs unopposed, so these two will face their real test in November.

House

With Pappas leaving his seat in the 1st Congressional District, that means it's up for grabs.

On the left, we have a pretty big field. On the moderate side, Stefany Shaheen, the retiring senator's daughter and a former member of the Portsmouth City Council, and Maura Sullivan, a Marine veteran and the vice chair of New Hampshire's state Democrat Party, are fighting a pretty close race.

For the more progressive side, there are several candidates in the mix, but they seem to be rallying mostly around Carleigh Beriont, a Hampton Select Board member who is running third overall behind the younger Shaheen and Sullivan in the latest polls.

On the Republican side, it pretty much comes down to Trump-endorsed businessman Anthony DiLorenzo, State Rep. Brian Cole, and businesswoman Hollie Noveletsky. Right now, it looks like Noveletsky is in the lead

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The other district we're watching, New Hampshire's 2nd, is incumbent Democrat Maggie Goodlander's to lose. Her main opponent on Tuesday is Paige Beauchemin. Beauchemin is a registered nurse and progressive who has attempted to position herself as the working-class option. She says she got into the race, she says, because Goodlander voted in favor of the Laken Riley Act.

Republicans must choose between Lily Tang Williams and Victor Orlando.

Williams is a libertarian who the New Hampshire Bulletin calls a "perennial name on the ballot." She faces Orlando, a pro-labor Republican who owns a roofing company and funded his own campaign.

As always, you can find the latest results below courtesy of our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

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