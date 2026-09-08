If a Conservative Professor Did What Melina Abdullah Did, He’d Be Gone by Lunch

Melina Abdullah didn't stop at saying she despises ICE.

The California State University, Los Angeles professor identified a specific ICE agent by name before a crowd Sunday. She told them where he might be staying and supplied the hotel's street address. Then she repeatedly told the crowd to "f**k him up."

Advertisement

🚨🚨🚨 Why is @CalStateLA professor Melina Abdullah identifying a specific ICE agent, telling a crowd where he may be staying, giving the street address, and repeatedly saying to “fuck him up”?



“Brian Palacios may be staying at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2000 Solar Drive… fuck… pic.twitter.com/k4eijHhZ7n — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 7, 2026

Imagine reversing the politics.

Put a conservative professor behind the microphone. Make the target an abortion provider, Democratic official, or progressive activist. Have him provide a name, possible hotel, and address before telling supporters to "f**k him up."

How long would his faculty biography remain online?

Cal State L.A. currently lists Abdullah as a professor of Pan-African Studies and describes her as a "womanist scholar-activist." She's also among the original organizers who formed Black Lives Matter.

The video gets worse.

After identifying the agent and his possible location, Abdullah encouraged the audience to read George Jackson's "Blood in My Eye" and "study guerrilla warfare."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Only afterward did she broaden her explanation of what "f**k him up" could mean. Abdullah said agents should be exposed and made uncomfortable wherever they go.

Advertisement

I include her explanation as fairness demands it.

It also doesn't erase what came first.

A university professor identified one federal officer, offered information about where he might be sleeping, gave an address, repeatedly used violent-sounding language, and invoked guerrilla warfare before explaining that she could mean other forms of confrontation.

I'm not declaring Abdullah guilty of a crime; that's the job of prosecutors and courts.

I'm asking something simpler.

What standards does Cal State L.A. have for professors?

Universities have spent years warning Americans that rhetoric can create unsafe environments. Faculty members and administrators have condemned speech they considered threatening, hateful, or capable of inspiring harm.

Sometimes, they've demanded consequences for considerably less than what Americans can watch Abdullah say on video.

Cal State L.A. shouldn't need a criminal indictment before deciding whether a professor publicly identifying a federal officer and his possible location meets its professional standards.

ICE agents aren't abstractions; they're people with spouses, children, parents, and homes they expect to return to after work.

Advertisement

Disliking federal immigration policy doesn't strip them of that humanity.

Neither does hating President Donald Trump.

Abdullah has every right to denounce ICE, protest its operations, demand its abolition, and condemn individual agents. Academic freedom should protect unpopular political speech, including speech conservatives find offensive.

Providing a crowd with identifying and location information about a particular officer while repeatedly saying "f**k him up" is something else for a university to confront.

If a conservative professor had done the equivalent, we'd already know the vocabulary.

Dangerous rhetoric, intimidation, threatening environment, and campus safety.

Perhaps those standards were sincere.

Cal State L.A. now has an opportunity to prove it.

PJ Media VIP doesn't change its standards depending on who is holding the microphone. Join today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.