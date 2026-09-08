If a Conservative Professor Did What Melina Abdullah Did, He’d Be Gone by Lunch

David Manney | 4:52 PM on September 08, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

Melina Abdullah didn't stop at saying she despises ICE.

The California State University, Los Angeles professor identified a specific ICE agent by name before a crowd Sunday. She told them where he might be staying and supplied the hotel's street address. Then she repeatedly told the crowd to "f**k him up."

Advertisement

Imagine reversing the politics.

Put a conservative professor behind the microphone. Make the target an abortion provider, Democratic official, or progressive activist. Have him provide a name, possible hotel, and address before telling supporters to "f**k him up."

How long would his faculty biography remain online?

Cal State L.A. currently lists Abdullah as a professor of Pan-African Studies and describes her as a "womanist scholar-activist." She's also among the original organizers who formed Black Lives Matter.

The video gets worse.

After identifying the agent and his possible location, Abdullah encouraged the audience to read George Jackson's "Blood in My Eye" and "study guerrilla warfare."

Only afterward did she broaden her explanation of what "f**k him up" could mean. Abdullah said agents should be exposed and made uncomfortable wherever they go.

Advertisement

I include her explanation as fairness demands it.

It also doesn't erase what came first.

A university professor identified one federal officer, offered information about where he might be sleeping, gave an address, repeatedly used violent-sounding language, and invoked guerrilla warfare before explaining that she could mean other forms of confrontation.

I'm not declaring Abdullah guilty of a crime; that's the job of prosecutors and courts.

I'm asking something simpler.

What standards does Cal State L.A. have for professors?

Universities have spent years warning Americans that rhetoric can create unsafe environments. Faculty members and administrators have condemned speech they considered threatening, hateful, or capable of inspiring harm.

Sometimes, they've demanded consequences for considerably less than what Americans can watch Abdullah say on video.

Cal State L.A. shouldn't need a criminal indictment before deciding whether a professor publicly identifying a federal officer and his possible location meets its professional standards.

ICE agents aren't abstractions; they're people with spouses, children, parents, and homes they expect to return to after work.

Advertisement

Disliking federal immigration policy doesn't strip them of that humanity.

Neither does hating President Donald Trump.

Abdullah has every right to denounce ICE, protest its operations, demand its abolition, and condemn individual agents. Academic freedom should protect unpopular political speech, including speech conservatives find offensive.

Providing a crowd with identifying and location information about a particular officer while repeatedly saying "f**k him up" is something else for a university to confront.

If a conservative professor had done the equivalent, we'd already know the vocabulary.

Dangerous rhetoric, intimidation, threatening environment, and campus safety.

Perhaps those standards were sincere.

Cal State L.A. now has an opportunity to prove it.

PJ Media VIP doesn't change its standards depending on who is holding the microphone. Join today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

ACADEMIA BLACK LIVES MATTER CALIFORNIA CAMPUS CARRY ICE

Recommended

How to Virtually Eliminate Gang Violence With This One Weird Trick Stephen Green
Drone Warfare Comes for Shoplifters... and for You? Stephen Green
The Empty Shelters Along Mexico’s Border Tell a Story Washington Can’t Ignore David Manney
'Trust Us, We're Normal Now' — and Other Punchlines Eric Florack
Turning Point at a Turning Point: One Year After Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Three Legacies Are in Limbo Scott Pinsker
‘The Night the Lights Went Out in Florida’: FSU’s Problems Are Bigger Than a Power Outage Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Counterrevolution: Victor Davis Hanson Surveys Trump's Fall and Rise
Can Democrats Really Use Socialists to Rebrand Themselves As Moderates?
Blue Wave? Phooey! Nobody Knows Nuthin' No How.
Advertisement